television The Ellen DeGeneres Show Releases Statement After Already Facing A Delay In 2021

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Releases Statement After Already Facing A Delay In 2021

January 4, 2021
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Releases Statement After Already Facing A Delay In 2021

It’s the daybreak of a model new yr, however not everyone seems to be getting off to a seamless begin. In reality, information broke this week that The Ellen Show is struggling a delay in its return to the studio. The information comes after the daytime discuss present collection suffered one other setback when its personal lead Ellen DeGeneres examined constructive for Covid-19 on the tail finish of 2020.

The Ellen Show is hardly the one collection seeing manufacturing delays. Different productions in California, together with the likes of Gray’s Anatomy and This Is Us have pushed again their schedules to accommodate the rising points with Covid-19 within the state. Nonetheless, what’s totally different about The Ellen Show is that it has already been off the air since December 10. Now its return is being pushed again even longer.

The mum or dad firm for The Ellen Degeneres present, Telepictures, did launch a press release explaining why the choice was made. The producer famous (through Deadline):

Because of the COVID-19 surge in Los Angeles County, and for the continued security of our workers and crew, The Ellen DeGeneres Show will push manufacturing by per week.

The information additionally comes a short while after The Ellen Show shared a video from 2020 revealing all the myriad methods Ellen DeGeneres has pivoted, modified her format, and stored the present going in the course of the lengthy yr. For some time throughout stay-at-home orders, daytime and late night time hosts like Ellen, Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert and extra all opted to movie at dwelling, solely returning to their respective studios for the autumn TV season.

View this put up on Instagram

A put up shared by Ellen DeGeneres (@theellenshow)

Whereas Covid circumstances have continued a downward pattern in some states, others are struggling. California proper now could be on the high of that checklist. On December 31, over 32K circumstances of Covid-19 have been reported within the state. This comes after almost 65,000 people have been reported as being identified with Covid-19 on December 26. It additionally comes days after experiences broke that some Los Angeles area California hospitals have been seeing sufferers within the present store as they ran out of house.

In the meantime, The Ellen DeGeneres Show has confronted its personal tumult after allegations have been made towards some producers on the present, who have been later fired for making a poisonous office. This led to backlash towards Ellen and her present typically, which she later apologized on air for. Nonetheless, the rankings have suffered within the time since. In the meantime, as her daytime competitor Kelly Clarkson is heading towards surpassing Ellen DeGeneres within the rankings, The Ellen Show might stand to be producing new episodes greater than ever, although selections about preserving folks at work or safely away from pandemic considerations are powerful on a variety of industries today.

Now that a variety of reveals are shifting manufacturing dates, which will impact winter TV premiere returns. For now, see what’s allegedly coming your means with our full 2021 schedule.

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist.

