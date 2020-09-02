television The Flash Season 7: 6 Questions We Have After The DC FanDome Trailer

Go away a Remark
The Flash Season 7 gained’t premiere till January, however the solid and showrunner attended DC FanDome to debate the unresolved storylines from Season 6 and debut the primary Season 7 trailer. The Flash teaser trailer was chock-full of depth, urgency, and stakes, offering followers with fairly just a few morsels of data to consider over the subsequent few months.
The Flash needed to shut down manufacturing on Season 6 in March, leaving off on a large (and unintended) cliffhanger that noticed Iris nonetheless caught within the mirror world and Eva killing off her husband Joseph Carver. After all, The Flash solid had already filmed most of Season 6’s Episode 20 earlier than the shut down, which is what the Season 7 trailer footage primarily consists of. What’s extra, the unfinished Season 6 episode will now function the Season 7 premiere. With all that in thoughts, listed below are six questions now we have after watching The Flash’s DC FanDome trailer.
What Precisely Did The Villain Prime Do To Cecile?
The Flash Season 7 trailer revealed that the villain Prime will return. The vertigo-inducing villain was final seen in Season three and it seems like she’ll be pulling some form of trick on Cecile Horton within the coming season. Within the trailer, Prime tells Cecile that she was an empath too, solely she “by no means held again.”
Prime’s eyes then flip inexperienced and so do Cecile’s. I’d wager that Prime both transferred her powers or was one way or the other in a position to improve Cecile’s skills to most energy. There is no telling what that can do to Cecile transferring ahead, however I am now imagining that she’ll have the ability to choose up on individuals’s feelings extra skillfully than earlier than. Hell, perhaps she’ll even have the ability to use them to assist discover Iris within the mirror world, however perhaps that is wishful considering.
Will Staff Flash Succeed In Constructing An Synthetic Velocity Drive?
Within the Season Four premiere, Cisco was ready to make use of a quark sphere that tricked the pace drive into considering that Barry was nonetheless inside. That very same quark sphere (which had Barry’s DNA) got here again into play throughout Season 4’s “Enter Flashtime,” when Barry pulled it again out of the pace drive. Now, we all know that Barry’s pace has been deteriorating because the loss of life of the pace drive in Season 6.
The Season 7 trailer sees Staff Flash working additional time to create a man-made pace drive and, at one level, Barry pushes Allegra out of the best way to soak up some form of orange gentle that encircles his head. Upon nearer inspection, it seems like Allegra was working with the quark sphere (which can be proven at the beginning of the trailer). It is doable that Barry is activating it one way or the other to restart his powers. Possibly it is left over pace drive power from the time it was in there and that, in flip, will give him a man-made pace drive increase till he can get his powers again completely.
What Is Eva’s Unfinished Enterprise And Last Plan?
Eva McCulloch has been an fascinating massive dangerous. She was by no means shy about how a lot she hated her husband both, so it wasn’t stunning when she confirmed that her purpose was to kill him. Nonetheless, now that Eva has efficiently checked off that field, what’s subsequent for The Flash villain?
Within the Season 7 trailer, Eva reveals that she has unfinished enterprise and a complete world to liberate, however what does that even imply? As of proper now, it is unclear what her plans actually are, however I believe she desires to make use of her science and tech to completely construct out a mirror world that she will management. If she made a mirror double out of Iris then she will do it for anybody. It is both that or there are far more individuals which might be trapped contained in the mirror world that she desires to unleash, however solely time will inform.
Will Barry Lastly Save Iris From The Mirror World?
Iris was caught contained in the mirror world for a lot of the again half of Season 6, all whereas her double paraded round Central Metropolis secretly working with Eva. It wasn’t till Season 6’s Episode 17 that Barry lastly realized that Mirror Iris was a pretend and that Eva had kidnapped her. Nonetheless, he’s come no nearer to saving the actual Iris from the mirror.
It is a robust scenario as a result of, whereas Barry now is aware of she’s trapped, he has no clue the way to enter or exit the mirror world simply but. Nonetheless, my guess is that Barry will determine certainly one of Eva’s tips after which use his powers to vibrate himself into the mirror world with a chunk of her tech. No matter how he winds up saving her, I would wish to assume that Barry will accomplish that by the tip of the Season 7 premiere. Iris’ escape and the couple’s reunion is lengthy overdue at this level.
What Are The Penalties Of Iris’ “Damaged Thoughts”?
On the finish of The Flash’s unintended Season 6 finale, Iris remodeled right into a reflective state and disappeared proper earlier than Kamilla’s eyes. The Season 7 trailer appears to point that Iris’ thoughts might be enjoying tips on her and the intrepid reporter might be visited by a number of variations of herself (previous and future). At one level, a previous iteration explains that she is a product of Iris’ “damaged thoughts.”
Has the neural dissonance gotten so dangerous that it’s forcing Iris to confront herself or is it making an attempt to drive her to the sting? Candice Patton informed TVLine that Iris may need some “residual trauma” after being cooped up within the mirror world for thus lengthy. It’s doable that Iris having to face the assorted variations of herself is what Patton was alluding to and it makes me marvel if a few of these results might be carried over as soon as she’s out of the mirror.
Will Iris And Eva Have A Last Showdown?
Whereas Bloodwork was very a lot Barry’s villain within the first half of Season 6, Eva was positively Iris’ massive dangerous within the second half. Iris was tricked into considering that Eva was a good individual. Nonetheless, issues took a flip when Eva revealed that she was behind Iris’ mirror double after which proceeded to flee the mirror world with out Iris.
In The Flash Season 7 trailer, Iris seemingly confronts Eva. She tells her to maintain watching and preserve attempting to interrupt her, however that she’s not afraid of the girl that she is right now, whereas Eva is. Nonetheless, we by no means really see Iris bodily confronting Eva, so it’s doable that this scene is being withheld for spoiler causes. Iris continues to be trapped within the mirror world, in any case. That stated, I do assume that Iris will get out in time to face Eva in the actual world. It’s definitely been constructing as much as that for a while now and it might be an effective way to wrap up the mirror world storyline as soon as and for all.
The Flash Season 7 is scheduled to premiere in January 2021 on The CW. Within the meantime, you should definitely try our 2020 fall TV premiere information for extra choices.
