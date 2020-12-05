television What The Desperate Housewives Cast Is Doing Now

Depart a Remark
A horny and scandalous mixture of cul-de-sac comedy, cleaning soap opera theatrics, and burning thriller, it is simple to see why Desperate Housewives was one of the crucial well-liked exhibits of the ’00s. That includes a robust solid of award-nominated/successful actresses, together with Teri Hatcher, Felicity Huffman, Eva Longoria, Nicollette Sheridan, and Vanessa Williams, creator Marc Cherry’s mischievous and sometimes humorous have a look at misbehaving suburbanite housewives was an enjoyably naughty sequence for its eight-season run, ultimately turning into the longest-running hour-long TV sequence that includes all-women leads. However after calling it quits in 2012, what has the Desperate Housewives solid been engaged on? Let’s discover out.
Teri Hatcher (Susan Mayer)
Within the position of Susan Mayer, a divorced kids’s ebook illustrator who’s recognized to be a little bit of a klutz, Teri Hatcher performed the lead in Desperate Housewives. Earlier than she adopted this character, Hatcher was finest recognized for her portrayal as Lois Lane in ABC’s Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. She additionally starred in Tomorrow By no means Dies, Soapdish, Spy Youngsters, Tango & Money, 2 Days within the Valley, Straight Speak, and Heaven’s Prisoners. Moreover, Hatcher did voice work for Coraline, and she or he is the writer of Burnt Toast And Different Philosophies Of Life.
Following Desperate Housewives‘ run, Teri Hatcher did voice work for Planes and Planes: Hearth and Rescue. She additionally had recurring roles in The Odd Couple, Jane by Design, and Supergirl. And she or he could be seen in Insanity within the Methodology. Notably, in 2018, Hatcher debuted a YouTube channel known as Hatching Change.
Felicity Huffman (Lynette Scavo)
As Lynette Scavo, a neurotic neighbor on the verge of a breakdown, Felicity Huffman received an Emmy Award, amongst different accolades, for taking part in this controlling character in Desperate Housewives. Huffman can be recognized for Sports activities Night time and American Crime, in addition to Transamerica, for which she was Oscar-nominated, Reversal of Fortune, The Spanish Prisoner, Georgia Rule, Magnolia, Phoebe in Wonderland, Christmas with the Kranks, and Cake. Moreover, she was seen in Netflix’s When They See Us and Starz’s Get Shorty. She not too long ago starred in two new movies, Otherhood and Tammy’s All the time Dying, each of which she produced.
Final yr, Felicity Huffman gained nationwide consideration for her involvement in a school entrance examination dishonest scandal, the place she was charged with conspiracy to mail fraud and trustworthy companies mail fraud. She later pleaded responsible to federal fees for paying $15,000 to have a proctor right incorrect solutions on her daughter’s SAT. She spent fourteen days in jail. After maintaining a low public profile, Huffman not too long ago landed her newest main position with an untitled ABC baseball drama.
Marcia Cross (Bree Van de Kamp)
Taking part in the a part of Bree Van de Kamp, Wisteria Lane’s perfectionist homemaker with a less-than-sturdy residence life, Marcia Cross had fairly an emotional arc on Desperate Housewives. Previous to this Emmy-nominated efficiency, Cross starred in Melrose Place and Everwood and appeared in The Fringe of Night time, One Life to Dwell, One other World, Knots Touchdown, Seinfeld, Boy Meets World, Quantum Leap, and Cheers. She can be seen in Bringing Up Bobby, Unhealthy Affect, Simply Peck, and Feminine Perversions.
Following her time on Wisteria Lane, Marcia Cross had a recurring position in Quantico. Most not too long ago, she starred in The Secret of Karma. Final yr, Cross confronted a most cancers analysis, although she’s reportedly in remission.
Eva Longoria (Gabrielle Marquez)
Within the position of Gabrielle Marquez, a bored housewife caught in a salacious affair with the teenage gardener, Eva Longoria gave a star-making efficiency in Desperate Housewives. Beforehand, Longoria starred in The Younger and the Stressed. Additionally, through the present’s run, the actress was seen in Over Her Lifeless Physique, The Sentinel, and Harsh Instances.
After Desperate Housewives, Eva Longoria has break up her time in entrance and behind the digital camera. She performed the lead position and govt produced NBC’s short-lived sitcom, Telenovela. She was additionally an govt producer of Marc Cherry’s Devious Maids. Her different tv roles embody Brooklyn 9-9, Jane the Virgin, Empire, Flipped, and Grand Lodge, the place she served as a producer. She additionally did voice work for Mom Up! — one other producing credit score. Her different movie credit embody The Bayton Outlaws, A Darkish Fact, In A World…, Lowriders, Overboard, Canine Days, and Dora and the Misplaced Metropolis of Gold. She was additionally a producer for John Wick and directed episodes of black-ish, Jane the Virgin, The Mick, Grand Lodge, and Devious Maids.
Subsequent, Eva Longoria stars in Sylvie’s Love, Unplugging, All-Star Weekend, and the anthology movie, Collectively Now. Additionally, she’ll be heard in The Boss Child: Household Enterprise. Presently, she’s in manufacturing on an untitled sci-fi film from music video director Wealthy Lee. Moreover, Longoria is connected to provide, direct, and star within the comedy, 24-7.
Nicollette Sheridan (Edie Britt)
Taking part in the a part of Edie Britt, a flirtatious actual property agent, Nicollette Sheridan was a essential character on Desperate Housewives for 5 seasons. When she left the sequence, it wasn’t on the perfect phrases. Beforehand a vogue mannequin, Sheridan additionally appeared in Knots Touchdown, Paper Dolls, The Positive Factor, Noises Off, and Spy Onerous, in addition to Beverly Hills Ninja, Fortunate Probabilities, The Folks Subsequent Door, and Virus. Throughout her time on Desperate Housewives, the actress starred in Code Title: The Cleaner. Afterward, she acted in The Christmas Spirit, which she additionally co-wrote.
Most not too long ago, Nicollette Sheridan was seen in two seasons of Dynasty.
Brenda Robust (Mary Alice Younger)
As Mary Alice Younger, Desperate Housewives‘ all-watching narrator after she commits suicide within the pilot, serving because the present’s catalyst, Brenda Robust performed an observant-yet-elusive character in her Emmy-nominated efficiency. Previous to this position on this hit sequence, she starred in Scorch and The Assist (2004). The actress additionally made visitor appearances on Seinfeld, Social gathering of 5, Twin Peaks, Star Trek: The Subsequent Era, Blossom, seventh Heaven, Everwood, and Sports activities Night time. Just lately, Robust was seen in TNT’s Dallas, and she or he was a sequence common on 13 Causes Why, the place she additionally directed.
Exterior of TV, Brenda Robust starred in movies like Starship Troopers and Starship Troopers 2: Hero of the Federation, in addition to Crimson Dragon, Spaceballs, The Craft, and Black Canine. She presently performs a recurring position in Supergirl and she or he narrates Blood Relations. Moreover, Robust not too long ago appeared in All Rise. Subsequent, Robust stars in Deported and From Black.
James Denton (Mike Delfino)
Within the position of Mike Delfino, the next-door plumber who strikes into Wisteria Lane and ultimately marries Susan, James Denton performs a central romantic character in Desperate Housewives. Previous to this present, Denton was seen in The Pretender, Menace Matrix, and Philly, in addition to Face/Off, Main Colours, The West Wing, and The Drew Carey Present. Following his time on this program, Denton had a recurring position in Devious Maids, and he was seen in episodes of Reba, Scorching in Cleveland, and NCIS: New Orleans. He additionally starred in movies like Grace Unplugged, Group Intercourse, and Lifetime’s Custody. Moreover, he voiced the title character in All-Star Superman.
Presently, James Denton could be seen in Hallmark Channel’s Good Witch. He additionally not too long ago starred in Selfie Dad. Exterior of appearing, Denton performs guitar in Band from TV.
Ricardo Antonio Chavira (Carlos Solis)
Taking part in the a part of Carlos Solis, an ex-con-turned-counselor and Gabrielle’s annoyed husband, Ricardo Antonio Chavira had a distinguished male position in Desperate Housewives. He was additionally seen in Santa Clarita Weight loss plan, Welcome to the Household, Monk, Six Ft Beneath, Jane the Virgin, Kevin Can Wait, and Scandal. Moreover, Chavira appeared in Being Charlie, Piranha 3D, and The Alamo.
Subsequent, Richardo Antonio Chavira stars in Netflix’s Selena: The Sequence, which premiered on December 4th. He’ll additionally star in Reefa and Cosmic Radio.
Doug Savant (Tom Scavo)
Within the position of Tom Scavo, Lynette’s husband on the cusp of a midlife disaster, Doug Savant performed a distinguished male character in Desperate Housewives. Exterior of this sequence, Savant is finest recognized for Melrose Place. He additionally appeared in Knots Touchdown, Columbo, JAG, In accordance To Jim, 24, CSI, Nip/Tuck, Lucifer, and NCIS: New Orleans. His notable movie credit embody Teen Wolf, Masquerade, First Daughter, Paint It Black (1989), The One, and 1998’s Godzilla.
Earlier this yr, Doug Savant appeared in S.W.A.T., L.A.’s Best, and Soiled John. Subsequent, he’ll star in Amazon Prime’s upcoming sequence, Inform Me Your Secrets and techniques.
Mark Moses (Paul Younger)
As Paul Younger, the widower of Mary Alice who finds his life spiraling after his spouse’s loss of life, Mark Moses performed an intense character in Desperate Housewives. Throughout this time, Moses may be seen in AMC’s Mad Males. He additionally appeared in One Life to Dwell, in addition to Born on the Fourth of July, Platoon, North and South, Gettysburg, Deep Affect, Massive Mamma’s Home 2, Swing Vote, Simply in Time, and The Doorways.
After Desperate Housewives‘ tenure, Mark Moses starred in The Killing, Homeland, The Final Ship, and La Reina del Sur. He additionally had recurring roles in Manhattan, Man In search of Lady, Regulation & Order: True Crime, and Salvation. Earlier this yr, Moses starred in Fox’s Deputy previous to its cancellation. His latest movie credit embody Cesar Chavez and Bombshell. Subsequent, Moses stars in Fashionable Persuasion and Comply with Her.
Andrea Bowen (Julie Mayer)
Within the position of Julie Mayer, Susan’s daughter, Andrea Bowen performed a involved character in Desperate Housewives. Beforehand, Bowen made a splash on Broadway due to Les Miserables and The Sound of Music. She additionally had recurring roles in Boston Public, Regulation & Order, and That Was Then, and she or he was heard in Bambi II. Following Desperate Housewives, Bowen did voice work for Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters, Stoker, and King of the Hill. Additionally, Bowen appeared in The Secret Lifetime of the American Teenager, Hawaii 5-0, Ghost Whisperer, And not using a Hint, and Scandal, and starred in G.B.F.
Just lately, Andrea Bowen appeared in Lifetime films like Woman, Constructive, Who Killed My Husband?, and Fairly Little Addict. She additionally starred in Winter Marriage ceremony. Just lately, Bowen was seen in August’s Psycho Sister-in-Regulation.
Jesse Metcalfe (John Rowland)
As teenage gardener John Rowland, who has a bootleg affair with Gabrielle, Jesse Metcalfe performed a key character in Desperate Housewives’ early seasons. This efficiency propelled his profession, notably with the titular half in John Tucker Should Die, and essential roles in NBC’s Chase and TNT’s Dallas. Moreover, earlier than Desperate Housewives, Metcalfe starred in NBC’s cleaning soap opera, Passions.
His different notable movie credit embody God’s Not Lifeless 2, The Different Finish of the Line, Past a Affordable Doubt, and Escape Plan 2: Hades. Furthermore, Metcalfe not too long ago starred in Christmas Subsequent Door, Christmas Beneath the Stairs, and A Stunning Place to Die: A Martha’s Winery Thriller and Riddled with Deceit: A Martha’s Vinyard Thriller. He additionally produced the latter two. Moreover, he starred in Onerous Kill and Cowl earlier this yr. And he was a contestant on Dancing with the Stars this season.
Presently, Jesse Metcalfe performs the lead position in Hallmark Channel’s Chesapeake Shores. Subsequent, he’ll star in Ships within the Night time: A Martha’s Winery Thriller and The Latin from Manhattan.
Vanessa Williams (Renee Perry)
Taking part in the a part of Renee Perry, a narcissistic partygoer disenchanted by her life-style who strikes to Wisteria Lane, Vanessa Williams turned a essential character for Desperate Housewives‘ remaining two seasons. A musician and Miss America contestant previous to appearing, she gained approval for Soul Meals and Ugly Betty, incomes three Emmy nominations for the latter. Moreover, Williams starred in South Seaside, Mama Mirabelle’s House Films, Daytime Divas, and 666 Park Avenue. And she or he acted in The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland, Shaft (2000), Johnson Household Trip, and Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor, in addition to Gentle It Up, Dance With Me, And Then Got here Love, Eraser, and Hannah Montana: The Film.
Presently, Vanessa Williams lends her voice to T.O.T.S. She was additionally a contestant on this yr’s RuPaul’s Secret Movie star Drag Race and received. Just lately, Williams starred in Hulu’s Unhealthy Hair and appeared in Twenties.
Who’s your favourite Desperate Housewives character? Tell us within the feedback!
Add Comment