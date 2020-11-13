television The Queen's Gambit Ending Defined: The Major Moments That Wrapped Up The Story

SPOILER alert: Hopefully you have accomplished The Queen’s Gambit by now (certainly that is why you are studying this) and need to know precisely how the present’s major story and varied subplots wrapped up earlier than what’s going to certainly go down as one of the fulfilling endings of any present this 12 months. So, if you wish to hear our ideas on how Beth was capable of do what she did within the ultimate match, what the outdated males taking part in chess within the park imply, and the way the younger chess prodigy got here to phrases with the whole lot else that occurred in her life, that is the place. In any other case, be certain to complete the present and are available again later as a result of there are going to be some main spoilers forward.