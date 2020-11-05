television The Boys: 6 Questions We Have Ahead Of Season 3

Warning! Spoilers abound for The Boys Season 2.

The Season 2 finale of The Boys left off on a number of main cliffhangers that dramatically modified the state of the Boys and the Seven shifting ahead. It additionally left us with loads of questions on what to anticipate in The Boys Season 3, together with what Homelander will do now that Stormfront is out of the image and he is again underneath Vought’s management.

The diabolical collection noticed the titular characters tackle a brand new set of challenges in Season 2 that despatched them to some fairly darkish locations (and I do not imply the within of a whale). With the fallout from Stormfront’s actions and a few intelligent twists, Season 2 arrange The Boys’ third season fairly properly. Nevertheless, there’s loads of time to dissect what occurred, so listed below are six questions we nonetheless have forward of The Boys Season 3.