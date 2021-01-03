television Vikings Ending: Who Died And What Happened To Major Characters Like Bjorn And Ivar In Season 6

What Happened To Bjorn’s Wives Gunnhild And Ingrid?

Following the demise of Bjorn, Kattegat was with out a ruler. Gunnhild determined an election can be held for a brand new ruler, however Ingrid additionally determined to run. In the meantime. King Harold had been let go and returns to Kattegat to interrupt the election. It turned clear he nonetheless had aspirations to rule Kattegat and was aided in these efforts by Erik the Crimson. In the meantime, this left Gunnhild and Ingrid with comparable selections to take care of standing in Kattegat: one in all them should marry King Harold, a selection that Gunnhild discovered significantly strenuous.

Gunnhild in the end visited Bjorn’s tomb, as Ingrid had earlier in Season 6, and he or she made the selection to finish her life and be part of Bjorn in Valhalla. After so many stressors from shedding her husband and her child to shedding her standing, it appeared she had had sufficient of the Vikings life. So, she left her clothes behind and swam out into the open water, by no means to return. Ingrid, selected to affix with King Harold and have Bjorn’s youngster, which she was carrying, however after King Harold selected to assault King Alfred, Ingrid was left to rule collectively with Erik, and he or she took benefit of him in additional methods than one. In the end, it was Ingrid who succeeded the place others didn’t. She fought her strategy to energy by pushing round Gunnhild and blinding Erik till she was the chief of Kattegat. I can not say I used to be significantly comfortable to see her succeed whereas different fan-favorite characters perished, however I suppose it was a becoming finish.