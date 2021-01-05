television The Stand: 11 Shows To Watch If You Like The Stephen King TV Show

Go away a Remark
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate packages with varied firms. We could earn a fee whenever you click on on or make purchases through hyperlinks.
I don’t consider that CBS All Entry would name it a stroke of luck that they selected to launch The Stand in a 12 months like 2020. But, you do should admit, the well being issues the world has been dealing with these days have made the plot of the apocalyptic miniseries much more related than they may have anticipated. In fact, this was not the primary time that Stephen King had a imaginative and prescient for the top of the world that was later tailored for tv.
Actually, this new, nine-episode replace of the 1978 novel a couple of battle of biblical proportions that ensues from a cataclysmic virus just isn’t even its first transition to the display screen. In 1994, ABC broadcast an Emmy-winning, four-part miniseries based mostly on The Stand, led by Academy Award nominee Gary Sinise as Stu Redman – a task performed by James Marsden in 2020. To not point out, there are a couple of different works by Stephen King which have discovered success on tv, and even a couple of that you can say took inspiration from his concepts of what the apocalypse may appear like.
That being stated, if in case you have been captivated by the miniseries’ infectious storyline and can’t stand to attend one other week to remedy your pleasure, I’ve few ideas that needs to be a useful treatment whilst you anticipate the following episode. For my part, the next 11 TV reveals are simply what I might prescribe to a faithful follower of The Stand, beginning with one other televised replace of a Stephen King basic that was beforehand tailored for the display screen.
The Mist (Netflix)
As they’re already underneath battle within the wake of a brutal crime, a household should band along with others when a mysterious, otherworldly menace begins terrorizing their small city, hidden behind a mysterious fog.
Why It Is A Good Possibility For Followers Of The Stand: Frank Darabont stayed comparatively devoted to Stephen King’s 1980 novella The Mist for his 2007 feature-length adaptation (save that brutal, polarizing ending), however this 10-episode collection, initially airing on Paramount Community (known as Spike on the time), expands on the story of bizarre individuals attempting to outlive extraordinary circumstances, however in a extra Lovecraftian manner than The Stand tends to go.
Stream The Mist on Netflix right here.
The Strolling Lifeless (Netflix)
A former Georgia cop (Andrew Lincoln), his household, and others wrestle to guard themselves whereas navigating a world dominated by the undead.
Why It Is A Good Possibility For Followers Of The Stand: Whereas not impressed by the work of Stephen King, his aforementioned frequent collaborator, Frank Darabont, did initially develop this blockbuster AMC hit. It is based mostly on Robert Kirkiman’s in style Picture comedian e book collection The Strolling Lifeless, and, after 10 seasons and counting of chilling suspense, brutal bloodshed, and maddening civil unrest, it is simply in regards to the final in end-of-the-world tv lately.
Stream The Strolling Lifeless on Netflix right here.
Falling Skies (HBO Max)
A Boston College professor of army historical past (Noah Wyle) turns into the reluctant chief of a brand new struggle towards malevolent, extra-terrestrial guests after surviving a lethal assault.
Why It Is A Good Possibility For Followers Of The Stand: What The Strolling Lifeless did for the zombie apocalypse on tv, Falling Skies, from govt producer Steven Spielberg, got here fairly near matching for alien invasion tales with its chilling, five-season chronicle of how the human race falls prey to monstrous creatures earlier than rising above them.
Stream Falling Skies on HBO Max right here.
Beneath The Dome (CBS All Entry)
House is not a secure haven for the residents of Chester’s Mill, Maine, after a clear and impenetrable power subject abruptly covers your entire neighborhood, leaving its residents confused, determined, unable to speak with outsiders, and working low on provides.
Why It Is A Good Possibility For Followers Of The Stand: Based mostly on a more moderen novel by Stephen King, Beneath the Dome, like The Stand, feedback on the bodily and psychological challenges of the human situation within the midst of chaos. Nevertheless, as a substitute of on a world scale, this three-season collection sees one small city struggling its personal, private apocalypse, inexplicably lower off from the skin world.
Stream Beneath the Dome on CBS All Entry right here.
Snowpiercer (TNT)
A former Chicago detective (Hamilton star Daveed Diggs) is enlisted by a ruthless authoritarian (Academy Award winner Jennifer Connelly) to analyze a homicide aboard a self-sustaining bullet practice holding the final of mankind after a world snowstorm leaves the remainder of the world uninhabitable.
Why It Is A Good Possibility For Followers Of The Stand: Based mostly on a French graphic novel that will additionally encourage Bong Joon-ho’s acclaimed 2014 movie, Snowpiercer sees surviving passengers making an attempt a post-apocalyptic recreation of society inside the titular public transport. They develop a category system that places the wealthy within the entrance, the poor on the caboose, and everyone at one another’s throats.
Stream Snowpiercer on TNT right here.
Jericho (Netflix, CBS All Entry)
A as soon as idyllic Midwestern city should determine methods to reconstruct their neighborhood and reestablish communication with the skin world after witnessing a nuclear explosion simply miles away.
Why It Is A Good Possibility For Followers Of The Stand: Like the aforementioned entries in our listing, Jericho (starring a pre-Riverdale Skeet Ulrich) focuses on common individuals coping with comparable post-apocalyptic circumstances in an remoted atmosphere. However, the reason for their downside and its lingering points is one thing much more reasonable and, thus, much more horrifying.
Stream Jericho on Netflix right here or on CBS All Entry right here.
Misplaced (Hulu, IMDb TV)
The survivors of a airplane crash are left to depend on no matter they’ve left to remain alive, sane, and civil with each other on a distant island affected by mysterious phenomena that solely worsen their wrestle.
Why It Is A Good Possibility For Followers Of The Stand: Whereas the remainder of the world is simply high quality, the non-public worlds of the solid of Misplaced finish within the pilot, earlier than issues solely get stranger for them, on this hit drama from govt producers J.J. Abrams and Damon Lindelof.
Stream Misplaced on Hulu right here or on IMDb TV right here.
Carnivale (HBO Max)
A younger man on the the run from the legislation (Nick Stahl) takes a job at a touring sideshow whereas a religious California preacher (Clancy Brown) grows determined to serve God – every unwitting to the staggering, revolutionary battle they’re every destined to guide with the usage of their uncommon skills.
Why It Is A Good Possibility For Followers Of The Stand: Excluding components of a post-apocalyptic story, the Emmy-winning HBO interval drama Carnivale has a lot in frequent with The Stand, particularly an rising, implausible battle between good and evil that takes inspiration from biblical textual content.
Stream Carnivàle on HBO Max right here.
The Lifeless Zone (Tubi, IMDb TV)
A science trainer (Anthony Michael Corridor) awakens from a coma after six years to search out that he abruptly has the power to see the long run just by touching a sure merchandise.
Why It Is A Good Possibility For Followers Of The Stand: One of the iconic characters from The Stand is Mom Abagail Freemantle (performed by Whoopi Goldberg within the new miniseries) for her prophetic visions, very similar to the precognitive presents of Johnny Smith in The Lifeless Zone – an acclaimed USA collection additionally based mostly on a Stephen King novel, which was beforehand tailored right into a 1983 characteristic movie starring Christopher Walken and directed by David Cronenberg.
Stream The Lifeless Zone on Tubi right here or on IMDb TV right here.
Fort Rock (Hulu)
Unusual individuals, resembling a disgraced lawyer and a head nurse on the native hospital, uncover the extraordinary causes behind the collection of tragic occasions that their quaint Maine neighborhood is notorious for.
Why It Is A Good Possibility For Followers Of The Stand: Talking of precognitive skills, you might discover that to be a recurring theme amongst many characters created by Stephen King, whose work impressed Hulu’s horror anthology collection Fort Rock (named after a city of the creator’s invention). The second season borrows so much from sure components of The Stand, in addition to Distress, Salem’s Lot, and many extra I would have to search for on a rewatch.
Stream Fort Rock on Hulu right here.
Good Omens (Amazon Prime)
The unlikely friendship between an angel (Michael Sheen) and a demon (David Tennant) turns into an alliance to forestall the top of the world years after the delivery of the antichrist.
Why It Is A Good Possibility For Followers Of The Stand: Following a substantial quantity of doom and gloom among the many earlier entries in our listing (even those that don’t contain Armageddon), a great way to round-out this final binge for The Stand followers is Good Omens. The Amazon Prime authentic miniseries relies on the hilarious e book by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, which places a a lot lighter spin on the top of days by imagining how forces of excellent and evil might co-exist.
Stream Good Omens on Amazon Prime right here.
What do you suppose? May you utilize fun after placing up with the apocalypse for a 12 months… I imply, hours. Or, is watching others undergo worse fates than you your main supply of leisure? Tell us within the feedback and you’ll want to verify again for added info and updates on The Stand, in addition to much more of our personal suggestions about what is out there to stream proper now, right here on CinemaBlend.
Add Comment