television The Mandalorian’s Bo-Katan And Her Connection To The Darksaber, Explained

Spoilers under for the most recent episode of The Mandalorian, so be warned!

Each week I’ve checked out all the most important questions that every new episode of The Mandalorian has precipitated us to ask, and whereas Chapter 11 of the collection definitely left us questioning about some issues, it additionally supplied us with some big solutions. We all know a lot extra about how The Mandalorian suits into the bigger Star Wars universe. It’s because Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan Kryze, who was launched in The Clone Wars animated collection, has now made her live-action debut. In fact, in the event you’re not really accustomed to The Clone Wars, then you should still have extra questions.