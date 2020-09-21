television The 2020 Emmys' 13 Weirdest And Most Awkward Moments

Sterling Ok. Brown’s Fake Speech

This Is Us‘ Sterling Ok. Brown was entrance and middle for the final of many, many Emmy moments that might have not less than felt barely extra regular had they been punctuated by dwell laughter and groans, as an alternative of silence. Brown was all grins as he went by a pretend acceptance speech as if This Is Us had gained Excellent Drama Collection, earlier than he later acknowledged that the present wasn’t even nominated. All in all, it was a good sufficient gag that Brown did properly with, however it simply felt bizarrely misplaced in these circumstances, particularly for the show-capping presenter.