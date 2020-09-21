television The 2020 Emmys' 13 Weirdest And Most Awkward Moments

Depart a Remark
This yr’s Emmy Awards ceremony was fairly a bizarre one, contemplating the vast majority of the celebs that audiences are used to seeing largely confirmed up remotely, with host Jimmy Kimmel welcoming a spherical robin of TV stars together with Anthony Anderson, Jennifer Aniston and Jason Sudeikis, amongst others. To be anticipated, the shortage of an viewers and a normal lack of an easy construction led to some bizarre, wild and unpredictable bits. And sure, a few of them have been unintentionally awkward AF. So let’s discuss a bunch of them, lets? (Verify right here to see all the large winners!)
The Opening
We already talked in regards to the opening in full elsewhere, however I am going to say right here that it was a microcosm of the present as an entire. From the awkwardness of the repurposed viewers response pictures to the excellence of Jason Bateman’s random look, it was in all probability essentially the most correct approach to introduce this one-of-a-kind telecast.
Setting Hearth To The Winner’s Envelope
Jennifer Aniston was the evening’s first presenter, and after an enjoyably cringey joke about Aniston’s “attractive ft,” the Morning Present star and Jimmy Kimmel sterilized the winner’s envelope to the fullest by burning off all of the germs, in addition to the envelope itself. And it saved burning for just a bit too lengthy, regardless of how a lot Aniston used her fireplace extinguisher. Or not lengthy sufficient, relying on the way you have a look at it.
Tracee Ellis Ross Sticking Round Solely For The Present Bag
All people is aware of that Tracee Ellis Ross is a crew participant and can be there for the TV Academy out of dedication. So whereas her “efficiency” right here was as stable as may be – and he or she rocked that gown so onerous – she in all probability wasn’t essentially the most superb celeb to make use of the present bag gag on.
Shaq Saying Curb Your Enthusiasm For Excellent Comedy Collection
I appreciated having rando celebs introducing the larger awards and speaking about what the exhibits meant to them, however it was unquestionably bizarre to start out that new course of off by having NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal introduce Curb Your Enthusiasm. Sure, he cameoed on it for the Season 2 episode fittingly titled “Shaq,” however it was nonetheless bizarre to see his grinning mug like that.
David Letterman!
Seeing David Letterman was much less bizarre than it was superior, however I am pulling it into this record anyway. First, Letterman appears like a Hermit King together with his largely empty head and gigantic beard. Second, he pulled out index playing cards and delivered a High 10-esque rundown of jokes that he supposedly did not use when he co-hosted the 1986 Emmys, which got here full with the smashed-glass sound impact. Third, he gave a shout out to his longtime buddy Regis Philbin by confirming to the late TV host that he was undoubtedly included within the “In Memoriam” section. Come again to TV transfer, Dave!
Jimmy Kimmel’s Participation Award
Joking about participation awards is so pre-the-horror-that-has-been-2020, so this was an odd joke to throw on the market. It was additionally unusual for this bit to joke about Jimmy Kimmel getting Blu-ray units for CBS’ Younger Sheldon, although it may need been their manner of acknowledging that present crushing most different scripted programming within the scores. Regardless, it was a bizarre acknowledgement.
Jeremy Irons’ Nonetheless Picture
Jeremy Irons wasn’t the one celeb to overlook out on the ceremony, however for no matter purpose, his stoic nonetheless body picture stood out as being weirdly amusing to see amongst different live-action nominees. Most likely as a result of that is how Watchmen‘s Adrian Veidt would do it.
Reese Witherspoon And Kerry Washington’s New Yr’s Social gathering
In fact, there have been loads of moments when the Emmys skewed political, however one of the crucial surreal examples got here when Jimmy Kimmel talked to Little Fires In all places stars Reese Washington and Kerry Washington internet hosting a New Yr’s 2021 social gathering. They did a countdown and every thing. It was odd, as was seeing that Nirvana T-shirt within the background.
David Area as Joe Unique
The video section displaying what celebs have been doing in quarantine was presumably essentially the most genuinely pleasant section of your entire present. (Margo Martindale consuming wine whereas gardening? Pure excellence.) The weirdest second in that assortment, in fact, got here when David Area confirmed up ultimately together with his impression of Tiger King star Joe Unique. Spade had beforehand been hesitant to parody the incarcerated Netflix star, although hundreds of thousands of Joe Filth followers principally demanded it to be so.
Tracy Morgan As Tracey Ullman
As a substitute of giving audiences a nonetheless body of Mrs. America nominee Tracey Ullman, the Emmys slotted comic and The Final O.G. star Tracy Morgan to take her place, and it was predictably ridiculous. Morgan revealed that Tracys stick collectively, and never solely was he there for Ullman, however he additionally apparently had comedian detective Dick Tracy’s again, too. And I am betting he obtained Tess Truehart pregnant behind a preschool constructing, too.
Anthony Anderson’s Censored “WAP”
black-ish star Anthony Anderson made fairly an look when he popped up at this yr’s Emmys, delivering a race-inspired spiel about how this was speculated to be the Blackest Emmys ever – “sizzling sauce in your purse Black” – however that they could not even “get within the damned constructing.” It was regular sufficient till Anderson introduced up Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s hit track “WAP,” and he stated the track’s title precisely as soon as earlier than censors lower audio for the remainder of the joke. Fairly the dry ass transfer for ABC, I might say.
The One With The Buddies Reunion
After the hearth earlier within the present, Jennifer Aniston returned for a extra pleasant standout second. Appearing as if she’d returned dwelling in an effort to see if she gained the Excellent Lead Actress award for The Morning Present, Aniston was joined by former Buddies co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, who acted as if that they had all been residing in the identical house since 1994. And then who else crashed that social gathering? No, not David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry or Matt LeBlanc. It was Jason Bateman! That man is all over the place!
Sterling Ok. Brown’s Fake Speech
This Is Us‘ Sterling Ok. Brown was entrance and middle for the final of many, many Emmy moments that might have not less than felt barely extra regular had they been punctuated by dwell laughter and groans, as an alternative of silence. Brown was all grins as he went by a pretend acceptance speech as if This Is Us had gained Excellent Drama Collection, earlier than he later acknowledged that the present wasn’t even nominated. All in all, it was a good sufficient gag that Brown did properly with, however it simply felt bizarrely misplaced in these circumstances, particularly for the show-capping presenter.
That is it for this yr’s Emmys, which ended on Succession‘s creator giving a somewhat unusual “Unthank You” speech for Excellent Drama Collection. Whereas ready for subsequent yr’s awards, take a look at our Fall 2020 TV premiere schedule to see all the brand new and returning exhibits which are on the way in which.
Add Comment