television The Best Letterkenny Episodes (So Far), Ranked

Co-creator Jared Keeso, who additionally performs central character Wayne, co-developed Letterkenny with Jacob Tierney, who additionally performs the flamboyant Pastor Glen. The sequence, which premiered on the Canadian-based streaming platform Crave in 2016 changing into incomes its American dwelling completely on Hulu in 2019, began off as an nameless Twitter account poking enjoyable at life in rural Ontario earlier than it developed right into a sequence of quippy shorts on YouTube starring Keeso and future Daryl actor Nathan Dales.

The important thing to its success is not only its rapid-fire dialogue, dizzying array of double (and even single) entendres, and mildly surrealist overtones, however the the varied assortment of characters (the hicks, the skids, and the jocks respectfully) whose Seinfeldian conversations typically, and fairly cleverly, lay the groundwork for storylines that defy comparability to a lot of the rest on TV.