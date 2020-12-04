television The Mandalorian Solved A Big Season 1 Mystery In 'The Tragedy' But Spoiled The Surprise With The Recap

Main spoilers under for many who have not but watched The Mandalorian’s newest episode, “The Tragedy.”

Dank farrick! The Mandalorian Season 2 simply retains delivering the hits, each actually and figuratively. Whereas Chapter 14 wasn’t precisely full of plot exposition, particularly when in comparison with Ahsoka Tano’s mythos-expanding introduction, the episode was full of motion and cute Child Yoda noises, and in addition solved a giant Season 1 thriller by bringing again Brokers of S.H.I.E.L.D. vet Ming-Na Wen because the murderer Fennec Shand. Plus, we lastly bought a proper introduction of Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, who was first teased within the Season 2 premiere, although it was considerably frustratingly left open to hypothesis.