television The Best Non-Hick Letterkenny Side Characters, Rated From 10 To 1-Ply

1. Tanis

Being this powerful by no means fairly seemed pretty much as good because it does on Tanis (Kaniehtiio Horn), the chief of the Natives on the “Rez” outdoors of Letterkenny, whose solely motive for backing down from (or instigating) a struggle (despite the fact that she has sufficient males to do it for her) can be to let her nails dry. Earlier than you might simply begin to consider make enjoyable of her for that, she would have already damaged your spirit with an intimidating look and sharp tongue that just about obtained the perfect of Wayne in the course of the brief time they had been an merchandise. To quote her father Wally (Joseph Nakogee), “In the event you discover yourselves in her method, you must swiftly get out of it,” and that’s simply what we love about her.

Score: 1-Ply