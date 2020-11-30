television The 10 Best Vikings Episodes (So Far), Ranked

Vikings has been on for six seasons and can conclude with the second half of Season 6 at some undisclosed future date. To date, there have been 79 episodes of the Historical past collection, which vary from the nice to the super-great. Is it potential to really resolve what the installments of the collection have been thus far? This viewer goes to do their degree greatest to attempt.

All through its 75+ episodes, viewers have gotten enthralled within the life and occasions of Ragnar Lothbrok, Lagertha, and their legendary household. There have been time jumps and dramatic leaps. As somebody who watched the identical night time because the collection premiere aired, I can attest to the thrill this present has employed. Six seasons, seven years, and almost 80 episodes in, I believe these are the perfect episodes thus far.