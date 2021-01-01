television The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: 8 Quick Things We Know About The Disney+ Mighty Ducks TV Show

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Turns The Ducks Into The Unhealthy Guys

Per the present’s description, the Ducks have now turn out to be an ultra-competitive hockey staff, and lower Evan “unceremoniously.” This appears to suggest that the Ducks are type of changing into like these groups that they used to face off in opposition to. It will likely be attention-grabbing to see if the entire staff is now one mighty jerk, or if there are nonetheless some good eggs within the bunch. I’m additionally curious to see how fierce they’ve turn out to be as hockey rivals.

I additionally surprise if we’ll uncover that the ruthless Mighty Ducks will likely be coached by a former participant? Proper now, now we have no phrase on if every other former Mighty Ducks actor will seem within the collection, however I wouldn’t be shocked if a personality we’ve seen earlier than reveals up with some ties to the brand new Ducks.