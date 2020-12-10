television Updated List Of Major TV Shows That Suspended Production Due To Coronavirus

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, Wandavision, Loki

Everybody who was trying ahead to catching the three live-action Marvel authentic collection on Disney+ got some unlucky information in March 2020, when it was introduced that The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Wandavision, and Loki have been all pressured to droop manufacturing on the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The present about Captain America’s two finest buddies halted manufacturing simply as taking pictures bought underway in Prague however was in a position to wrap issues up in October. The mind-bending and genre-defying spectacle about two of the MCU’s strongest lovers initially wrapped in early March, however further taking pictures was delayed till July due to the pandemic. And the God of Mischief’s upcoming present was pressured to halt manufacturing after only some weeks on set earlier this yr.