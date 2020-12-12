television Virgin River Season 2 Ending Defined: 5 Big Surprises From The Finale

Nicely, of us, Season 2 of Virgin River didn’t disappoint when it got here to delivering some tear-jerking twists, intriguing turns and main shocks to maintain our brains occupied as we await phrase on whether or not or not the collection will likely be gifted a 3rd season. Very similar to with Season 1, the Virgin River Season 2 ending gave us every little thing we may hope for relating to answering lingering questions, bringing the romance, leaving us to surprise what, precisely, is going on with some characters, and likewise completely dropping us off of an emotional cliff.

So, we thought it finest to elucidate all the main developments from the Season 2 finale of Virgin River by going by the most important surprises from the episode. Earlier than you dive in, know that A number of Big, Fats Spoilers Lurk beneath this paragraph, and if you have not completed the second season and don’t desire the reveals to be utterly and completely ruined for you, again out now, fireplace up Netflix and wrap up this romantic, small city drama earlier than persevering with. OK, all of us set? Good. Let’s do that!