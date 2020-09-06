television The Legend of Korra Ending: How The Series Wrapped Up For Each Major Character

Mako Sacrificed Himself For The Larger Good… However Lived Anyway

“The Final Stand” is one of my favourite episodes of the complete sequence, and Mako is one of the explanation why. Mako kicks rather a lot of ass within the ending as he and Bolin attempt to shut down the mecha’s engine. He makes use of firebending to keep away from seize, and shoots lightning at some vines to close down the mecha, which is just about a suicide mission. As soon as he blasts the vines, there’s an enormous explosion. However he retains on blasting! As a result of he’d slightly die than see Republic Metropolis perish.

However he survives, of course. And afterward, when Korra is victorious towards Kuvira, Mako, her former flame, says he’ll observe her into battle wherever, which is touching. Particularly since each of his former girlfriends (Korra and Asami) find yourself collectively.