television The Eric Andre Present: The Best Interviews In Season 5

In October, after a four-year absence, Eric Andre lastly debuted the fifth (perhaps closing?) season of his notoriously prank-heavy late-night speak present spoof, The Eric Andre Present. And unsurprisingly (and fortunately), the Grownup Swim favourite was a much-needed burst of ludicrous nonsense to fight an already insane and intensely nightmarish 12 months.
Persevering with to intensify the present’s dedication to madness by that includes an all-new set, an all-new band, a gentle stream of high-profile friends, and a rotating round-up of co-hosts, together with LaKeith Stanfield, together with a very hairless, well-tanned host, the intensely loud, aggressively abrasive comic produced one other absurd season of ultra-wacky midnight cable tv, full with much more wild-and-out superstar “interviews,” an abundance on person-on-the-street antics, and an onslaught of nutso and gross-out (and hilarious) moments. Actually, Andre made up for misplaced time, producing 10 entertaining new episodes stuffed with much more utter ridiculousness.
Listed here are just a few of our favourite interview segments from Grownup Swim’s consistently zany, commendably weird, joyfully reckless speak present, The Eric Andre Present Season 5.
Adam Rippon (Episode 1)
Following Judy Greer’s squeamish introductory interview, Olympic determine skater Adam Rippon kicked Season 5 off properly along with his rambunctious back-and-forth with The Eric Andre Present‘s havoc-loving host.
That includes some knocking on the shortness of the visitor’s 2019 memoir, carpet bits raining from the ceiling, a pair of mischievous fingers consistently grabbing the visitor, and, in fact, some tubular bells, this opening interview was a good way to get again within the swing of issues for this long-delayed fifth season. It additionally featured a few of Hannibal Buress’s finest bits this 12 months, notably as he’d stroll away within the subsequent episode, aptly titled “Hannibal Quits.”
Whereas it is disappointing that Buress opted to depart, the dry-witted sidekick comic nonetheless gave Season 5 certainly one of its funniest quotes with “You are sporting spiked boots. You are imagined to be fearless!”
Shanola Hampton (Episode 2)
In the parodic speak present’s first fully Hannibal-less interview, The Eric Andre Present was within the midst of determining its unsure new path, notably after the introduction of Blannibal, Hannibal’s menacing, outsized clone. Whereas Shameless‘ Shanola Hampton’s interview is not one for the ages, it demonstrates the host’s unwavering means to maintain his unstable program transferring, regardless of this setback, whereas additionally producing extra enjoyable, more and more bewildering antics for his unsuspecting friends.
Stuffed with fixed, more and more wacky interruptions, notably from PAs and returning sidekick Felipe Esparza, in addition to an impromptu mini bat mitzvah earlier than its high-flying finale, this interview was a comforting reassurance that Andre and his assorted crew would proceed maintaining issues gentle, quick, and humorous — even with Hannibal sadly not round.
Dermot Mulroney (Episode 4)
Everybody handles The Eric Andre Present otherwise. Some friends watch it with some odd combination of enticement and bewilderment, making an attempt to make heads or tails of this entire puzzling spectacle. Some celebrities are visibly aggravated/outright upset by Andre’s clownery, with a pair strolling out in disgust. And a few do their finest to play alongside and have enjoyable, although they discover their guard taken down by the sheer onslaught of insane hijinks that ensue over the course of their dialog. For Dermot Mulroney, he tries taking part in it cool. Nevertheless it’s rapidly obvious that he is out of his aspect, and he is unable to behave naturally on this uncomfortable interview.
In the end, the vibe is totally different right here since Mulroney’s informal awkwardness will get the higher of him extra so than Andre’s basic silliness. His verbal discomfort takes the main focus, although the primary spotlight is Lizzo’s feminine reboot of Chook Up — certainly one of Season 5’s most excellent moments. Then, in fact, it is time to scream.
Brenda Track (Episode 5)
For my cash, Brenda Track’s Episode 5 interview could be Season 5’s peak. Over the course of two minutes, the previous Disney Channel star goes from playful to terrified as our demented host begins advertising H2O2 (“the sequel to water”), goes on a taking pictures spree towards Mountain Deux, challenges the facility of God, and ultimately threatens to kill a stay fish in entrance of her. And that is earlier than a fast-flying frisbee seems. This interview options a number of the present’s most absurd, outlandish moments, full with a seemingly unsuspecting visitor who cannot comprise her fearful uncomfortableness with this perplexing barrage of unrelenting craziness.
Contemplating that Macaulay Culkin, Track’s companion, made a cameo earlier this season, you’d suppose that Track had some thought what to anticipate from Andre’s gleeful model of nihilistic debauchery. But when she did, it did not register on-screen, leading to a few of Season 5’s most rollicking and unhinged moments.
Tiffany “New York” Pollard (Episode 6)
With Taste Flav’s Season 4 interview being certainly one of Eric Andre Present‘s excessive factors, the debauched mock speak present wanted to up the ante when Tiffany “New York” Pollard, a Taste of Love contestant and I Love New York host, stopped by. Whereas they do not do something as excessive as kicking Flav’s face, Andre brings every kind of hell on New York on this off-the-wall dialog.
Accompanied by co-host Lakeith Stanfield, this free-wielding interview options every thing from ping pong balls haphazardly flying throughout the room to a shock look from superstar chef Roy Choi to popping balloons in espresso mugs to wild pelicans roaming the studio willy-nilly. And that is with out mentioning the useless birds falling from the ceiling. Andre actually places poor Pollard via the wringer, and the fact TV persona’s animated expressions and continued reluctance to interact along with his misbehavior resulted in one of many season’s funniest, most spontaneous interviews.
Tia Carrere (Episode 7)
Wayne’s World‘s Tia Carrere by no means obtained as well-known as she ought to’ve. Fortunately, The Eric Andre Present gave her extra time within the highlight (in addition to the recent seat) as she’s put via various absurd, bombastic occurrences, together with airline turbulence with air masks that scent like farts, telepathic explosions, thermometer slurps, and an indignant confrontation between Andre and his crew, with the titular host insisting that he did not give permission to be filmed. Certain sufficient, bullets flies, cameras smash, bottles break, and fistfights ensue. All of the whereas, Carrere stays confused and disturbed.
Whereas it follows the standard format of an more and more ridiculous Eric Andre interview, Carrere performs it up fantastically, questioning every thing however by no means backing away from the idiocy of all of it. It ends in certainly one of Season 5’s most delightfully goofy interviews.
Cleopatra Coleman (Episode 8)
Admittedly, Cleopatra Coleman’s interview could also be extra of a private favourite than one of many season’s best possible, however I am a sucker for Eric Andre Present interviews that do not truly make time for the visitor to talk. Certainly, it is a traditional instance of an Eric Andre phase that is so caught up in its personal absurd tangents that it does not go away any room for the visitor to get greater than a few phrases in earlier than it is over.
Between Felipe Esparza’s huge persona taking up the room, the introduction of his quick particular person sidekick, Belipe Esparza, scooter hijinks, and Andre’s vogue runway stroll, which predictably finds him as soon as once more within the nude, Coleman can barely get a phrase in edgewise, and this short-but-hysterical phase is an ideal miniature show of The Eric Andre Present at its most outlandishly berserk and fully nonsensical.
Stormy Daniels (Episode 10)
To wrap up the season (and doubtlessly the sequence?), Stormy Daniels was the ultimate visitor of Eric Andre Present Season 5. Nevertheless it wasn’t lengthy earlier than the controversial grownup movie star’s presence is overshadowed by the present’s behavior of devolving into silliness, notably with an elaborate “remainder of the interview” celebration paving the best way for the return of a number of season/sequence favorites, together with Hannibal’s Brother, Kraft Punk, “Russell Model,” “George Clooney,” “Reese Witherspoon,” Blannibal, and even Hannibal Buress, who reveals in a surprising twist that he was truly a mirage.
With Daniels now fully ignored, all the current/returning forged members have interaction in a climactic, celebratory, and, ultimately, explosive end-of-the-season musical quantity, one that means that the present could be carried out. If it is really over, it had a hell of a run.
Honorable Mentions
Sadly, The Eric Andre Present Season 5 had the unhappy distinction of internet hosting Naya Rivera’s closing interview, because the Glee actress tragically handed away this summer season. Whereas the mock speak present is thought for its mean-spirited irreverence, this posthumous Episode 6 interview was offered in a surprisingly thoughtful, tasteful vogue, full with a somber finish credit memorial. With that mentioned, the phase stayed true to the parody present’s rambunctious spirit, discovering the precise stability between maintaining Andre’s zaniness whereas not being disrespectful or in poor style.
Whereas it will not be remembered because the funniest Eric Andre Present clip, Rivera’s interview turned a aware and respectful tribute, which is not one thing you’d anticipate from Grownup Swim’s in any other case gleefully obnoxious late-night program.
Just a few different Season 5 standouts embody Judy Greer (Episode 1), Saweetie (Episode 2), Omarion (Episode 3), Diane Guerrero (Episode 4), Mercedes Javid (Episode 5), Luis Guzman (Episode 7), Robin Givens (Episode 8), Chad Johnson (Episode 9), and Blake Griffin (Episode 10).
What was your favourite Eric Andre Present Season 5 phase? Tell us beneath!
