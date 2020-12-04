television The Mandalorian Solved A Big Season 1 Mystery In 'The Tragedy' But Spoiled The Surprise With The Recap

Go away a Remark
Main spoilers under for many who have not but watched The Mandalorian’s newest episode, “The Tragedy.”
Dank farrick! The Mandalorian Season 2 simply retains delivering the hits, each actually and figuratively. Whereas Chapter 14 wasn’t precisely full of plot exposition, particularly when in comparison with Ahsoka Tano’s mythos-expanding introduction, the episode was full of motion and cute Child Yoda noises, and in addition solved a giant Season 1 thriller by bringing again Brokers of S.H.I.E.L.D. vet Ming-Na Wen because the murderer Fennec Shand. Plus, we lastly bought a proper introduction of Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, who was first teased within the Season 2 premiere, although it was considerably frustratingly left open to hypothesis.
In any case, the characters’ returns have been extremely welcomed, however as superior as these reveals have been, it in all probability would have been that rather more pleasurable had The Mandalorian not instantly spoiled issues within the recap that robotically performs forward of the episodes. But earlier than we get into that, let’s speak extra about how these returns tied up one of many greatest dangling plot threads from Season 1.
Fennec And Boba Fett Are Again!
Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec appeared like she could be a long-lasting foil for Mando to take care of when she was launched in Season 1’s “The Gunslinger,” however the episode fairly rudely appeared to kill her off when she was shot within the abdomen by Jake Cannavale’s bounty hunter Toro Calican. In fact, that incident was capped off with a then-mysterious character (who was instantly alleged to be Boba Fett) and hinted at Fennec’s potential return sooner or later.
That future lastly arrived, and viewers have been all the higher for it, with Fennec and Boba Fett teaming as much as take out a surprisingly giant squad of Stormtroopers after discovering Mando on the planet Tython. (Although I’m wondering how in Moff Gideon’s title all of these Stormtroopers match into their respective ships with out having everybody smooshed collectively like sardines.) And three cheers, as a result of it seems to be like they will positively be returning in Chapter 15, since Boba Fett promised to satisfy their a part of the settlement after he retook possession of his his iconic Beskar armor that Star Wars followers know oh so effectively. Here is hoping neither neither Fennec nor Boba are left for useless by the tip of that installment.
How Did Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand Survive From Season 1?
Truthfully, The Mandalorian might have defined away Fennec’s “loss of life” in any variety of methods, and I would not have been stunned if she advised Mando that Tatooine’s sand particles have been found to characteristic wound-healing properties. But that specific mumbo-jumbo wasn’t employed right here, as Fennec gave Boba Fett the credit score for saving her life in fairly an fascinating method that’s absolutely supported by Star Wars lore.
Fennec confirmed Mando that she apparently not has a correct human abdomen; the handy-dandy surgeon Boba Fett apparently changed her natural organs with digital parts. (I can not inform if I am completely happy or upset that she did not go into an extended spiel about how her digestive system works.) As implausible as that each one might sound, all we’ve to do is look again to the tip of The Empire Strikes Again for precedent. After Darth Vader lopped off one among Luke Skywalker’s arms, Mark Hamill’s Jedi protagonist had his limb changed by a cybernetic hand. It isn’t a one-to-one comparability to Fennec’s abdomen, since that is an entire different set of anatomical issues, however it is a universe the place biotech is the norm, so I purchase it.
How Did The Mandalorian Spoil Fennec’s Return?
Whereas I usually recognize TV sequence’ pre-episode recaps that assist viewers bear in mind previous moments that may as soon as once more turn into related, there is a line to be drawn. The Mandalorian Season 2 has saved secrecy a primary precedence, to the purpose that not one of the episodes have been launched for overview, and previews have been as naked bones as may be. So it was reasonably baffling when “The Tragedy” recap sequence IMMEDIATELY began off by displaying the Season 1 second when the unseen Boba Fett approached Fennec’s physique on the bottom. Why did that need to be the FIRST MOMENT?
Contemplating we hadn’t seen hair nor conceal of Ming-Na Wen’s lethal character since her destiny was quickly sealed in Season 1, her return later within the episode would have been actually surprising had the recap not tipped its hat so clearly. It might have been one factor had Fennec’s non-death been teased extra briefly later within the recap, in order that followers who skip previous that part might have made it into the episode unscathed. But no, the very first picture that anybody who watches “The Tragedy” sees robotically offers away the most important shock. Effectively, I suppose Moff Gideon’s Darkish Troopers kidnapping Grogu was the most important shock, however you already know what I imply.
With hopefully extra skillfully crafted recap sequences coming sooner or later, The Mandalorian has two episodes left in Season 2. New eps drop on Disney+ each Friday at 3:01 a.m. ET. Whereas ready to see what occurs subsequent, remember to keep present with our Fall 2020 TV premiere schedule and our Winter and Spring 2021 TV information to see what new and returning reveals are popping up quickly.
Add Comment