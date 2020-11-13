television The Mandalorian’s Bo-Katan And Her Connection To The Darksaber, Explained

Go away a Remark
Spoilers under for the most recent episode of The Mandalorian, so be warned!
Each week I’ve checked out all the most important questions that every new episode of The Mandalorian has precipitated us to ask, and whereas Chapter 11 of the collection definitely left us questioning about some issues, it additionally supplied us with some big solutions. We all know a lot extra about how The Mandalorian suits into the bigger Star Wars universe. It’s because Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan Kryze, who was launched in The Clone Wars animated collection, has now made her live-action debut. In fact, in the event you’re not really accustomed to The Clone Wars, then you should still have extra questions.
Who’s Bo-Katan and why is she so within the Darksaber? For those who’re on top of things on the animated facet of Star Wars, you understand all about it, but when not, there’s rather a lot to unpack right here. So let’s dive into all of the enjoyable, new info we acquired from “The Heiress.”
Bo Katan Kryze Is The Heiress
After Mando falls right into a lure that I actually really feel he ought to have seen coming, we’re launched to the live-action model of Battlestar Galactica vet Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan. She’s a Mandalorian, however not one like our hero. She revealed that Mando is definitely a part of a splinter group of Mandalorians dubbed Youngsters of the Watch, which explains why he’s so averse to eradicating his helmet, an act that Bo-Katan clearly has no problem with. Bo-Katan then shared that she has plans on going again to the planet Mandalore, the place she plans to rule. There’s simply one thing she must get first.
Bo-Katan Kryze was first launched in The Clone Wars animated collection (the place she was voiced, not coincidently, by Katee Sackhoff) as a member of her personal splinter group of Mandalorians, referred to as Dying Watch. The similarity within the title of Mando’s group is definitely fascinating, and is probably going associated. Dying Watch was concerned about taking Mandalorian tradition again to an earlier time as effectively. Again then, Mandalorian armor was solely being worn by Dying Watch, because the folks of the planet itself had grow to be peaceable. Having mentioned that, Dying Watch had no problem with issues like eradicating helmets, so Dying Watch and the Youngsters of the Watch are usually not precisely the identical factor.
Whereas Bo-Katan was a member of a splinter group, she was additionally the sister of the Duchess Satine Kryze, who led the planet Mandalore throughout The Clone Wars. This made the previous a part of Mandalore’s royal household, and thus, she is the heiress to the throne of the planet. Nevertheless, there is a image of Mandalorian management that Bo-Katan feels she wants earlier than she will go house, and that may be the legendary Darksaber.
What Is The Darksaber?
The new episode of The Mandalorian is the primary time on the present that the phrase Darksaber has been uttered, however in the event you’ve watched the entire collection, then you understand you have seen it earlier than. It was the weapon being brandished by Moff Gideon within the Season 1 finale episode. There was no clarification given then of what it was or what it meant, and little is alleged right here, to make sure. Nevertheless, the item was lastly given its title and we now know that Bo-Katan is on the hunt for it.
The Darksaber was a lightsaber constructed by the primary Mandalorian Jedi, and within the years since, it has grew to become a logo of Mandalorian management. After we first see the Darksaber inside Star Wars continuity, it is within the fingers of a Mandalorian named Pre Vizsla, the chief of the Dying Watch the place Bo-Katan is his prime lieutenant. The Darksaber is then taken by Maul when he takes over management of Dying Watch and Mandalore after killing Vizsla. It is at this level that Bo-Katan ends her affiliation with the group, not believing that any off-worlder ought to ever lead Mandalore.
Finally, Maul was defeated, however he saved possession of the Darksaber till he was found and the blade was taken by Sabine Wren, a descendent of of the Vizsla clan. Sabine gave the blade to Bo-Katan in order that she may use it to unite the Mandalorians in an try and take Mandalore again from the Empire.
What Occurred Subsequent?
The piece of the story that occurred after that’s nonetheless unclear. We all know that the “Nice Purge” occurred and Moff Gideon ended up with the Darksaber, however we do not know but precisely how that occurred. What’s clear from the latest Mandalorian episode is that Bo-Katan has suspected that Moff Gideon was in possession of the Darksaber, however she did not really know that with certainty till now. This possible means she is aware of much more about Moff Gideon himself. Sadly, she did not give any of that information to Mando, which is just too dangerous, since Bo-Katan would in all probability wish to know that Mando and Gideon have crossed paths.
That signifies that Bo-Katan will probably be after Moff Gideon to get again the Darksaber. And since we additionally know that Moff Gideon nonetheless needs The Little one, we will be pretty sure that the paths of all these characters will cross once more. Whether or not or not that confrontation will occur this season, or someplace down the highway, we do not actually know. And then, after all, there’s that different character from The Clone Wars, the one whose title was so completely dropped on the finish of “The Heiress.” However that is acquired to be a completely separate dialog.
Followers of the animated facet of Star Wars have been excited for this episode since Katee Sackhoff’s casting was first introduced. We’re beginning to lastly see a few of the threads between these totally different chapters of Star Wars introduced collectively, and we will definitely be taught extra sooner or later, probably as quickly as the subsequent episode, however in all probability not.
