television The Mandalorian's 8 Funniest Moments From Bill Burr's Return In 'The Believer'

Spoilers beneath for the most recent episode of The Mandalorian, so be warned!
After a number of weeks of intense, ass-kicking episodes that includes returns from main Star Wars characters, The Mandalorian pulled again on the reins barely to ship an episode that was simply as heavy on the laughs because the motion. The episode featured comic and Star Wars non-enthusiast Bill Burr reprising his function of Mayfield, who was first launched in Chapter 6, “The Prisoner,” and beforehand stated he would not be returning for Season 2. The joke’s on us!
Under are the eight funniest moments from “The Believer,” with lots of them tying again to Bill Burr, since he is such a naturally comedic presence inside this generally stiff universe. Let’s begin issues off with one among Mayfield’s first traces within the opening sequence.
Mayfield’s Reunion With Mando
After Mayfield was initially confused about why he was being taken away from his normal prisoner duties, he was startled on the sight of Boba Fett, first believing him to be Mando. However simply when he bought comfy after realizing his mistake, down got here Mando to destroy all of that consolation. The look on Mayfield’s face actually stated all of it in that second.
“His Gloves Are Nonetheless Moist”
After Cara Dune one way or the other knocked these two Imperial troopers out, regardless of solely utilizing her naked arms and arms, Mayfield and Mando needed to change garments Scooby-Doo-style to maintain their plan going. But it surely seemed like Mando bought the higher finish of the deal, as Mayfield complained that his man reeked, and that his “gloves are nonetheless moist.” I do not wish to know why the gloves had been moist, although I’m completely content material understanding that they had been.
Mayfield Waxing Philosophical To Mando
Admittedly, this scene was “humorous” extra within the sense of one thing being unexpectedly sound in logic, versus one thing extraordinarily hilarious. But it surely was wild to listen to Mayfield talking to numerous perception methods of now-gone cultures, and talking so aloofly about Mando’s helmet beliefs. Contemplating so many issues about Star Wars are accepted at face worth – even when that face is hidden 95% of the time – it is good to have a personality take a second to carry some real-world perception into the fantasticalness.
Mando’s Blaster Malfunction
As a substitute of asking all types of questions on all these “pirates” attacking the transport ships, I am going to as a substitute have fun this episode’s hilarious second the place Mando’s blaster simply stopped working all the sudden, simply as he was taking out among the pirates. It was nice not solely as a result of it is one thing that hardly occurs on this universe, if ever, but additionally as a result of it felt like a understanding nod to only how ineffective blasters could be on this universe, particularly when Stormtroopers are wielding them.
That Pirate Bouncing Off A Tire
As enjoyable because the damaged blaster was, my favourite second throughout Mando’s battle atop the transport car got here when he whooped up on that one pirate creature earlier than throwing him off of the facet and into the rolling tire. One, it was an superior transfer that presumably would have been painful AF for that character . And two, whereas it isn’t the best to listen to, that pirate lets unfastened with a hilarious high-pitched scream as he hits the tire and falls to the bottom. The truth that it is no more pronounced within the sound mixing makes it all of the extra amusing.
Valin Hess Falling For Mayfield’s Ruse
Nobody in Star Wars historical past is worse at studying a room than Richard Blake’s Valin Hess, and his blind religion in Mayfield’s lies makes me marvel how within the hell he rose within the Empire’s ranks. In any case, the very best second throughout Hess’ sequence got here after Mayfield fed him the lie about Mando having listening to issues, and Hess very loudly asks, “WHAT’S YOUR NAME, OFFICER?” The sincerity behind the query nearly made me really feel sorry for him, however solely after I laughed at him judgmentally, in fact.
That Workplace House Reference
After Mayfield fooled Valin Hess together with his lies, he tried to take Mando out of the scenario by saying the next…
Let’s go fill out these TPS stories, so we are able to go recharge the ability coils.
Whereas clearly one other one among Mayfield’s lies, this one is definitely an sudden popular culture reference. TPS stories – or “Check Process Specification” stories – had been the dreaded and outwardly pointless job obligation that was spoken about a number of occasions in Mike Decide’s basic 1999 satire Workplace House. Let’s simply hope Mayfield would have remembered to make a canopy sheet earlier than sending his stories in.
The Moments After Mayfield Shot Hess
To talk once more of Valin Hess’ incapacity to understand the temper of others round him, he was clearly unaware of Mayfield’s rising anger over their dialog about Operation Cinder, and thus was not set as much as keep away from being shot to demise. As darkish as that second may have been, The Mandalorian adopted it up with a couple of seconds of chuckle-worthy confusion passing from Mando to Mayfield after which onto the trooper that cluelessly walked into the mess corridor. Dude was most likely pondering he was about to take a seat down for a meal and possibly some espresso to assist get him by the day, however he as a substitute bought instantly blasted.
Did everybody else assume this episode was as amusing as I did? Tell us within the feedback, and keep tuned for The Mandalorian's huge Season 2 finale hitting Disney+ on Friday, December 18, at 3:01 a.m. ET.
