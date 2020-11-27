television The Mandalorian Season 2: What We Know About The Planet Tython

MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD for the fifth episode of The Mandalorian Season 2, referred to as “The Jedi.“

The Mandalorian lastly delivered one thing that many followers have been ready a very long time for in “The Jedi,” with the live-action debut of none aside from Ahsoka Tano. Mando sought her out in order that she might take Child Yoda and prepare him. Whereas she did reveal his identify is “Grogu” and that he was raised within the Jedi temple on Coruscant to be educated up till all the things fell aside, she refused to coach him resulting from his attachment to Mando. As a substitute, she directed Mando to take Child Yoda to the planet Tython.