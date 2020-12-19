television The Masked Dancer: 8 Quick Things We Know About The Masked Singer Spinoff

Depart a Remark
Fox made an excellent resolution when first ordering a U.S. model of South Korea’s The Masked Singer. Its scores success can simply be measured by the community airing 4 seasons within the span of barely lower than two years, together with a Season 3 premiere that earned the coveted post-Tremendous Bowl time slot. Including one other notch to the franchise’s belt is the upcoming spinoff collection The Masked Dancer, and beneath is a fast rundown of nearly the whole lot viewers ought to know earlier than going into Season 1. (Bonus element: it is at present an occasion collection, however Season 2 will most likely occur if the scores are strong.)
The Masked Dancer’s Judges Embrace Ken Jeong And Extra
In true spinoff kind, The Masked Dancer is not simply an offshoot by identify, however it additionally contains one of many flagship collection’ stars. For the brand new present, resident excellent-guesser Ken Jeong is joined by American Idol vet Paula Abdul, Beverly Hills 90210 vet Brian Austin Inexperienced and the Excessive College Musical collection’ Ashley Tisdale. All three non-Ken judges have a few years of mixed expertise inside the worlds of music and choreographed dancing – and it isn’t like Ken cannot belt out a tune – so they need to all make for certified recreation present detectives. Plus, Inexperienced already has the experience of being a former Masked Singer contestant.
One other bonus element! The Massive Bang Idea vet Mayim Bialik already confirmed by way of wardrobe malfunction submit that she can be one of many visitor judges throughout the season, partly in promotion of her personal new Fox collection, the fourth-wall-breaking comedy Name Me Kat.
Craig Robinson Is The Masked Dancer’s Host
Anybody who’s a fan of Craig Robinson is aware of that the comedic entertainer is aware of find out how to get his groove on, each together with his voice and his strikes. So he is as pure a match for The Masked Dancer as Nick Cannon was for The Masked Singer. Viewers can most likely anticipate to see Robinson bust a transfer at the very least as soon as throughout the present’s nine-episode season. Fingers crossed it occurs at the very least as soon as an episode, although.
The Masked Dancer Options 10 Contestants
The Masked Singer has featured in every single place from 12 to 18 celebrities throughout its 4 seasons, so The Masked Dancer is setting a franchise low by solely that includes ten completely different movie star contestants. Everybody has to begin someplace, although, and The Masked Dancer is kicking issues off with a lineup of themed costumes that features Cotton Sweet, Cricket, Disco Ball, Unique Chicken, Hammerhead, Ice Dice, Miss Moth, Sloth, Tulip, and Zebra. Because it goes with seasons of the flagship collection, anticipated to be impressed, confused, and generally a bit of creeped out by the over-the-top visuals.
The Masked Dancer Originated As A Parody
Not each TV present could make the declare that its existence ties again to a spoof section from a TV present on a very completely different community. However so it goes right here, with The Masked Dancer being ordered straight-to-series at Fox after a well-liked run of spots on The Ellen DeGeneres Present, which went on to incorporate sufficient Masked Singer choose cameos that it nearly appeared foolish for it to not exist as a full-blown collection. Will the Fox present pull a quick one on followers by that includes a star who already confirmed up on Ellen? It is positively a chance.
The Masked Dancer Will Function Extra Clues Than The Masked Singer
At this level, The Masked Singer viewers are conscious that a few of the clues used for its contestants are extremely foolish and arduous to decipher, however take word that the producers had been conscious of that notion when placing The Masked Dancer collectively. They completely perceive that it is harder to acknowledge somebody’s dance steps versus somebody’s voice. This is what Brian Austin Inexperienced needed to say throughout the present’s panel at Fox’s digital Tv Critics Affiliation presentation.
It’s more durable. This present is more durable. I believe, the clue packages, there’s much more info in them. There is a completely different method of viewing this present than Singer and kind of a special focus for folks to placed on what it’s they’re watching. And on the finish of the day, you understand, regardless that this present is harder as a panel, we did a fairly good job. We stunned ourselves. We had been anticipating it to be lots harder than it was. And as soon as we bought into, kind of, the rhythm and the understanding of what we had been on the lookout for and what made sense, then the present was actually enjoyable.
What’s extra, Paula Abdul adopted that up by saying the clues are completely in every single place for viewers to choose up on. Not simply within the clue packages, but in addition from inside the costumes that the contestants are sporting, in addition to the stage decorations and even within the choreography. It will be fascinating to see how explicit dance strikes might present pertinent details about one in every of The Masked Dancer‘s opponents.
The Masked Dancer Will Embrace A Clue Kind That Could not Occur On Masked Singer
Not solely will The Masked Dancer embody extra all-around clues than its predecessor, however the spinoff collection will even introduce a brand new sort of clue that would not have been potential to make the most of on The Masked Singer with out the chance of spoiling folks’s identities. This is how govt producer Craig Plestis defined it throughout the present’s TCA panel.
We did some parts that aren’t in Singer as nicely. We added in a particular clue for the primary time. It is known as ‘Phrase Up’ the place you truly may hear their actual voices converse. We’ve by no means heard their voices beneath the masks earlier than. You have heard them sing. In order that’s a giant clue on The Masked Dancer, when it comes to the id of some folks – and the panel picked up on that. They had been fairly observant of that.
Listening to somebody’s undisguised voice would positively be a significant giveaway clue on The Masked Singer, however that ingredient would not essentially shake issues up on The Masked Dancer. At the least, assume the celebs they apply that clue to do not have the world’s most recognizable voices. So do not anticipate to see Associates vet Maggie Wheeler or Picard‘s Patrick Stewart or South Park‘s Eric Cartman. (If any present on TV would function an animated character as a contestant, it should be one in every of Fox’s Masked exhibits.)
The Costumes Have been Designed In another way For The Masked Dancer
To make certain, the flowery and eye-grabbing costumes which are created for The Masked Singer aren’t precisely designed to creating stage performances straightforward feats for singers. However the producers needed to give you a special recreation plan for The Masked Dancer, because it requires a special set of bodily abilities, and all whereas being produced below COVID-19 pointers. Based on govt producer Craig Plestis, the designers took care to contemplate the wide range of actions that go together with dancing. In his phrases:
Effectively, I believe there’s clearly a better vary of motion. They’re lighter than many of the Singer ones. And our costume folks labored actually arduous with the celebrities, understanding the vary of motion they’ve, whether or not they may flip or whether or not they had been going to bounce round, to verify they may carry out to one of the best of their skill in them. I am not going to say it is simple. And Brian has danced in a dressing up on The Masked Singer.
Clearly, the most important takeaway from that reply is: we’re gonna see contestants flipping round sooner or later, and it is most likely going to look bizarre and/or superior. Considered one of The Masked Dancer‘s trailers did present a contestant falling to the bottom from a big hoop, which can have concerned some flips, however hopefully that wasn’t a severe accident.
The Masked Dancer Premieres On December 27
Earlier than 2020 has bid everybody its closing farewell, Fox is giving viewers a post-Christmas style of The Masked Dancer on a particular evening. The competitors spinoff will debut on Sunday, December 27, at 8:00 p.m. ET, with the community giving the collection premiere a key time slot after that day’s NFL video games, which is persistently useful for The Simpsons and Fox’s different animated collection. After that, although, The Masked Dancer will flip to frequently airing on Wednesday nights beginning on January 6, the place it would function the lead-in for the sport present revival Title That Tune.
Effectively, you need to have simply learn when The Masked Dancer will make its premiere on Fox, so we cannot reiterate that. However whilst you’re ready to begin logging your guesses, head to our Fall 2020 TV premiere schedule and our Winter and Spring TV premiere information to see what different new and returning exhibits are on the way in which.
Add Comment