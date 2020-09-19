television What The Dexter Cast Is Doing Now

Michael C. Corridor (Dexter Morgan)

Following up his Emmy-nominated position on Six Toes Below, Michael C. Corridor landed the title position of Dexter, for which he received a Golden Globe in 2010, and appears to have been energetic to outgrow the character ever since. His first huge appearing effort after the seres’ finish was because the lead of the 2014 Broadway run of Hedwig and the Indignant Inch and adopted by notable huge display appearances, like Recreation Evening, and some tasks for Netflix, particularly the feature-length Within the Shadow of the Moon and miniseries Secure.

His subsequent huge TV position is post-World Battle II crime drama Shadowplay and, in an intriguing position reversal, he’ll play sufferer within the thriller John and the Gap, which has no set theatrical launch but.