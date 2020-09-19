television Timothée Chalamet And 11 Other Celebrities Who Are Actually Wrestling Fans

Stephen Amell

Whereas it is uncertain we’ll ever see Timothée Chalamet step into the squared circle, one longtime superstar wrestling fan has taken half in not one, however three completely different matches. That superstar? None aside from Arrow lead Stephen Amell.

In Could 2015, the TV motion star was sitting entrance row at a WWE occasion when he was confronted by former WWE famous person Cody Rhodes (wrestling beneath the Stardust gimmick on the time), which in the end led to 2 squaring off in reverse sides in a tag-team match at that 12 months’s SummerSlam occasion. Two years later, nevertheless, Amell and Rhodes discovered themselves on the identical group in a 5-on-Four tag-team match at within the Ring of Honor promotion, after which the Arrow star noticed himself step again into the ring in 2018 in a shedding effort in opposition to Christopher Daniels at Cody Rhodes’ All In occasion.