television Timothée Chalamet And 11 Other Celebrities Who Are Actually Wrestling Fans

For the longest time, wrestling followers have been handled like low-class, dim-witted fools who have been believed to be the one ones not in on the act and did not know that wrestling was “faux.” Over time, mainstream tradition’s acceptance and understanding of wrestling has solely grown, which you might argue was partly because of a rising variety of actors, musicians, and comedians who’ve let the world know that they love skilled wrestling. I imply, when folks discover out that Timothée Chalamet, the dreamiest of immediately’s main males, grew up a diehard WWE fan or that Fashionable Household star Sofia Vergara attends unbiased wrestling reveals, it is solely a matter of time earlier than they start to simply accept the truth that skilled wrestling is among the most fulfilling types of leisure round.
There are numerous celebrities who’ve voiced their love of the artwork {of professional} wrestling over time and have even stepped into the ring on a number of events and located themselves standing nose to nose with a few of the greatest and baddest names within the squared circle. Let’s check out simply 12 of these big-name Hollywood actors, music producers, {and professional} athletes who cannot cover their love of wrestling.
Timothée Chalamet
Who knew that Timothée Chalamet, the star of recent classics like Name Me By Your Title, Woman Fowl, and the Little Girls was such a diehard wrestling fan? The Dune actor not too long ago admitted to CinemaBlend that he was starstruck when he met one in every of his castmates from the upcoming Denis Villeneuve science-fiction epic, nevertheless it wasn’t Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, and even Javier Bardem. No, it was none aside from Dave Bautista, who Chalamet grew up loving for his work in WWE as Batista:
However coming into his trailer, I grew up an enormous WWE fan, and I by no means met Bautista, not to mention Bautista with out his WWE trunks on, not to mention Bautista, the true human! And his pleasure being there, having already labored with Denis — while you see an actor that is already labored with a director and is extra humbled than ever, and is extra excited to be there than ever … for me, it simply form of set the bar on these sorts of films. It was inspiring. And it was inspiring from the actor that Bautista was, in attending to play a Harkonnen. But in addition understanding that it is a man I grew up with who was kicking ass on TV each Friday night time. Going to work with him was an actual pleasure, to me.
See, even the dreamiest of actors can have a love and appreciation of one thing that’s usually seen as fundamental as wrestling. Does this imply that Timothée Chalamet will observe within the footsteps of different superstar wrestling followers and enter the ring sooner or later? Talking of which…
Stephen Amell
Whereas it is uncertain we’ll ever see Timothée Chalamet step into the squared circle, one longtime superstar wrestling fan has taken half in not one, however three completely different matches. That superstar? None aside from Arrow lead Stephen Amell.
In Could 2015, the TV motion star was sitting entrance row at a WWE occasion when he was confronted by former WWE famous person Cody Rhodes (wrestling beneath the Stardust gimmick on the time), which in the end led to 2 squaring off in reverse sides in a tag-team match at that 12 months’s SummerSlam occasion. Two years later, nevertheless, Amell and Rhodes discovered themselves on the identical group in a 5-on-Four tag-team match at within the Ring of Honor promotion, after which the Arrow star noticed himself step again into the ring in 2018 in a shedding effort in opposition to Christopher Daniels at Cody Rhodes’ All In occasion.
Macaulay Culkin
Macaulay Culkin has been a diehard wrestling fan for about so long as he has been one of the recognizable faces in Hollywood. From his look in his ringside seat at WrestleMania 7 in 1991 all the way in which to being caught pointing on the WrestleMania signal on the 2019 Showcase of the Immortals at MetLife Stadium, the House Alone star has been dedicated to his love {of professional} wrestling. Main as much as WrestleMania 34, Culkin attended the 2018 Axxess occasion when he not solely interviewed a number of wrestlers and managers from WWE, he additionally performed a thumb wrestling competitors with lots of the firm’s stars. And it isn’t simply WWE that Culkin loves as he participated in a “House Alone” match on the Los Angeles-based Bar Wrestling again in 2017.
Lebron James
Keep in mind when Lebron James, Dwayne Wade, and Chris Bosh made that ridiculous introduction with the Miami Warmth in 2010? You understand the one the place the three basketball stars stand up from beneath a stage whereas Pharoahe Monch’s “Simon Says” performs within the background? Here is a refresher in case you do not recall. After watching that it is arduous to overlook James’ love {of professional} wrestling all through the occasion, the very occasion that helped cement his legacy as one of many greatest heels within the NBA. However this is not the primary or final instance of Lebron James’ historical past with skilled wrestling. There’s the legendary clip of James as a rookie sitting ringside at Monday Evening Uncooked taking photos on his flip telephone. And there are even photos of the four-time NBA MVP carrying an Final Warrior shirt celebrating his 2016 Finals victory in Cleveland.
Joe Manganiello And Sofia Vergara
When former True Blood star and Deathstroke within the upcoming Zack Snyder’s Justice League Joe Manganiello stepped right into a WWE ring for a promotional section on a 2014 episode of Monday Evening Uncooked, you may suppose that this was a part of a contract he had with a studio, however Sabotage actor needed to be there and is definitely an enormous wrestling fan, as he informed Bleacher Report:
It is theater. But it surely’s theater, [and] it is the circus. I’ve at all times beloved wrestling. I have been an enormous wrestling fan… I think about myself considerably of an encyclopedia of wrestling information and I feel it form of freaks folks out.
Joe Manganiello is such an enormous wrestling fan, he even obtained his spouse, Fashionable Household‘s Sofia Vergara in on the enjoyable when the 2 attended a Professional Wrestling Guerrilla present again in 2015, the place the Colombian-American actress snapped this image for her Instagram:
Now we simply have to get this energy couple into wrestling full-time and see the place issues go.
Adam Sandler
Watch sufficient Adam Sandler motion pictures and it is simple to inform that the actor/author/producer has lengthy beloved skilled wrestling. From the Revolting Blob in Billy Madison to Captain Insano in The Waterboy to all the WWE superstars in his 2005 remake of The Longest Yard, Sandler has made a behavior of together with parts of the game in his productions. And Sandler’s love of wrestling goes again to his childhood, as he defined when requested if he thought it was actual on a 2018 episode of the Dan Patrick Present:
No, no, my father informed me the entire time, however we watched it each week. We did not care that it was faux and we beloved it.
Adam Sandler has even attended a number of WWE occasions over time, together with WrestleMania 21 again in 2005 when he and longtime good friend and performing buddy Rob Scheider have been seen having fun with the motion.
David Arquette
David Arquette will ceaselessly be tied to the loss of life of World Championship Wrestling due to his short-lived World Heavyweight Title reign within the remaining 12 months of the promotion’s existence, however in recent times the Scream actor and wrestling fan has gone on considerably of a goodwill tour to show that he had no intentions of creating a mockery {of professional} wrestling. This journey is roofed within the documentary You Can’t Kill David Arquette, which he not too long ago mentioned with CinemaBlend’s Jeff McComb.
Through the interview, the Prepared To Rumble actor defined that regardless of the matches be choreographed and scripted, a whole lot of what occurs within the ring, particularly the ache may be very, very actual. Simply check out David Arquette’s 2019 match in opposition to Nick Gage at GCW LA to see how actual it will probably get.
Melissa Joan Hart
Melissa Joan Hart grew to become a star because of her hit ’90s reveals like Clarissa Explains it All and Sabrina the Teenage Witch, however she might be greatest recognized to the wrestling followers because of her Twitter beef with former Common Champion Kevin Owens that resulted within the wrestler (and a number of others) blocking the wrestling fan on the social media platform.
A number of months after showing backstage at SummerSlam in 2015, Hart tweeted that Owens was a lazy wrestler with the hashtag “#MelissaExplainsRaw.” Following a short back-and-forth interplay, Owens blocked the TV star and the entire scenario ended up enjoying out on Monday Evening Uncooked, leaving followers questioning if this was a part of the present or actual life.
Gillian Jacobs
For the reason that NBC comedy Group got here to an finish in 2015, one of many present’s stars, Alison Brie, has gone on to star in one of the beloved wrestling reveals round proper now with GLOW, however she’s not the one with a style for skilled wrestling. Brie’s co-star Gillian Jacobs additionally is aware of her approach across the wrestling world after attending a number of Professional Wrestling Guerrilla reveals within the Los Angeles space a number of years again. In a 2015 interview on the Sam Roberts Present, Jacobs had this to say about these loopy nights in Reseda, California:
I appreciated the wrestling. Apparently I get pleasure from flippy-floppy wrestling, I have been informed. I am not as into the technical model, however I benefit from the acrobatics, I just like the personalities, I just like the costumes, I do know a few of their names. I wasn’t simply sitting there; I do know what is going on on. El Generico and Kevin Steen. Come on. Chris Hero.
El Generico and Kevin Steen, who bounce between greatest buddies and sworn enemies, have since gone on to develop into generally known as Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens respectively in WWE after placing in years of fantastic five-star matches on the American Legion Corridor that PWG referred to as dwelling for thus lengthy.
Jon Stewart
And final however not least is the previous host of The Day by day Present Jon Stewart who performed a pivotal function within the Winner Takes All match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and america Championship between Seth Rollins and John Cena at SummerSlam 2015. Main as much as the match, Stewart, who was attending as a fan, the host, and because the comedic foil for Rollins’ heel persona, made it look like he would do every little thing in his means to assist Cena prevail and depart as a double-champion. Issues did not go based on plan, nevertheless, and Stewart turned on Cena and hit him with a metal chair, permitting Rollins to get the victory.
These are only a few of the celebrities who occur to be wrestling followers, and imagine me there are a ton extra on the market. Did you favourite make the record or do you suppose somebody needs to be added? Be sure that to hold forth within the feedback under.
