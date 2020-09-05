television The Boys Season 2: 6 Questions We Have After The First 3 Episodes

By the top of Episode 3, Starlight was dodging questions from A-Prepare (who is aware of that she’s betraying The Seven) and was threatened by Homelander into practically killing Hughie. At this level, the stress is an excessive amount of and, contemplating that she has already been working with The Boys, I believe it is excessive time that Starlight go away The Seven behind for good. The Season 2 trailer hints that she may do exactly that, nevertheless it’s unclear when it will occur or if she was merely hiding out in her civilian garments briefly.