television The Mandalorian Season 2: How Long Will The Razor Crest Survive And 5 More Questions We Have About Chapter 10

Did The Frog Woman Know The Youngster Was Consuming Her Eggs?

The Youngster has eaten some fairly sketchy wanting stuff over the 10 episodes of the present we have seen to date, however the little man discovered one thing he actually favored within the eggs of the creature that is actually referred to within the present’s subtitles as “Frog Woman.” We see The Youngster eat a number of of the eggs over the course of the episode, and I am simply questioning, did the girl notice her spawn have been being straight up eaten? As a result of if that’s the case (or even when not), which may be probably the most morbid factor this present has accomplished to date. She speaks about how these eggs are the one factor standing between her bloodline and extinction, after which The Youngster simply begins swallowing them. She did rely what number of there have been, proper?