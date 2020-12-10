television Updated List Of Major TV Shows That Suspended Production Due To Coronavirus

Go away a Remark
As loopy because it sounds, we have not been coping with the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic for a yr regardless of 2020 feeling like a complete decade. And due to every little thing happening on this planet, a few of us might have forgotten simply how our favourite tv reveals and flicks have been affected by the preliminary cost of the Coronavirus in addition to the lingering and continued shutdown of taking pictures places around the globe. Throughout that point, no present has been protected. Shows on The CW like All American, The Flash, and Riverdale have all confronted challenges, NBC staples like Legislation & Order: SVU have been pressured to shorten seasons, and people Marvel Disney+ reveals have been met with delays.
So, to get everybody up to the mark on their favourite reveals, how they have been affected, and after we’ll presumably get to see them once more, we have put collectively a listing that breaks down the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the tv trade in 2020.
All American
After gaining a large viewers after previous episodes discovered their technique to Netflix, The CW’s All American appeared prefer it was going to have an amazing run with its third season. However then filming was shut down simply days into manufacturing when somebody on set examined constructive for COVID-19 in early October 2020. The suspension was solely short-term, nonetheless, as Deadline reported cameras have been rolling after solely a few days. All American Season 3 is ready to premiere on January 18, 2021.
The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, Wandavision, Loki
Everybody who was trying ahead to catching the three live-action Marvel authentic collection on Disney+ got some unlucky information in March 2020, when it was introduced that The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Wandavision, and Loki have been all pressured to droop manufacturing on the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The present about Captain America’s two finest buddies halted manufacturing simply as taking pictures bought underway in Prague however was in a position to wrap issues up in October. The mind-bending and genre-defying spectacle about two of the MCU’s strongest lovers initially wrapped in early March, however further taking pictures was delayed till July due to the pandemic. And the God of Mischief’s upcoming present was pressured to halt manufacturing after only some weeks on set earlier this yr.
Stranger Issues
There was a degree in early 2020 when everybody could not get sufficient of that killer footage of David Harbour’s Jim Hopper the Stranger Issues Season 4 teaser, however lots has modified since February. The hit Netflix collection was not far into manufacturing when the plug was pulled within the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, based on Deadline, and did not decide again up till the ultimate week of September. There’s at present no launch date for the upcoming season.
Chicago Med, Chicago Fireplace
Two of Dick Wolf’s Chicago dramas weren’t proof against the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic this yr as Chicago Med and Chicago Fireplace have been each pressured to close down manufacturing after constructive checks have been reported on the units of every present. The constructive check on the set of Chicago Med resulted in a two-week shutdown simply seven days after manufacturing of the present’s sixth season resumed after being shut down in March. In November, a number of constructive instances have been reported on the set of Chicago Fireplace, leading to a two-week shutdown.
Legislation & Order: SVU
One of many reveals that was affected probably the most by the COVID-19 pandemic was Legislation & Order: SVU, which ended up being 4 episodes shorter than anticipated after its producers have been pressured to droop manufacturing on Season 21. The twentieth episode ended up serving because the season finale and left followers questioning what might have been. The present has since returned for its twenty second season.
The Handmaid’s Story
The uber-popular Hulu dystopian drama collection The Handmaid’s Story is yet one more collection that was pressured to droop manufacturing within the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Again in March, Hulu and the present’s producers (like everybody else within the trade) halted taking pictures on the set of The Handmaid’s Story Season 4 after solely a few weeks on set. Production didn’t decide again up till September when star and producer Elisabeth Moss introduced its return on her Instagram.
The Strolling Lifeless
Production on The Strolling Lifeless Season 11 hadn’t even formally bought underway when the AMC present’s producers pressed paused in March. In response to Deadline, the delay was initially speculated to solely be three to 4 weeks, however the penultimate season continued to get pushed again till the purpose the place it approach delayed solely, which means there could be no new season within the fall for the primary time for the reason that present debuted in 2010, Selection reported. To make up for this, six extra episodes of The Strolling Lifeless Season 10 have been filmed and can debut in February 2021, with Season 11 coming that fall.
The Morning Present
The Apple TV+ authentic collection The Morning Present was practically a month into manufacturing of its second season when the present was pressured to halt manufacturing due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March, per The Hollywood Reporter. After a break of greater than seven months, The Morning Present picked up filming in mid October, in addition to former Patriot Act host Hasan Minnaj who joined the solid as an up-and-coming member of the present’s morning program, based on Deadline.
The Flash
Nobody was protected from COVID-19 shutdowns in 2020, not even The Flash, as The CW’s hit superhero collection was pressured to chop its sixth season quick when issues initially shut down in March. After intensive delays all through a lot of the yr, manufacturing on The Flash Season 7 lastly picked up over the summer season. That would solely final just a few months, nonetheless, as filming was placed on ice as soon as once more in late November when somebody on the set examined constructive. Regardless of this, the present remains to be set to return in February 2021.
CW Shows The place Production Was Halted Due To Delays In Testing
Talking of hit reveals from The CW being pressured to close down manufacturing as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, Riverdale, Batwoman, Nancy Drew, and Charmed have been all pressured to halt filming in September 2020, however not due to a constructive check. In response to Selection, all 4 of these collection have been quickly placed on maintain due to a delays in testing in Vancouver, British Columbia, the place all 4 are produced.
The Wonderful Race
The long-running CBS globe-trotting actuality competitors collection The Wonderful Race turned one of many first main productions to close down in February 2020 when the present’s producers elected to droop filming of Season 33. In response to Selection, the choice was made by CBS because the Coronavirus started to unfold around the globe within the early months of the 2020. There is no such thing as a phrase as to when The Wonderful Race will decide up the place it left off earlier this yr.
Actual Housewives Of Beverly Hills
With all of the yelling and preventing that goes down on the set of Actual Housewives of Beverly Hills, a COVID-19 outbreak on the Bravo collection was solely a matter of time. Production on the present’s eleventh season was suspended in November 2020 after a constructive check was reported. In December, Selection reported that three of the present’s stars — Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton, and Dorit Kemsley — all examined constructive for the virus.
Floribama Shore
One other actuality present that has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic is MTV’s Floribama Shore, which was quickly suspended in November. In response to Deadline, the present was placed on a two-week hiatus after a member of the manufacturing crew examined constructive.
This was only a small sampling of the reveals which have been affected by the continued COVID-19 pandemic. Be sure to verify again for extra updates and extra reveals as we proceed to push ahead in one of many worst public well being crises in fashionable historical past.
