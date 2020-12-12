television Virgin River Season 2 Ending Defined: 5 Big Surprises From The Finale

Depart a Remark
Nicely, of us, Season 2 of Virgin River didn’t disappoint when it got here to delivering some tear-jerking twists, intriguing turns and main shocks to maintain our brains occupied as we await phrase on whether or not or not the collection will likely be gifted a 3rd season. Very similar to with Season 1, the Virgin River Season 2 ending gave us every little thing we may hope for relating to answering lingering questions, bringing the romance, leaving us to surprise what, precisely, is going on with some characters, and likewise completely dropping us off of an emotional cliff.
So, we thought it finest to elucidate all the main developments from the Season 2 finale of Virgin River by going by the most important surprises from the episode. Earlier than you dive in, know that A number of Big, Fats Spoilers Lurk beneath this paragraph, and if you have not completed the second season and don’t desire the reveals to be utterly and completely ruined for you, again out now, fireplace up Netflix and wrap up this romantic, small city drama earlier than persevering with. OK, all of us set? Good. Let’s do that!
Jack Acquired Shot!
There is not any approach I may even take into account starting this odyssey into the most important surprises from the Virgin River Season 2 finale and never open with this. After an instantaneous attraction to Mel when she first set foot in Virgin River, she and Jack spent all the first season dancing round one another and attempting to determine a approach ahead with all of their heavy emotional baggage. The second episode noticed them lastly turn out to be residents of bone city, and the finale featured yet one more foray into that titillating territory for the twosome. However, inside what could not have been greater than an hour, Mel finds Jack bleeding out on the ground of his bar.
I do not wish to blame Mel for this, but when she’d had greater than frozen peas in her fridge Jack would not have needed to supply to grill some steaks for them on the bar when she famous being too hungry for a second spherical of hearth sexytimes, so… At any fee, a giant query now could be who shot our hero and why. Jack put much more effort into bringing down native drug kingpin Calvin, and visibly triggered a whole lot of bother for his operations. Because of this just about anybody in Calvin’s camp may very well be guilty, however we even have the chance that no less than one different, non-drug-dealing offender, may be guilty. Beginning with…
Charmaine Is Vengeful!
You guys? Charmaine is the undercover villain reward that simply retains on giving in Virgin River Season 2. We already knew that she’s 100% in love with Jack and really decided to stick with him, whereas additionally being very decided guilty Mel for Jack not eager to be along with her, however this being pregnant has made her much more vengeful in Season 2. Charmaine had already given Mel a little bit of an ultimatum final season, telling her that she and Jack would not have the ability to efficiently co-parent their new child bundle if Mel caught round, and when Mel got here again to city within the season opener, Charmaine’s retaliation was simply as swift and petty as we would imagined.
However! Here is why I feel Charmaine might have truly misplaced the few remaining psychological crackers she has left and really shot Jack. Her aunt and uncle, conscious of the approaching bambini, invited her to maneuver in with them in Portland, which she was contemplating, though it might severely harm Jack. Within the finale, Jack lastly introduced to her that he was within the course of of shopping for a home, so there can be room for the youngsters, however Charmaine assumed (instantly!) that he means they’re again collectively and kisses him.
When he pushes her away, attempting to elucidate once more that he isn’t in love along with her, she claims he is making her appear loopy and tells him that she desires a husband and that man would be the father to her kids, noting that she’ll simply “must see the place he matches in.”
Preacher Is Going To Elevate Christopher!
Shifting away from the Jack / Mel / Charmaine revelations of the finale, the final episode of Virgin River Season 2 held a whole lot of surprises for Preacher. After being courted for his scrumptious meals by San Fransisco resident Jamie, Preacher determined to depart Jack’s bar behind and take a job at a flowery restaurant within the huge metropolis. After all, a few of that call was primarily based on the truth that Preacher helped cowl up Pagie’s unintentional killing of her ex-husband, Wes, and now he is been reported lacking. So, Preach figures it is best to only get outta Dodge.
Simply when Preacher is trying to depart Virgin River behind, although, he is confronted with an odd lady, Sally, who says she’s a good friend of Paige’s and that Wes’ brother tracked Paige’s cell quantity down. Then, a really pleased / scared Christopher runs out of her automotive and hugs Preacher, asking if he can stick with him, to which Preach shortly agrees. This example with Wes might be going to worsen earlier than it will get higher, and it is going to be attention-grabbing to see what Preacher does subsequent, as a result of there is a huge drawback with Wes’ brother…
Paige’s Lifeless Ex-Husband Has An Similar Twin!
Man, I may really feel this twist coming, and whereas it is good (so very, very good) to be proper, this isn’t what Preacher, Christopher, or Paige want proper now! I am unable to be the one one who thought it was approach too simple when Wes instantly confirmed up in Season 2, solely to battle with Paige quickly after and find yourself falling his dumb, woman-beating ass down her stairs. Whereas Preach took care of disposing of the physique and Wes’ truck, and likewise dealt with issues again dwelling in order that Paige and Christopher may pull up stakes and conceal once more, no approach was it not going to come back again to hang-out them.
When Vince (I consider that is the title he gave Preacher) confirmed up at Jack’s bar, he gave Preach fairly a fright. Whereas he, fortunately, is not Wes returned from the useless, he appears to be simply as scary as his brother and decided to search out out what occurred to that tremendous shady particular person. Clearly, that is very dangerous information for Paige (keep in mind what Sally mentioned), Christopher, and Preacher. Despite the fact that Preach did his finest to evade Vince’s questions and never give something away, the evil twin to a different evil twin made it clear that he is already came upon how shut Paige and Preach had been, so he’ll undoubtedly be keeping track of our culinarily-inclined good friend.
Doc Mullins Is Sick!…?
Alright, that is me assuming that he is sick, as a result of we had been left with a giant ol’ cliffhanger right here, as properly. Hope and Doc had spent a lot of Season 2 cementing their re-commitment to one another, as Hope pushed him to this point Muriel in order that they may hold everybody out of their enterprise. Everyone knows this was silly, and it solely served to waste time and make Hope jealous, though it was her personal crackpot concept. And, as soon as they lastly got here clear and advised everybody, no one had something dangerous to say, and principally the entire city is on board with them having a ceremony to resume their vows.
However, whereas Doc and Hope had been on the mend huge time, it was clear all through the season that he was coping with one thing. He’d absolutely made amends with Mel by the tip of Season 1, however had a number of moments the place he was the previous, cranky physician along with her once more this season. Plus, as time went on, we may see some bodily signs creating. He lastly went to a health care provider in Eureka (more likely to hold issues quiet) and was about to inform Hope the findings (which did not seem like good) after they had been greeted by a shock social gathering to rejoice them getting again collectively.
Mainly, all of our favourite characters are going to be in some tight spots when (I am talking from a spot of religion right here, individuals) we lastly hear that Virgin River Season 3 is on the best way, and that is precisely how we prefer it!
What was the most important Virgin River Season 2 finale shock for you? Tell us within the feedback beneath!
