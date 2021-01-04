television The Ellen DeGeneres Show Releases Statement After Already Facing A Delay In 2021

In the meantime, The Ellen DeGeneres Show has confronted its personal tumult after allegations have been made towards some producers on the present, who have been later fired for making a poisonous office. This led to backlash towards Ellen and her present typically, which she later apologized on air for. Nonetheless, the rankings have suffered within the time since. In the meantime, as her daytime competitor Kelly Clarkson is heading towards surpassing Ellen DeGeneres within the rankings, The Ellen Show might stand to be producing new episodes greater than ever, although selections about preserving folks at work or safely away from pandemic considerations are powerful on a variety of industries today.