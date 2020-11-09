television The Falcon And The Winter Soldier: 7 Quick Things We Know About The Disney+ Series

That superior bromance shared by Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson and Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes in Captain America: Civil Battle is for sure among the best within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and that is precisely why there’s a lot buzz surrounding The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, the upcoming Disney+ sequence solely primarily based on Steve Rogers’ two greatest pals going off on every kind of adventures now that Captain America has handed over his defend and gone to see a few lady.

This superhero team-up sequence has been probably the most extremely anticipated additions to the Disney+ secure of unique reveals ever because it was introduced with a slew of different MCU sequence, and although we’re nonetheless a while away from its upcoming launch, now’s a very good a time as any to look again on what we find out about The Falcon and The Winter Soldier earlier than its launch.