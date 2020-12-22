television The Eric Andre Present: The Best Interviews In Season 5

In October, after a four-year absence, Eric Andre lastly debuted the fifth (perhaps closing?) season of his notoriously prank-heavy late-night speak present spoof, The Eric Andre Present. And unsurprisingly (and fortunately), the Grownup Swim favourite was a much-needed burst of ludicrous nonsense to fight an already insane and intensely nightmarish 12 months.

Persevering with to intensify the present’s dedication to madness by that includes an all-new set, an all-new band, a gentle stream of high-profile friends, and a rotating round-up of co-hosts, together with LaKeith Stanfield, together with a very hairless, well-tanned host, the intensely loud, aggressively abrasive comic produced one other absurd season of ultra-wacky midnight cable tv, full with much more wild-and-out superstar “interviews,” an abundance on person-on-the-street antics, and an onslaught of nutso and gross-out (and hilarious) moments. Actually, Andre made up for misplaced time, producing 10 entertaining new episodes stuffed with much more utter ridiculousness.

Listed here are just a few of our favourite interview segments from Grownup Swim’s consistently zany, commendably weird, joyfully reckless speak present, The Eric Andre Present Season 5.