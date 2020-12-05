television What The Desperate Housewives Cast Is Doing Now

Teri Hatcher (Susan Mayer)

Within the position of Susan Mayer, a divorced kids’s ebook illustrator who’s recognized to be a little bit of a klutz, Teri Hatcher performed the lead in Desperate Housewives. Earlier than she adopted this character, Hatcher was finest recognized for her portrayal as Lois Lane in ABC’s Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. She additionally starred in Tomorrow By no means Dies, Soapdish, Spy Youngsters, Tango & Money, 2 Days within the Valley, Straight Speak, and Heaven’s Prisoners. Moreover, Hatcher did voice work for Coraline, and she or he is the writer of Burnt Toast And Different Philosophies Of Life.

Following Desperate Housewives‘ run, Teri Hatcher did voice work for Planes and Planes: Hearth and Rescue. She additionally had recurring roles in The Odd Couple, Jane by Design, and Supergirl. And she or he could be seen in Insanity within the Methodology. Notably, in 2018, Hatcher debuted a YouTube channel known as Hatching Change.