television The All American Cast On Instagram: Who To Follow And Where

There are few present tv exhibits which were extra of an underdog story that The CW’s sports activities drama All American, which regardless of not bringing in massive numbers for the community, turned a streaming juggernaut when the present’s first two seasons had been added to Netflix’s library. With an inspirational story primarily based on the upbringing of former NFL linebacker Spencer Paysinger and an outstanding solid of established stars and newcomers alike, it’s secure to say the upcoming third season has potential to take everybody to the subsequent degree. Talking of which, as we glance towards the brand new marketing campaign from the collection, now’s the proper time to meet up with the All American solid on Instagram.
Why Instagram? Nicely, now greater than ever earlier than, celebrities are taking advantage of their social media retailers to unfold phrase about exhibits like All American or, like Taye Diggs did in fall 2020, present up-to-date data on the manufacturing course of, particularly whereas coping with COVID-19 well being and security protocols. Right here is the place you could find Diggs and the remainder of the All American solid on the favored photo-based social channel.
Daniel Ezra (Spencer James)
Daniel Ezra, who stars in All American as star vast receiver caught between two worlds, Spencer James, isn’t essentially the most lively member of the solid in relation to Instagram. When he does, nevertheless, Ezra tends to make use of the platform to not solely promote the present (which returns for Season 3 in January 2021), however to unfold consciousness about points near his coronary heart. Whether or not he’s discussing points pertaining to police brutality, race relations, and even psychological heath, Ezra supplies his a million followers with sincere and considerate conversations in regards to the world exterior of the present.
Follow Daniel Ezra On Instagram @danielezra
Examine Out His Different Socials Right here: TikTok
Taye Diggs (Billy Baker)
If you wish to see a ton of behind-the-scenes footage from the set of All American Season 3 then a fast observe of Taye Diggs’ Instagram account is the place to go. Ever since manufacturing resumed following the October 2020 momentary shutdown following a optimistic COVID-19 case on set, the actor who performs Beverly Hills Excessive College soccer coach Billy Baker has been a relentless supply of hilarious movies about taking advantage of the well being protocols all through manufacturing.
Follow Taye Diggs On Instagram @tayediggsinsta
Examine Out His Different Socials Right here: Twitter, TikTok, Fb
Bre-Z (Tamia “Coop” Cooper)
Bre-Z, the American rapper and actress who portrays Tamia “Coop” Cooper on All American, is one other member of the solid to boast a lot of followers (1.1 million to be precise). These followers see the whole lot from Bre-Z’s ideas on social points, promotion of her music profession, and shoutouts to her solid members from the hit collection. There are additionally Instagram Reels and IGTV movies that additional welcome the actress’s followers into her life.
Follow Bre-Z On Instagram @brezofficial
Examine Out Her Different Socials Right here: Twitter, TikTok, Fb
Greta Onieogou (Layla Keating)
Greta Onieogou, who performs Layla Keating, the love curiosity of collection lead Spencer James on All American, shares an assortment of completely composed pictures of the actress in locations like her spacious dwelling, random flower gardens, and loads of pictures of the Pacific coast. Along with all of these, Onieogou additionally has posts coping with the battle for equality in America in addition to talking out towards injustices round us.
Follow Greta Oniegou On Instagram @greta.oniegou
Examine Out Her Different Socials Right here: Twitter, TikTok
Samantha Logan (Olivia Baker)
Whether or not she’s encouraging folks to get out and vote in elections, speaking about her children-centric podcast, or speaking in regards to the significance of Juneteenth, Samantha Logan is utilizing her Instagram account for the larger good. The actress, who portrays Olivia Baker on All American, posts a number of “tales” to her account in addition to an in-depth IGTV dialog in regards to the Black Lives Matter motion.
Follow Samantha Logan On Instagram @_samanthalogan
Examine Out Her Different Socials Right here: Twitter, TikTok
Michael Evans Behling (Jordan Baker)
With a wide range of behind-the-scenes footage and promotional movies for All American in addition to common way of life posts, Michael Evans Behling, who portrays Jordan Baker on The CW drama, supplies his followers with a optimistic and immersive expertise. This in-depth have a look at the actor’s life on and off the set is enlightening to say the very least.
Follow Michael Evans Behling On Instagram @michaelb05
Examine Out His Different Socials Right here: Twitter, TikTok, Fb
Cody Christian (Asher Adams)
Cody Christian, who has a whopping 4.8 million Instagram followers, makes use of the platform to share images just like the latest throwback from the set of MTV’s Teen Wolf in addition to on the set of All American, the place he at present portrays Beverly Hill Excessive College vast receiver Asher Adams. This attention-grabbing and eclectic assortment of photos opens the doorways to how the actor spends his time when not on a success tv collection.
Follow Cody Christian On Instagram @codychristian
Examine Out His Different Socials Right here: Twitter, TikTok
Karimah Westbrook (Grace James)
Karimah Westbrook, who portrays Spencer’s mother, Grace James, on All American, usually makes use of her Instagram account to share details about the present and solid members. The actress additionally makes use of the platform for issues like paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman following the late actor’s August 2020 demise in addition to some hilarious and uplifting notes about remaining optimistic in a time once we want it essentially the most.
Follow Karimah Westbrook On Instagram @only1karimah
Examine Out Her Different Socials Right here: Twitter, TikTok, Fb
Monét Mazur (Laura Advantageous-Baker)
Monét Mazur performs Laura Advantageous-Baker, the spouse of Taye Digg’s Billy Baker on All American, and she or he makes use of her Instagram account to unfold phrase in regards to the present, particularly with Season 3 proper across the nook. With pictures taken round her dwelling, on the Warner Bros. backlot, and even of the books she’s studying, Mazur welcomes her greater than 230,000 followers into her life almost on daily basis.
Follow Monét Mazur On Instagram @monetmazur
Examine Out Her Different Socials Right here: Twitter, TikTok
Jalyn Corridor (Dillon James)
Jalyn Corridor, who performs the youthful brother of collection lead Spencer James on All American has an Instagram account that’s maintained by his mom contemplating his younger age. Nonetheless although, he posts fairly a bit about his music profession, life on the set of The CW’s hit sports activities drama, and different stuff you’d count on from a younger teenager.
Follow Jalyn Corridor On Instagram @jalynemilhall
Examine Out His Different Socials Right here: Twitter, TikTok
Chelsea Tavares (Endurance)
In latest months, Chelsea Tavares, who not too long ago turned a collection common on All American, has posted lovely and sincere images of herself making ready to grow to be a mom. Previous to saying her being pregnant, the actress posted about issues like voicing a personality in The Final of Us Half II, scenes from life earlier than the pandemic, and a wide range of different photos.
Follow Chelsea Tavares On Instagram @chelsearoycetavares
Examine Out Her Different Socials Right here: Twitter
And that’s simply the principle solid of All American and their Instagram accounts. There are additionally folks like Security’s Jay Reeves, who performed the tragic character of Shawn Scott, Hunter Clowdus, who performs JJ Parker, and dozens of different actors from the present with lively social media accounts.
