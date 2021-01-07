television The Stand: 7 Differences Between The Book And The Show After Episode 4

Tom Cullen Doesn’t Get Hypnotized

Talking of Dayna, this episode of The Stand sees her agreeing to tackle one in all her most necessary roles from the ebook, being a spy despatched into Randall Flagg’s New Vegas, and becoming a member of her individually on the identical mission are two others from the Boulder Free Zone. This consists of Decide Harris (who is modified from the male Decide Farris within the ebook), and Tom Cullen – however one huge distinction within the case of the latter is that this new model utterly nixes him being hypnotized. Stephen King initially had it in order that Nick Andros and the others put Tom in a trance in order that he’ll preserve his cowl story within the west and know when to journey again to Boulder. It’s one of many extra fantastical elements of the novel, however it’s not within the miniseries in any respect.