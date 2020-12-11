television The Mandalorian: Two Big Ways Mando Proved His Fatherly Love For Baby Yoda In 'The Believer'

Spoilers beneath for the penultimate episode of The Mandalorian Season 2, so be warned!

With just one episode left to go earlier than viewers uncover the destiny of “the little inexperienced man” recognized to some as Grogu, and to many others as Baby Yoda, The Mandalorian gave viewers one final aspect mission to look at Mando handle earlier than he’ll presumably taking up Moff Gideon in some type of an explosive showdown. Amusingly sufficient, the mission paired Pedro Pascal’s hero with Invoice Burr’s sprung-from-prison Mayfield, which made for fairly a couple of fascinating conversations all through the runtime of “The Believer.” However most significantly, the episode allowed Mando a number of possibilities to show precisely how a lot Baby Yoda means to him.