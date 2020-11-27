television The Mandalorian Finally Revealed Baby Yoda's Real Name And Backstory In 'The Jedi'

Main spoilers under for the newest episode of The Mandalorian, so be warned!

For a season and a half of The Mandalorian, followers have 100% embraced the present’s shortest and quietest character, and with “The Little one” being a quite stodgy moniker, the identify “Baby Yoda” immediately grew to become the character’s universally accepted nickname. However ultimately, with “The Jedi,” creator Jon Favreau lastly gave the cute little dude an official identify, and it is completely as ridiculous and great as anybody might have anticipated: Grogu. So all people on the market who had “Jeff” as their betting selection simply misplaced large time.