television The Stand: 7 Differences Between The Book And The Show After Episode 2

We Don’t See Larry Uncover Rita’s Physique

Of all of the characters in The Stand caught in the midst of the battle between good and evil, Larry Underwood is arguably tugged each methods the toughest. He desires to be an honest individual, however he’s additionally egocentric and incessantly provides into his worst impulses. His relationship with Rita Blakemoor within the ebook is a testomony to his efforts to vary, as he tries to be courteous to her within the face on fixed complaining, and the way in which their journey collectively ends winds up having an enduring impression on him. However it’s a bit completely different within the adaptation. Within the new miniseries, we merely see Rita take sufficient capsules to ensure an overdose – however what we don’t see is the aftermath, which is Larry waking up subsequent to her and discovering that she is lifeless, which is detailed horrifically within the textual content. It’s attainable that we’ll get to see this miserable scene later within the season, however for now it feels prefer it’s lacking.