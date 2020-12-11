television The Mandalorian's 8 Funniest Moments From Bill Burr's Return In 'The Believer'

Spoilers beneath for the most recent episode of The Mandalorian, so be warned!

After a number of weeks of intense, ass-kicking episodes that includes returns from main Star Wars characters, The Mandalorian pulled again on the reins barely to ship an episode that was simply as heavy on the laughs because the motion. The episode featured comic and Star Wars non-enthusiast Bill Burr reprising his function of Mayfield, who was first launched in Chapter 6, “The Prisoner,” and beforehand stated he would not be returning for Season 2. The joke’s on us!