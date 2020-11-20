television The 5 Best SNL Celebrity Jeopardy Skits, Ranked

4. “Nicolas Cage, Calista Flockhart, Sean Connery”

The sixth installment on this recurring parody section, “Nicolas Cage, Calista Flockhart, Sean Connery” can get overshadowed in Celebrity Jeopardy historical past because it arrived simply earlier than “French Stewart, Burt Reynolds, Sean Connery,” however there’s lots to get pleasure from on this variation of the returning sketch.

As an illustration, Jimmy Fallon gives one other amusingly exact impression (facet be aware: Fallon’s finest SNL work was discovered on this sketch collection — at the least, in my view), this time of Nicolas Cage. He captures all of the heightened mannerisms and quirks, and even when the voice verges into Keanu Reeves territory (although Tobey Maguire performed Keanu to middling leads to a separate Celebrity Jeopardy skit), it really works wonders general. Moreover, Darrell Hammond’s Sean Connery will get a few of his sauciest intercourse puns.

The most important and finest shock of this skit, nonetheless, is Drew Barrymore’s Calista Flockhart. The Charlie’s Angels actress portrays the Ally McBeal star like a distrustful shaking chihuahua who was simply taken out of a shower, and her scornful eyes and demured facial expressions show to be a wealthy delight.