television The Masked Dancer: 8 Quick Things We Know About The Masked Singer Spinoff

The Masked Dancer’s Judges Embrace Ken Jeong And Extra

In true spinoff kind, The Masked Dancer is not simply an offshoot by identify, however it additionally contains one of many flagship collection’ stars. For the brand new present, resident excellent-guesser Ken Jeong is joined by American Idol vet Paula Abdul, Beverly Hills 90210 vet Brian Austin Inexperienced and the Excessive College Musical collection’ Ashley Tisdale. All three non-Ken judges have a few years of mixed expertise inside the worlds of music and choreographed dancing – and it isn’t like Ken cannot belt out a tune – so they need to all make for certified recreation present detectives. Plus, Inexperienced already has the experience of being a former Masked Singer contestant.

One other bonus element! The Massive Bang Idea vet Mayim Bialik already confirmed by way of wardrobe malfunction submit that she can be one of many visitor judges throughout the season, partly in promotion of her personal new Fox collection, the fourth-wall-breaking comedy Name Me Kat.