television The Workplace: What Happened With The Farm, Dwight's Spinoff Series

It’s not uncommon to see a profitable tv present get a derivative of some type on the tail finish of its run or proper after the sequence concludes, which is what makes the truth that The Workplace by no means obtained a derivative of its personal such a wierd phenomenon. All the things from Breaking Unhealthy to Massive Bang Concept have all obtained new exhibits based mostly on standard characters over time, so why didn’t anybody from Dunder Mifflin Scranton get extra time within the highlight? Nicely, there was an try and proceed the story of Rainn Wilson’s signature character Dwight Schrute with a sequence that may have been referred to as The Farm, however issues merely didn’t pan out.
However why didn’t issues work out and what occurred to what these concerned with each The Workplace and The Farm thought could be NBC’s subsequent hit? Under we are going to break down what Dwight Schrute’s spinoff was about, how the present’s producers salvaged the fabric, and even what Rainn Wilson, who would have headlined a solid of comedy up-and-comers needed to say in regards to the backdoor pilot to carry the assistant to the assistant to the regional supervisor from the workplace to the farm.
Some Primary Issues To Know About The Farm
Greater than a yr earlier than The Workplace was dropped at an in depth with its ninth and closing season, speak started to flow into that Dwight Schrute could be getting a sequence of his personal with Deadline reporting that the present, which might later turn out to be often known as The Farm, was reportedly going to have a midseason premiere in Spring 2013. On the time of the January 2012 announcement, it was revealed that The Workplace government producer (who additionally performed Toby) Paul Lieberstein and Rainn Wilson have been those spearheading the venture that may revolve round Dwight and his household beet farm. Lieberstein would later take day without work from the hit NBC comedy to organize for what would turn out to be The Farm’s pilot.
The backdoor pilot, which later turned an episode of The Workplace Season 9, centered on Dwight Schrute as his siblings returned to the household farm for a really “Scrute funeral.” Introducing characters like Majandra Delfino’s Fannie, Thomas Middleditch’s Jeb, Matt Jones’ Zeke, and several other others, the pilot aimed to develop the Schrute household and take Rainn Wilson’s most well-known character into the post-Workplace world.
However NBC Didn’t Order The Series
By late 2012, nonetheless, the concept of The Farm being greater than a pilot and changing into its personal present was useless within the water after potential star Rainn Wilson despatched out a tweet confirming that NBC wouldn’t be selecting it as much as succeed The Workplace.
The cause as to why NBC failed to select up The Farm for a full sequence largely stays a thriller all these years later, however a few of the footage from the pilot ended up being included into an episode of The Workplace close to the top of its run in 2013.
The Farm Ended Up Airing In The Workplace’s Closing Season
The Farm was initially produced to be a backdoor pilot for the potential sequence, however the episode that made it into the ninth season of The Workplace was altered, with extra footage shot to tie it in with the remainder of the characters again at Dunder Mifflin. Greg Daniels, government producer of The Workplace, advised TVLine in December 2012 that “The Farm” could be a “excellent episode” that simply wanted to be tweaked a bit, stating:
We’re not going to air precisely what it was, as a result of it has sure features that have been applicable for a pilot of a brand new present. We’re going to shoot a little bit extra materials to make it match into the season extra.
The essential response to the episode, nonetheless, was largely detrimental with retailers like IGN and HitFix mentioning points just like the “Frankensteining” of footage from the pilot with scenes with the remainder of the solid and the way what was left of the unique concepts and characters from The Farm have been “barely sketches” within the completed product.
The Farm Was Going To Be Extra Far Out And Weirder Than The Workplace
However what would have The Farm appeared like if NBC determined to select it up as a substitute of halting the venture and what sort of present would have it been? Going again to January 2012 when the backdoor pilot was first introduced, star Rainn Wilson advised E! on the 2012 Display screen Actors Guild Awards (through THR) that the spinoff would have been a lot completely different in comparison with The Workplace, stating:
It might be actually cool as a result of it might be on [Dwight’s] farm, which might be a mattress & breakfast, and it might have a loopy menagerie of characters. It might be much more far out and weirder than The Workplace… it’s a good suggestion.
It stays a thriller if we’ll ever get to see what Rainn Wilson and Paul Lieberrstein had in retailer for Dwight Schrute and the remainder of his insane household (at the least the footage not seen on The Workplace), however it isn’t all dangerous information for the TV star.
Rainn Wilson Needed The Farm To Go To Series However Was Prepared To Cling Up His Hat
With NBC failing to select up The Farm and proceed on with the lifetime of Dwight Schrute, it meant that Rainn Wilson’s time enjoying the annoyingly absurd character would come to an finish together with the remainder of the solid of The Workplace in Might 2013. A number of months earlier than the Season 9 finale, Wilson appeared on Larry King Now the place the legendary interviewer requested the actor if wished The Farm to blossom into one thing extra, with Wilson responding:
I wished it to be a sequence, however I used to be on this nice scenario as a result of I wished it to be a sequence — I assumed it was a very enjoyable thought to be out on Dwight’s loopy beet farm, however I’m additionally equally blissful to be hanging up my horrible haircut and my horrible glasses in mid-March and be achieved with Dwight and put him to mattress. It’s been an excellent run.
And it was an excellent run. Over the course of The Workplace’s 9 seasons, Rainn Wilson was a part of a solid that obtained two consecutive Display screen Actors Guild Awards for Excellent Efficiency by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series (plus 5 extra nominations) and was nominated for 3 Primetime Emmy nominations for greatest Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in as a few years between 2007 and 2009.
Who is aware of, possibly we’ll lastly get to see extra of The Farm when The Workplace begins streaming on Peacock in January 2021, particularly contemplating all the bonus supplies the streamer shall be internet hosting associated to the hit comedy sequence within the months to come back.
