television The Mandalorian: 7 Things To Remember Before Season 2 On Disney+

Gideon’s Darksaber Has Ties To The Star Wars Mythos

Judging by feedback Giancarlo Esposito made throughout a dialog with Deadline in July 2020, the darksaber appears to be a vital a part of Season 2 of The Mandalorian. Throughout that interview, the Breaking Unhealthy star posed a sequence of questions in regards to the origin of the distinctive weapon earlier than stating that it’s key to the story that will likely be advised in The Mandalorian‘s sophomore yr.

For many who have not watched The Clone Wars or Star Wars Rebels, the darksaber is a singular black-bladed weapon that was first created by a Mandalorian inside the Jedi Order and ended up being handed round by all types of villains over time. It will definitely ended up being utilized by Bo-Katan Kryze to struggle the Empire, as depicted in Rebels. Kryze will likely be showing in The Mandalorian and will likely be portrayed by Katee Sackhoff, who beforehand voiced the character.