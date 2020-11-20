television The 5 Best SNL Celebrity Jeopardy Skits, Ranked

Go away a Remark
Not too long ago, a bizarrely tragic (or, maybe, tragically weird) collection of occasions occurred. First, on October thirty first, Sir Sean Connery handed away on the age of 90. Then, solely somewhat greater than every week later, Alex Trebek left this world at 80. Whereas the Scottish actor and the Canadian sport present host did not have any type of friendship or rivalry in actual life (that we all know of, at the least), these two celebrities turned eternally fused collectively within the minds of popular culture lovers in every single place because of Celebrity Jeopardy, a recurring sketch collection seen all through the late ’90s and early ’00s on NBC’s Saturday Night time Dwell.
Over the course of 15 sketches, together with a handful that aired between 2005 and 2015, Celebrity Jeopardy turned an everyday favourite for followers of the late-night comedy present, primarily because of Will Ferrell’s sternly devoted Alex Trebek and Darrell Hammond’s playful and spunky Sean Connery. Collectively, together with Norm Macdonald’s astonishingly vivid takeoff of the late Burt Reynolds, these three impressionists additional solidified their legacies within the well-liked collection, whereas additionally creating some memorable materials for comedy lovers in every single place. To commemorate the collective lack of Trebek and Connery, we’re right here to speak about our 5 favourite Celebrity Jeopardy sketches.
5. “Tom Cruise, Adam Sandler, Sean Connery”
Because the fifth iteration of this perpetual Saturday Night time Dwell favourite, “Tom Cruise, Adam Sandler, Sean Connery” was the purpose the place the sketch comedy collection actually nailed down the format for this ongoing section.
Whereas this one is not the very best within the collection, it is nonetheless a extremely entertaining and memorable installment, largely because of Ben Stiller’s commendably good (and fairly spot-on) impersonation of Tom Cruise, Jimmy Fallon’s impressively convincing imitation of former forged member Adam Sandler (or, at the least, a babbling and largely incoherent model of Sandler), and Darrell Hammond’s reliably foolish Sean Connery — who, by this level, was not making an attempt to do an correct impression of the Oscar-winning actor however slightly a “bastardization” (in his phrases) to be able to earn straightforward laughs.
Whereas it lays down the traceable groundwork that future Celebrity Jeopardy sketches would proceed to observe (to blended outcomes), “Tom Cruise, Adam Sandler, Sean Connery” is constantly good at capturing the core components that make these sketches a persistent fan favourite: notably, the hyper madness of those ignorant, aloof, conceited, and infrequently infantile celebrities failing or outright refusing to observe the foundations of the syndicated sport present, all whereas Darrell Hammond’s frisky Sean Connery continues evermore to poke the bear that’s Will Ferrell’s disillusioned and at all times exhausted Alex Trebek.
4. “Nicolas Cage, Calista Flockhart, Sean Connery”
The sixth installment on this recurring parody section, “Nicolas Cage, Calista Flockhart, Sean Connery” can get overshadowed in Celebrity Jeopardy historical past because it arrived simply earlier than “French Stewart, Burt Reynolds, Sean Connery,” however there’s lots to get pleasure from on this variation of the returning sketch.
As an illustration, Jimmy Fallon gives one other amusingly exact impression (facet be aware: Fallon’s finest SNL work was discovered on this sketch collection — at the least, in my view), this time of Nicolas Cage. He captures all of the heightened mannerisms and quirks, and even when the voice verges into Keanu Reeves territory (although Tobey Maguire performed Keanu to middling leads to a separate Celebrity Jeopardy skit), it really works wonders general. Moreover, Darrell Hammond’s Sean Connery will get a few of his sauciest intercourse puns.
The most important and finest shock of this skit, nonetheless, is Drew Barrymore’s Calista Flockhart. The Charlie’s Angels actress portrays the Ally McBeal star like a distrustful shaking chihuahua who was simply taken out of a shower, and her scornful eyes and demured facial expressions show to be a wealthy delight.
3. “Kathie Lee Gifford, Tom Hanks, Sean Connery”
Following a four-year absence after the acquainted SNL bit had grown stale, Celebrity Jeopardy got here again in fantastic type with the freshly-rejuvenated “Kathie Lee Gifford, Tom Hanks, Sean Connery.”
Whereas the skit itself would not deviate too removed from the acquainted format, this penultimate addition to this long-running collection was elevated by a splendidly dedicated efficiency from Tom Hanks as a a lot dumber model of himself — the one occasion the place the precise superstar performed themselves in Celebrity Jeopardy. He is additionally benefitted by Darrell Hammond’s reprisal of Sean Connery, who would not skip a beat right here, even after a couple of years’ time, and Kristen Wiig’s giddy, giggly, very boozy impersonation of daytime speak present host, Kathie Lee Gifford.
Plus, it is obvious that the template is enhanced by new writers who sort out this SNL favourite with invigoration. There’s extra room for silliness or deviations into lunacy. There’s additionally the enjoyable return of Norm Macdonald’s Burt Reynolds, in a cameo, who nonetheless insists that individuals name him “Turd Ferguson.” It runs lengthy, however it’s often humorous stuff.
2. “Phil Donahue, Burt Reynolds, Marlon Brando”
Whereas this Celebrity Jeopardy skit is not mentioned as typically because the few others discovered on this record (probably on account of Sean Connery’s notable absence), it is fairly simply top-of-the-line and, in my view, definitely one of many funniest.
The second installment within the long-running SNL sketch collection, Norm Macdonald tightens the script and perfects his Burt Reynolds impersonation whereas offering glorious materials for John Goodman’s hilariously spaced-out Marlon Brando impression and Darrell Hammond’s ace imitation of rambling daytime speak present host, Phil Donahue. Notably, on the subject of Donahue, the actual kicker right here is that he is the uncommon Celebrity Jeopardy visitor who’s good sufficient to know a lot of the solutions, however his incapacity to cease himself from speechifying or moralizing prevents him from scoring any factors.
In the meantime, John Goodman’s crazy, mumbling, peanut-munching, altogether discombobulated, and, ultimately, half-naked Marlon Brando produces a few of the sharpest laughs in Celebrity Jeopardy historical past. Moreover, Norm Macdonald’s tackle a Robert Blake-obsessed, birthday-forgetting Burt Reynolds is the funniest it has ever been … away from our subsequent skit.
1. “French Stewart, Burt Reynolds, Sean Connery”
If there’s one Celebrity Jeopardy skit you realize, it is unquestionably this one. Crammed with a few of the finest character work, a few of the most biting writing, and a few of the most quotable traces, that is definitely probably the most memorable addition to Celebrity Jeopardy, and it is simply the funniest as well.
Reuniting Norm Macdonald with the sketch he first conceived (alongside Steve Higgins), whereas additionally reunited with Darrell Hammond’s perfected imitation of a naughty Sean Connery, this skit options the very best components of each nice Celebrity Jeopardy skit, whereas additionally together with the hysterical addition of Burt Reynolds’ outsized cowboy hat and his juvenile insistence on being referred to as “Turd Ferguson.” Actually, Macdonald’s return as a author performs a helpful function, serving to this recurring sketch discover its renewed rhythm and regained spunkiness. This skit can also be the only real cause why “Suck it, Trebek” ever turned a line uttered in well mannered firm.
Whereas individuals are at all times fast to recollect Burt Reynolds and Sean Connery’s moments, one can be remiss in the event that they missed Jimmy Fallon’s fantastic work as third Rock from the Solar star French Stewart. His impression of a cosmopolitan, devoted participant who’s utterly off-kilter and woefully incorrect with every reply is hilarious in its personal proper. Whereas his traces aren’t fairly as quotable, Fallon makes them equally humorous anyhow.
Moreover, whereas he would not get as a lot appreciation for his glorious efficiency in comparison with Darrell Hammond and Norm Macdonald, Will Ferrell performs the very best straight man you may hope for in his comically weary tackle Alex Trebek — notably because the comic by no means as soon as breaks character (miraculously) and at all times gives the correct quantity of exasperation blended with forlorn persistence to maintain the sport present transferring ahead, regardless of all his finest instincts telling him in any other case. Whereas it is easy to champion Hammond’s unimaginable impersonations and Macdonald’s blistering, blue-eyed Reynolds, Ferrell is the true key to the longevity and lengthy success of SNL‘s Celebrity Jeopardy.
I additionally needed to focus on some honorable mentions: “Justin Bieber, Tony Bennett, Sean Connery,” which aired throughout SNL 40, is the newest addition and a enjoyable one, notably for Kate McKinnon’s still-great imitation of Bieber and the amusing inclusion of Matthew McConaughey’s stunningly correct Matthew McConaughey; “Minnie Driver, Jeff Goldblum, Sean Connery” is notable for an entertaining, impressed tackle Goldblum’s stammering persona by David Duchovny (who relishes the half); and “John Travolta, Burt Reynolds, Michael Keaton” is heightened by Darrell Hammond’s goofy Travolta and Matthew Perry’s fulfilling Keaton.
Moreover, “Robin Williams, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Sean Connery” sees Jimmy Fallon giving an appropriately-manic impression of the late Williams; “Sean Connery, Burt Reynolds, Jerry Lewis” received the ball rolling for this recurring sketch in an enjoyably foolish style, and “Dave Matthews, Björk, Sean Connery,” whereas drained from a writing standpoint, is elevated by Winona Ryder’s completely cute (and predictably kooky) caricature of the Icelandic singer-songwriter, Jimmy Fallon’s squeakily musical portrayal of Matthews, and a last-minute cameo from the real-life Alex Trebek.
Which Celebrity Jeopardy sketch is your favourite? Tell us within the remark part!
