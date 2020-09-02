television The Flash Season 7: 6 Questions We Have After The DC FanDome Trailer

What Precisely Did The Villain Prime Do To Cecile?

The Flash Season 7 trailer revealed that the villain Prime will return. The vertigo-inducing villain was final seen in Season three and it seems like she’ll be pulling some form of trick on Cecile Horton within the coming season. Within the trailer, Prime tells Cecile that she was an empath too, solely she “by no means held again.”

Prime’s eyes then flip inexperienced and so do Cecile’s. I’d wager that Prime both transferred her powers or was one way or the other in a position to improve Cecile’s skills to most energy. There is no telling what that can do to Cecile transferring ahead, however I am now imagining that she’ll have the ability to choose up on individuals’s feelings extra skillfully than earlier than. Hell, perhaps she’ll even have the ability to use them to assist discover Iris within the mirror world, however perhaps that is wishful considering.