television The Crown: 7 Things To Remember About The Netflix Show Before Season 4

The First Two Seasons Of The Crown Dealt With Queen Elizabeth II And Prince Philip Discovering Their Roles

It has been 4 years since The Crown debuted on Netflix and gave tens of millions of viewers and unprecedented look into the lives of Queen Elizabeth II, her husband, Prince Philip, and the remainder of the royal household. All through a lot of the primary two seasons, Claire Foy’s Elizabeth and Matt Smith’s Philip spent a substantial period of time changing into comfy of their respective capacities, and spent almost as a lot time (or at the very least Philip did) attempting to reconcile the truth that not like conventional relationships, Elizabeth, the spouse, was in reality unning the present.

This was most notably seen all through Prince Philip’s arc in The Crown Season 2 when he set out on his months-long royal tour, Queen Elizabeth’s suspicions that he’s dishonest, the divorce of Philip’s finest buddy personal secretary, and the way all of those occasions have an effect on the couple in each their personal and public lives. By the tip, Philip has settled into his new function as “His Royal Highness Prince Philip.”