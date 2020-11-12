General News

television The Blacklist: 6 Things To Remember Before Season 8 Premieres

November 12, 2020
The Blacklist Elizabeth Liz Keen NBC

Imagine it or not, The Blacklist‘s return is sort of upon us. Season 8 premieres in a matter of days, and it’s time to undergo a couple of fast issues to recollect earlier than it does. The NBC crime drama is heading again this Friday, November 13 in live-action kind. What else occurred earlier than final season signed off early? So much.

Final season of The Blacklist started with the presumption that the thriller of Crimson’s identification might need been solved because the sequence supplied up Ilya Koslov as Crimson’s potential identification. Not so quick! As viewers head into the Season 8 premiere, they know much more than they did then, together with whether or not Ilya is Crimson’s actual title, and that’s not all. Here’s what followers want to recollect earlier than Season 8 begins!

The Blacklist Raymond Red Reddington James Spader Elizabeth Liz Keen Megan Boone NBC

The Crimson/Ilya Koslov Thriller Was Solved

Not realizing Crimson’s identification is bothering lots of people. For Cooper, pondering that Crimson was Ilya Koslov modified issues for him, and he’s not alone in that. For Cooper, Liz, Katarina, the remainder of The Blacklist’s solid of characters, and viewers, it’s a persistent thriller. That mentioned, one angle has been resolved.

The Blacklist lastly confirmed that Crimson shouldn’t be Ilya Koslov. Thus, paving the way in which for brand new proof or clues surrounding who else he might be. The Blacklist will undoubtedly proceed to disclose extra hints as Season 8 premieres. Transferring Ilya Koslov off the record of potential identities is a big step ahead.

The Blacklist Laila Robins Katarina Rostova Megan Boone Elizbaeth Liz Boone NBC

Liz Selected Sides In The Crimson/Katarina Battle

In one of many extra stunning strikes that The Blacklist left followers to ponder within the aftermath of final season ending early was Liz’s about-face in her allegiances. Heading into the Season 8 premiere, Liz has taken a shocking aspect within the battle between Katarina and Crimson. That is sizing as much as be a household struggle for the ages.

Liz determined that she was going to again her mom from right here on out. She made it official with a chilling monologue warning those that acquired in her and Katarina’s method. As Season 8 begins, Liz, viewers, and Katarina are the one individuals aware of the altering tide. What it means for The Blacklist transferring ahead is anybody’s guess, though Liz has turned on Crimson previously, and it virtually acquired him killed.

The Blacklist James Spader Raymond Red Reddington NBC

Crimson Is Actually Sick With One thing

Crimson’s thriller sickness has spanned three seasons if you happen to rely the truth that he nonetheless has it as Season 8 premieres. This go-around, followers know that Crimson is dying from it, so the situation is grave. The Blacklist showrunner Jon Bokenkamp has indicated that solutions are coming, though a treatment is not sure. Crimson collapsed in final season’s finale, so you already know it’s make-or-break time.

Whereas it isn’t completely unreasonable to be involved that The Blacklist might be readying to have Crimson meet his maker, he’s not there but. The Season 8 premiere will immediately comply with the episode that witnessed Crimson expertise one in every of his worst well being scares with the mysterious ailment. He collapsed, solely to get last-minute assist from Katarina. She will get no massive factors from me.

The Blacklist Amir Arison Aram Mojtabai NBC

Aram’s Relationship Standing

It was no secret that I used to be not the largest fan of Aram’s relationship together with his married Blacklister girlfriend, Elodie, and I used to be in good firm. Amir Arison loved final season whereas additionally acknowledging he was a bit mad at Aram for pursuing Elodie. After loads of drama, Aram and Elodie broke up earlier than reuniting and finally breaking apart once more. Why? You may thank Aram’s detective expertise.

He found that Elodie killed her husband to realize his fortune, and Aram lastly gave her the reward she wanted. He had a pair of silver bracelets (handcuffs) put round her wrists, and he or she was carted off to jail. Therefore, the extremely eligible bachelor is single heading in Season 8. I’m nonetheless holding out for a reunion with Samar, however till then, one other good match would do.

The Blacklist Brian Dennhy Dom Rostov NBC

Dom Woke Up

The Blacklist had fallen right into a holding sample after Dom was shot at the beginning of final season. It appeared like he had been mortally wounded earlier than hope arose. Then, Brian Dennehy all of a sudden died on the age of 81, leaving followers to mourn his loss and surprise what would change into of Dennehy’s character. Lower to The Blacklist issuing one more shock twist within the finale.

The present had confirmed that Brian Dennehy could be seen once more as Dom, and it occurred earlier than anticipated, because the animated finale confirmed Dom. In one other shocker, he wakened from his coma as Liz deepened her allegiance to Katarina. What does Dom waking up imply for Season 8? All of it relies upon if he’s nonetheless awake when it premieres. At this level, I don’t know what The Blacklist goes to do.

The Blacklist Katarina Rostova Laila Robins NBC

Katarina Would not Know Crimson’s Id

Liz’s mother got here into final season because the villain holding Crimson captive till he gave up some intelligence to her. All through the season, she grew to become a large unknown on The Blacklist. One factor that’s identified is that Katarina isn’t any extra educated about who Crimson actually is than the remainder of us. Katarina has tickled Liz’s ears with the promise of solutions that she is determined to have, however at what price?

It’s unclear. Liz has teamed up along with her mother, hoping that what she needs to know shouldn’t be removed from her thoughts now. Season 8 will see what revelations Liz finally ends up studying, and hopefully, the viewers alongside her. Whereas Katarina remained a couple of steps forward of Crimson final season, she nonetheless doesn’t know who he’s. Rating one for Crimson.

One different factor of be aware to recollect heading into Season 8’s premiere is that Dom and Ilya Koslov tried to kill Katarina in a automotive bomb assault. They killed her husband, Pyotr, as a substitute. Katarina has subsequently been out for each her father and Ilya’s blood. She cherished her husband as a lot as somebody like her can. In associated information, she could have additionally had different youngsters apart from Liz.

Whether or not or not that Easter egg finally ends up turning right into a full-blown storyline stays to be seen in Season 8. The Blacklist returns this Friday, November 13, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Season 8 goes to be one in every of this fall’s premieres. Whilst you await the remainder of them to roll out, you’ll be able to meet up with Season 7 (and earlier) of The Blacklist by way of Netflix’s releases.


