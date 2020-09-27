television The Owl House's Luz Noceda: The Story Behind Disney's First Bisexual Lead Character

The Owl Home solely lately accomplished its first season, however the hit Disney Channel animated collection has already made fairly a reputation for itself. Shortly after it premiered, Dana Terrace’s horror-comedy about Luz Noceda, a teenage woman who stumbles upon a fantastical world drew the ire of oldsters and critics for being “evil.”

However the buzz surrounding The Owl Home solely grew with the airing of “Enchanting Grom Fright” and “Wing It Like Witches” in August 2020, when it was revealed that Luz Noceda was bisexual after she and Amity Blight share an intimate dance whereas casting spells to defeat a demon. Quickly after the episode aired, the web turned fascinated with the primary bisexual character to guide a Disney title of any sort, and what adopted was one thing so magical and heartwarming it simply must be informed. This is the story behind Luz Noceda’s second on The Owl Home.