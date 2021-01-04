television The Boys: The Seven Characters Ranked From Good To Evil

Starlight – Good

My private favourite has at all times been Starlight. Does that make me fundamental? In all probability. However I can’t assist that she’s a genuinely good individual. Starlight involves The Seven eager to make a distinction. Her aim in life was to be the superhero that the common public is used to. The one which goes out and fights crime and does good, and doesn’t simply do it for their very own private acquire. And when she sees how the within of Vaught works and the way twisted it’s, she’s understandably heartbroken and desires it to alter, a lot in order that she groups up with The Boys within the present to take Vought down from the within out and expose their Compound-V scenario, placing her personal job and life in jeopardy.

There’s no query about Starlight. She’s an excellent individual. She does have her moments of violence, however any time that’s occurred it’s at all times been to guard folks, not for hurt or for worse. She tries her hardest to painting herself as form of the alternative of what Vought is, particularly in Season 2, so it’s secure to say that Starlight is the hero the general public deserves.