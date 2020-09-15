television The Masked Singer Most Shocking Reveals So Far, Ranked

7. Tom Bergeron As The Taco

The Taco didn’t make that large of an impression throughout his few episodes of The Masked Singer. Folks have been fairly assured that he was Fuller Home star, Bob Saget. Nobody anticipated The Taco disclose to create such buzz when Tom Bergeron was proven as The Taco.

The previous Dancing with the Stars host fully fooled the judges and the viewers. I feel many individuals have been stunned by this reveal as a result of they knew it could possibly be nobody else however Bob Saget. For me, it was shocking seeing Bergeron on a community moreover ABC whereas nonetheless working for ABC, and Bergeron is so recognized for his internet hosting duties, so seeing him in some other capability on TV seems like some bizarre fever dream.