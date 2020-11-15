television The Mandalorian: 7 Star Wars Rebels And Clone Wars Characters We Want To See On The Disney+ Series

Sabine Wren (Star Wars Rebels)

If there’s any principal character from Star Wars Rebels who could be an ideal match for The Mandalorian, it is Sabine Wren. Not like Din Djarin, Sabine really hails from Mandalore and is an exiled member of Clan Wren. After flunking out of the Imperial Academy on Mandalore, she turned a bounty hunter, and by the point she was 16, she joined Hera’s insurgent group on Lothal. Sabine was recognized for her intelligent nature, and her creative expertise helped to function an inspiration to the Rise up. In the course of the sequence, she additionally discovered and mastered the Darksaber, utilizing it to assist free her homeworld from the Empire’s clutches. She would ultimately go away the crew because of this, however would return to assist liberate Lothal within the finale. Rebels ended with Sabine becoming a member of Ahsoka Tano in an necessary search (extra on that later).