television The 8 Most Memorable Japanese WWE Superstars

Asuka

When Asuka was first signed a developmental cope with WWE in the summertime of 2015, nobody actually knew simply how dominant of a performer the Japanese wrestler could be over the course of the following 5 years. The primary feminine Japanese wrestler to be signed by the corporate in twenty years, Asuka shortly rose within the ranks NXT, finally turning into the model’s ladies’s champion in a match at TakeOver: Dallas in April 2016.

Over the course of the following few years, Asuka would proceed to thrill followers and dominate opponents together with her flashy fashion, flurry of kicks and punches, and one of the feared submission transfer, the Asuka Lock. The momentum remained robust for Asuka as she transitioned to the principle roster, securing a number of championships, together with the Uncooked Ladies’s Title, which she gained at SummerSlam 2020 after defeated Sasha Banks.