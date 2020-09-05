television The Boys Season 2: 6 Questions We Have After The First 3 Episodes

Go away a Remark
Spoilers forward for the primary three episodes of The Boys Season 2.
The Boys Season 2 is lastly right here! The Amazon collection is doing issues a bit otherwise this 12 months, releasing its first three episodes concurrently earlier than going the weekly route thereafter. The collection’ second season picks up the place Season 1 left off and is chock-full of untamed moments, some nice commentary, and I dare say it is even higher than Season 1 to this point.
Karl City’s Butcher now is aware of his spouse is alive, however he is framed for Madelyn Stillwell’s loss of life and is in hiding alongside the remainder of The Boys — Jack Quaid’s Hughie, Frenchie, Kimiko, and Mom’s Milk. In the meantime, Vought’s corporate-owned “superheroes,” collectively often called The Seven, have gained a brand new member in Stormfront as Starlight and Hughie try to take down Vought by outing their use of Compound V. Whew! With a lot that has already occurred in The Boys Season 2, listed here are six questions we now have after watching the primary three episodes.
6. Why Did Homelander Spare Butcher?
After Homelander killed Madelyn Stillwell, the diabolical Supe took Butcher to see his spouse Becca, who was presumed useless after disappearing a number of years prior. Butcher was shocked to seek out that she continues to be alive and has a son. On the time, it appeared like Homelander wished to rub Becca’s existence in Butcher’s face earlier than killing him off as effectively.
Nevertheless, Season 2 revealed that Butcher had been flown to a different city and left there by Homelander. At the very least I presume it was Homelander. Contemplating that Homelander is Butcher’s sworn enemy, it’s odd that the belligerent Supe didn’t simply kill Butcher and get him out of the best way. My guess is that he left him alive to take the autumn for Madelyn’s homicide, however there are most likely different causes.
5. Can Grace Mallory Be Trusted?
The Boys Season 2 noticed the return of Grace Mallory. You’ll bear in mind her as the previous deputy director of the CIA who based The Boys with Butcher. Like Butcher, Grace thirsted for vengeance in opposition to The Seven till Lamplighter killed her grandchildren and she or he retired from the job. She by no means wished to put eyes on Butcher once more.
In Season 2, nonetheless, Butcher goes again to Grace following the homicide of the CIA’s Susan Rayner. In trade for Kimiko’s youthful brother, who works with the Shining Mild Liberation Military, Grace promised to seek out Becca. I discovered it unusual that Grace is again within the sport and dealing with Butcher once more. I don’t suppose she ought to be trusted contemplating that her Season 2 motives stay unclear. For all we all know, she’s working with Vought and performed a task in Susan’s loss of life. Till we all know extra about her comeback, Grace will keep on my record of suspicious folks.
4. What Is The Church Of The Collective Actually Up To?
The Deep was publicly (and rightfully) shamed final season after Starlight revealed that he’d assaulted her. He was nonetheless part of The Seven, however he was very a lot paying for what he did. In Season 2, The Deep was working via his points with the assistance of the Church of the Collective. They have been very enthusiastic to have him and satisfied The Deep that he might rejoin The Seven if he merely adopted their tenets and let the sunshine in.
Nearly everybody on The Boys has sinister motives and I assume the Church of the Collective does too. For one, its members come on manner too sturdy. It is like they wish to recruit The Deep for a specific motive. My guess is that the Collective’s chief is as much as no good and is maybe in cahoots with Vought or is peddling Compound V. I’d wager that they see The Deep as a possible informant who will glean data for them.
3. Is Vought Making an attempt To Exchange Homelander With Stormfront As Chief?
Homelander continues to be violent and stuffed with rage, however he is rapidly studying that he is not in management. Reasonably, he is discovering out that he might have by no means had any management to start with. Vought, and by extension Giancarlo Esposito’s Stan, are pulling the strings. That is the place Stormfront is available in. Stormfront’s arrival is mainly an enormous fuck you to Homelander. She’s brash and simply as harmful as Homelander, if no more so.
In Season 2’s third episode, Stormfront reveals what she’s able to. With tensions excessive between Homelander and Stan, it is not exhausting to think about that Vought might have introduced in Stormfront to groom as a brand new chief. She appears completely tremendous with pushing Vought’s narrative and she or he appears inclined to piss off Homelander particularly. It is doable that she’s attempting to push his buttons on function within the hopes that he’ll step out of line in order that she might substitute him.
2. Will Starlight Formally Go away The Seven?
Pressure has been constructing for Starlight and she or he’s really coming into her personal. She has been taking extra dangers that might probably upend her total lifestyle, in addition to put her life in peril. In the beginning of Season 2, Starlight is working with Hughie to take down Vought. She not trusts him to be truthful together with her after he lied to her in Season 1. Nevertheless, she’s nonetheless prepared to do what it takes to cease Vought and the opposite Supes.
By the top of Episode 3, Starlight was dodging questions from A-Prepare (who is aware of that she’s betraying The Seven) and was threatened by Homelander into practically killing Hughie. At this level, the stress is an excessive amount of and, contemplating that she has already been working with The Boys, I believe it is excessive time that Starlight go away The Seven behind for good. The Season 2 trailer hints that she may do exactly that, nevertheless it’s unclear when it will occur or if she was merely hiding out in her civilian garments briefly.
1. What Occurred To Hughie’s Dad?
That is really the largest thriller of all. On the finish of The Boys Season 1, Hughie’s dad, Simon Pegg’s Hugh, was kidnapped by A-Prepare as revenge in opposition to Hughie and The Boys. Hugh was later rescued by his son and Kimiko and brought again to their secure home to cover out. Flash ahead to Season 2 and Hugh is nowhere to be discovered.
Hughie does point out his dad, nevertheless it’s in passing. We by no means study the place he went, why he is not on the secure home, and even whether or not Hughie by some means smuggled him out. It is a bizarre oversight. Even when Simon Pegg wasn’t going to return, a sentence to clarify what occurred would have made numerous sense. Because it stands, Hugh’s whereabouts stay a thriller and it is unclear whether or not he’ll ever be introduced up once more.
The first three episodes of The Boys Season 2 are at present streaming on Amazon Prime Video. For extra on what to observe, be sure you take a look at our 2020 fall TV premiere information for choices.
