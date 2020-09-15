television The 7 Most Disappointing Netflix Cancellations of 2020 So Far

For each sequence that Netflix picks up, it appears there’s one other ready to finish. That is to not say that every one cancellations are shockers; Useless to Me was among the many reveals Netflix cancelled this yr, however it wasn’t essentially the most shocking or irritating. (I suspected it would not go previous Season 2, so Season Three was a win for my part). With the yr not over but, listed here are the seven most disappointing Netflix cancellations of 2020 up to now.