television The Legend of Korra Ending: How The Series Wrapped Up For Each Major Character

Some individuals, like myself, contemplate The Legend of Korra to be superior to Avatar: The Final Airbender. Granted, a majority of individuals will say that these individuals (and me) are nuts, as a result of clearly, Avatar: The Final Airbender has the extra conventional story—A reluctant hero who learns to imagine in himself after which trounces the dangerous man ultimately? That’s just about storytelling 101. However simply as The Legend of Korra is totally different from Avatar: The Final Airbender, so is The Legend of Korra ending in contrast with that of Avatar: The Final Airbender.
As a result of The Legend of Korra, if something, is a narrative about inner development. The change that Korra undertakes shouldn’t be the identical change that Aang undertakes. Whereas Aang learns to be a hero, Korra learns extra about the best way to overcome her personal limitations. Some individuals hate this story arc, whereas for others, it’s the explanation why we love Korra a lot as a personality. And whereas many could cry foul that the final scene of the sequence comes out of nowhere, there’s nonetheless a lot extra that happens within the closing episode that calls for dialogue. So, let’s focus on it. Oh, and main spoilers up forward.
Korra Made Kuvira Give up And Additionally Discovered Love
Kuvira, the large dangerous in Season 4, is controlling a large mecha that’s destroying Republic Metropolis. It’s critically like one thing out of a Godzilla film. Whereas the opposite heroes are doing their greatest to take down the mecha, Korra takes on Kuvira head on. It’s an emotional battle since Korra’s gone by means of a lot trauma this season, nevertheless it’s additionally what made her stronger.
Korra wins the primary battle within the mecha, however Kuvira refuses to surrender. Kuvira makes use of a spirit gun to blast Korra, nevertheless it’s too highly effective and it’s about to hit Kuvira as an alternative. However Korra jumps in the best way of the blast, initiating the Avatar state. The blast creates a portal to the spirit world, bringing Kuvira and Korra into the explosion. It’s within the spirit world the place we be taught why Kuvira did the deeds that she did, and Korra accepts her actions. With the battle over, Korra takes a much-needed trip…with Asami! The final scene reveals them going into the spirit portal collectively, holding palms.
What’s attention-grabbing about this closing scene is that it was fairly surprising on the time. Followers have given Korra and Asami’s relationship the portmanteau, Korrasami. And whereas we don’t get to see extra of their courtship on the present, we do see it within the follow-up comedian, Turf Wars. Right here’s what Korra’s voice actress, Janet Varney, needed to say about their relationship:
I don’t know if issues would have been that totally different if the finale was ending tomorrow. That’s extra a query for Mike and Bryan [the creators of the show]. However I believe it made sense the best way it performed out, and I’m simply so completely happy that they continued with the graphic novel to inform the story that Korra and Asami had collectively.
So if you wish to know extra about what occurs with Korrasami, learn Turf Wars. It’s fairly nice.
Bolin Helped Cease The Mecha And Additionally Officiated a Marriage ceremony
Bolin and his brother, Mako, struggle to cease the decrease chambers of the mecha whereas Korra fights Kuvira up high. Bolin lavabends (so cool) and cuts the mecha open, and finally ends up combating one of Kuvira’s minions. He then tries to close down the mecha with a lever, however the lever doesn’t work! So Mako says he’ll blast it himself. Bolin tearfully says goodbye to his brother because it looks as if a suicide mission. Bolin then will get the opposite individuals out to security. He could have been the comedian reduction on the present, however Bolin was rattling heroic when he wanted to be.
Every part seems alright ultimately, although, and down the road, Bolin truly officiates Varrick’s and Zhu Li’s marriage ceremony, refusing to learn one of the strains about Zhu Li having to scrub Varrick’s toes twice per week as soon as they get married. In the long run, Bolin stays as humorous as ever. He could not have been this present’s Sokka, however so what? Bolin nonetheless rocks.
Mako Sacrificed Himself For The Larger Good… However Lived Anyway
“The Final Stand” is one of my favourite episodes of the complete sequence, and Mako is one of the explanation why. Mako kicks rather a lot of ass within the ending as he and Bolin attempt to shut down the mecha’s engine. He makes use of firebending to keep away from seize, and shoots lightning at some vines to close down the mecha, which is just about a suicide mission. As soon as he blasts the vines, there’s an enormous explosion. However he retains on blasting! As a result of he’d slightly die than see Republic Metropolis perish.
However he survives, of course. And afterward, when Korra is victorious towards Kuvira, Mako, her former flame, says he’ll observe her into battle wherever, which is touching. Particularly since each of his former girlfriends (Korra and Asami) find yourself collectively.
Asami Misplaced Her Father However Gained Korra
If we’re speaking all Four seasons of The Legend of Korra, I’d say that E-book 4: Steadiness, is a reasonably good one. Positive, Korra goes by means of rather a lot of change, however so does Asami, who actually comes by means of for Korra in a serious approach. However tragedy strikes Asami since her father, Hiroshi, dies making an attempt to avoid wasting her life.
And whereas her father wasn’t one of the best of individuals, he really beloved his daughter, and Asami beloved him. She even tells Korra how she couldn’t lose each her father and Korra in the identical day. And if there’s one comfort, it’s that she now has Korra in her life as a future companion. Thus starting the age of Korrasami.
Tenzin Made His Father Proud
And lastly, Korra’s airbending teacher, Tenzin (voiced by J.Ok. Simmons) and his kids, Jinora, Ikki, and Meelo, would have made Aang proud with how they dealt with the siege on Republic Metropolis, as they tackled it like true airbenders, ensuring that no one bought damage.
Tenzin congratulates Korra on her coaching, however then will get tricked by Asami when she tells him that Verrick needs to leap off a constructing together with his glider. Not cool, Asami. Not cool. However I get it. You needed some alone time with Korra. It’s nonetheless a unclean trick, all the identical.
And that’s what occurred to all of the main characters. We did additionally get to see Lin Beifong and Suyin develop as sisters, and in addition witnessed Zhu Li “Do the factor” when she married Varrick, however they had been extra side-characters than anything. Nonetheless, on this planet of Avatar, everyone’s essential, which is why sure minor characters have such an enormous fan base. I do know you’ve already watched the finale, however why not watch the episode once more on Netflix? It’s simply as nice as you bear in mind.
