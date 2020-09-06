television The 8 Most Memorable Japanese WWE Superstars

Depart a Remark
Prior to now 100 years or so, there have been some fairly wonderful Japanese wrestlers which have risen by way of the ranks {of professional} wrestling and change into heroes and legends of the game. Whereas most of those wrestlers have made names for themselves in promotions like New Japan Professional Wrestling, All Japan Professional Wrestling, and Professional Wrestling Noah, there have been fairly just a few who’ve crossed over to a extra worldwide viewers in corporations like Professional Wrestling Guerrilla in California, Progress Wrestling in Britain, and WWE in America.
And talking of WWE, previously referred to as the World Wrestling Federation, the promotion has lengthy been a spot for among the greatest names from Japan to succeed in newer and greater audiences on the worldwide stage, and lots of have discovered unparalleled success and change into legends of the squared circle. Listed here are eight of probably the most memorable Japanes WWE superstars within the lengthy and storied historical past of America’s premiere wrestling promotion.
Asuka
When Asuka was first signed a developmental cope with WWE in the summertime of 2015, nobody actually knew simply how dominant of a performer the Japanese wrestler could be over the course of the following 5 years. The primary feminine Japanese wrestler to be signed by the corporate in twenty years, Asuka shortly rose within the ranks NXT, finally turning into the model’s ladies’s champion in a match at TakeOver: Dallas in April 2016.
Over the course of the following few years, Asuka would proceed to thrill followers and dominate opponents together with her flashy fashion, flurry of kicks and punches, and one of the feared submission transfer, the Asuka Lock. The momentum remained robust for Asuka as she transitioned to the principle roster, securing a number of championships, together with the Uncooked Ladies’s Title, which she gained at SummerSlam 2020 after defeated Sasha Banks.
Shinsuke Nakamura
Lengthy earlier than he came to visit to WWE in April 2016, Shinsuke Nakamura was already one of the fashionable wrestlers on this planet due to his signature fashion that made him appear to be a cross between Freddie Mercury, Michael Jackson, and the hard-hitting strongstyle wrestlers of 1990s Japan. Severely, this man simply oozed charisma and have become maybe probably the most profitable IWGP Intercontinental champions within the historical past of NJPW. And that continued over into America when it was introduced Nakamura was signing with the largest firm on this planet.
Shinsuke Nakamura’s first match with Sami Zayn at TakeOver: Dallas in April 2016 remains to be one of many best examples {of professional} wrestling of the previous 10 years. The best way these two carried themselves in a wonderfully paced exhibition of uncooked expertise is one thing to behold, and it served as a precursor of issues to come back for WWE’s newest worldwide expertise. And whereas Nakamura hasn’t discovered the extent of depth and championships as he did with NJPW, the 40-year-old star is a one-time Royal Rumble winner, two-time NXT Champion, and one-time Intercontinental champion.
Kari Sane
Kari Sane came to visit to WWE in 2017 after spending the earlier 5 years within the Japanese ladies’s wrestling promotion World Marvel Ring Stardom, and did not waste any time making a reputation for herself. Quickly after signing the developmental deal, Sane gained the inaugural Mae Younger Basic and used the victory as a platform to propel herself into the hearts of wrestling followers all over the world. Not solely does Sane have a hard-hitting fashion that’s in contrast to most of what you see in WWE, she’s received flash and elegance to go along with it.
When Kari Sane makes her solution to the ring for every match, she is dressed like a fantastical pirate, generally even bringing a steering wheel of a ship together with her. And with WrestleMania 36 initially slated to be held at Raymond James Stadium (which has a pirate ship within the stands), the world would have gotten to see Sane make use of the show for what certainly would have been an entrance for the ages.
Último Dragón
Rising up, Último Dragón was my favourite wrestler. The high-flying masked Japanese wrestler was a fixture of World Championship Wrestling’s cruiserweight division on Monday Evening Nitro every week, and I used to be obsessive about each considered one of his stellar matches. And it seems I wasn’t the one one. Wrestling followers all over the world could not get sufficient of Último Dragón, who at one level concurrently held 10 titles all over the world (here is an image to show it).
Último Dragón would bounce round between America, Mexico, and Japan for many of the 1990s and ended up spending a 12 months and a few change in WWE within the early 21st Century the place he participated in various nice matches with the likes of Rey Mysterio, Eddie Guerrero, and a number of other others within the quick period of time he was with the corporate.
Hideo Itami
Earlier than Shinsuke Nakamura and Asuka crossed over to WWE, there was Japanese standout Hideo Itami (who wrestles as KENTA elsewhere) who made his NXT debut in 2014. For individuals who do not keep in mind, it was a BIG deal when Itami left Japan to wrestle in NXT, a lot in order that the information was introduced through the center of a July 12, 2014 present in Osaka, Japan. Shortly after signing with the corporate, Itami was constructed as a monster within the ring and shortly proved to be extra than simply hype.
Lower than a 12 months after becoming a member of the corporate, Hideo Itami gained an NXT event for the ultimate spot within the Andre The Large Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 31, the place he was placed on the large stage with tens of hundreds of followers chanting his identify and his signature transfer, The GTS (Go To Sleep). After that nevertheless, Itami suffered a collection of accidents and setbacks earlier than returning as a heel on WWE’s 205 Dwell program. He would stay in that place till his departure in 2019, at which level he signed with NJPW and commenced wrestling below the KENTA identify as soon as extra.
Jushin Thunder Liger
Jushin Thunder Liger has technically solely wrestled two matches in WWE earlier than his 36-year profession got here to an finish in January 2020, however his match on the bout on the 1990 WWF/AJPW/NJPW Wrestling Summit, after which his contest at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn in 2015 had been greater than sufficient to earn the well-known masked Japanese wrestler a spot within the WWE Corridor of Fame in 2020. And though he had solely been part of two WWE occasions, the followers throughout his 2015 NXT match handled him like he was Hulk Hogan, Stone Chilly Steve Austin, or The Rock with the chants and spherical of applause he obtained.
For these not conscious, Jushin Thunder Liger is without doubt one of the most highly-decorated wrestlers to ever step into a hoop, having appeared at exhibits for numerous promotions everywhere in the world since he first laced up his boots and placed on his iconic masks again in 1984. Since then, he has change into an 11-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion, a one-time WWF Gentle Heavyweight Champion, and fixture on the prime of numerous skilled wrestling rankings.
Antonio Inoki
Subsequent, there’s Antonio Inoki, who will perpetually go down as one of the necessary figures in all of wrestling for his contributions to the game through the years. Over the course of his profession, which ranged from 1960 to 1998, Inoki based NJPW, wrestling Muhammad Ali, defeated WWF Heavyweight Champion Bob Backlund (although WWF would not acknowledge the victory), and even negotiated the discharge of Japanese hostages held in Iraq previous to the Gulf Warfare.
Regardless of not having a lot of a profession in WWE outdoors of the bout with Bob Backuland in 1979, Antonio Inoki was inducted into the corporate’s corridor of fame in 2010 the place he was inducted by considered one of his fiercest opponents, Stan Hansen.
Mr. Fuji
Each time the identify Mr. Fuji comes up, photographs of the supervisor throwing salt within the eyes of wrestlers, his iconic go well with and hat, and the secure of fearsome worldwide heels below his banner all come to thoughts, however WWE Corridor of Fame Inductee’s profession did not begin and cease with him managing the Legion of Doom or Yokozuna. Over the course of his almost 40-year profession out and in of the squared circle, Japanese-American Mr. Fuji wrestler-turned-manager (actual identify Harry Masayoshi Fujiwara) was one of the transformative and profitable wrestlers and managers of Japanese descent.
Lengthy earlier than he donned his black hat and go well with and walked wrestlers to the ring, Mr. Fuji wrestled everywhere in the United States of American in promotions like Mid-Atlantic Professional Wrestling, Georgia Championship Wrestling, and a number of stints in WWE (then referred to as World Large Wrestling Federation) all through the 1960s to the mid 1980s at which level he grew to become a supervisor. Sadly, Mr. Fuji handed away on the age of 82 in 2016, however his reminiscence lives on.
These are simply eight of the outstanding Japanese wrestlers who’ve made a mark in WWE through the years. Every has both made an impression or continues to take action, opening the doorways for extra wrestlers of various backgrounds to do the identical within the years to come back.
