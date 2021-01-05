television The Stand: 11 Shows To Watch If You Like The Stephen King TV Show

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate packages with varied firms. We could earn a fee whenever you click on on or make purchases through hyperlinks.

I don’t consider that CBS All Entry would name it a stroke of luck that they selected to launch The Stand in a 12 months like 2020. But, you do should admit, the well being issues the world has been dealing with these days have made the plot of the apocalyptic miniseries much more related than they may have anticipated. In fact, this was not the primary time that Stephen King had a imaginative and prescient for the top of the world that was later tailored for tv.

Actually, this new, nine-episode replace of the 1978 novel a couple of battle of biblical proportions that ensues from a cataclysmic virus just isn’t even its first transition to the display screen. In 1994, ABC broadcast an Emmy-winning, four-part miniseries based mostly on The Stand, led by Academy Award nominee Gary Sinise as Stu Redman – a task performed by James Marsden in 2020. To not point out, there are a couple of different works by Stephen King which have discovered success on tv, and even a couple of that you can say took inspiration from his concepts of what the apocalypse may appear like.