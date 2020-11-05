television The Masked Singer's Popcorn: Our 5 Best Guesses

Depart a Remark
The competitors is stiffer than ever on The Masked Singer, with a gifted crop of singers and a few clue packages which are much less apparent than standard in Season 4. Positive, there are the singers like Wendy Williams who had been simple to establish, and Mickey Rourke went forward and confirmed his personal id, however others have a number of legitimate guesses coming from each viewers and judges. (Apart from Ken Jeong.) Now, with the Group A Finals on the best way, let’s take a detailed have a look at Popcorn.
Popcorn made her Masked Singer debut within the Season 4 premiere, up in opposition to the stellar Solar and the game-changing Snow Owls, amongst others, and has turned in two performances up to now: Pink’s “What About Us” and Harry Types’ “Falling.” A sneak peek clue package deal featured Popcorn referring to her performances as “dynamic, pleasant, and diva-licious,” mentioning “mirror mirror on the wall.”
Her first official clue package deal, set in opposition to a New York Metropolis background, talked about “Snacks and the Metropolis” as a transparent reference to Intercourse and the Metropolis, then added what gave the impression to be a Tiger King reference. (I really feel comfy ruling out Carole Baskin, who did not final lengthy on one other actuality TV competitors.) There was a shot of a goldfish in a bowl carrying huge hoop earrings, and she or he constructed a “profession round love.”
Popcorn labored lengthy nights as a hustler, and a plate of meatloaf with a “Welcome to the ‘hood!” signal round an apple and snake suggests a connection to Meat Loaf. She jet-setted to “unique locations with royalty.” The second clue package deal opened on a title card of “The Corn and the Lovely,” doubtlessly pointing towards a cleaning soap opera reference to the nod to CBS’ The Daring and the Lovely. There was a shot of sixteen candles, a Rubik’s Dice, and a crimping iron, and a satisfaction flag.
Who do these clues level in direction of? Let’s dive into our prime 5 guesses!
Sofia Carson
Sofia Carson was a well-liked guess early on as a result of “mirror mirror” clue. The 27-year-old actress is finest recognized for her function as Evie in Disney Channel’s Descendants franchise, through which she performed the daughter of the Evil Queen of Snow White fame. Appearing in Descendants meant that she wanted to have the ability to sing, and she or he launched a solo single known as “Love Is the Identify.” That mentioned, the remainder of the clues do not match notably properly, and I do not assume Carson matches both the voice or physique kind of Popcorn.
Lacey Chabert
Hallmark star Lacey Chabert is one other guess for Popcorn. On prime of her Broadway previous as Cosette in Les Miserables to show that she will sing, Popcorn’s sparkly gloves had some considering of the Infinity Gauntlet of Marvel fame, and Chabert voiced Gwen Stacy in The Spectacular Spider-Man. Throw in some cooking references that would connect with her Hallmark film known as The Sweetest Christmas and that “diva-licious” may check with her Imply Women character, and she or he’s a candidate. Once more, nevertheless, I do not assume the voice is sort of a match, and Chabert — who stands at 5’2″ — appears too brief for Popcorn in my ebook. She could possibly be an amazing match for Dancing with the Stars, although!
Molly Ringwald
The shot of sixteen candles in considered one of Popcorn’s clue packages naturally resulted in viewers guessing 16 Candles star Molly Ringwald (who extra lately appeared on The CW’s Riverdale). Ringwald is an ’80s icon because of Fairly in Pink and The Breakfast Membership on prime of 16 Candles, and there are even movies of Ringwald singing the Breakfast Membership anthem accessible on-line to show she will sing. As choose Jenny McCarthy identified, the crimping iron and Rubik’s Dice are straight out of the ’80s. Ringwald matches the physique kind greater than Sofia Carson and Lacey Chabert, however I believe lacks the powerhouse raspiness of Popcorn.
Cyndi Lauper
In relation to ’80s icons recognized for his or her music fairly than their motion pictures, it will be foolish to miss Cyndi Lauper. An accent that sounds suspiciously like Lauper comes via when Popcorn is not singing, and the Rubik’s Dice and crimping iron may level towards Lauper. One in every of her largest hits was “True Colours” and she or he’s an LGBTQ activist, which might clarify the satisfaction flag. Lauper additionally carried out with Meat Loaf again in 2004. She has the powerhouse voice that matches Popcorn, and is a large enough title that she can be a powerful get for The Masked Singer.
Taylor Dayne
Actually, the crimping iron alone would level towards ’80s music icon Taylor Dayne. Meat Loaf coated Taylor Dayne’s tune known as “Authentic Sin,” which inserts the picture of meatloaf together with a snake and an apple that had a chunk taken out. A New York native, “Snacks and the Metropolis” may check with the setting, and “jet-setting with royalty” may check with music royalty fairly than precise royalty. Her voice appears to match, and she or he’s a music star with out being such a giant title that it is arduous to consider The Masked Singer may have landed her.
The Most Possible Candidate
Lots can change from week to week on The Masked Singer as clue packages get extra elaborate, as proved by how far the judges usually come from their first impression guesses. That mentioned, my cash is on Taylor Dayne forward of the Group A Finals. I really feel just like the clues that time in different instructions are typically too apparent, particularly the sixteen candles and Molly Ringwald. Dayne matches the obscure clues, and The Masked Singer was aiming to make the clues more difficult for Season 4. Signal me up for Staff Taylor Dayne!
See what occurs for the remaining secret superstar singers of Group A with the subsequent new episode of The Masked Singer, airing on Wednesday, November 11 at 8 p.m. ET. Popcorn is up in opposition to Solar and Snow Owls. Whereas I believe Solar may truly win the entire season and the Snow Owls have the gimmick of their duo standing going for them, I believe Popcorn’s odds of surviving no less than yet one more week in The Masked Singer Season 4 are fairly good. For some extra viewing choices, you’ll want to try our 2020 fall TV premiere schedule.
