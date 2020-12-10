television What The Entourage Cast Is Doing Now

Jeremy Piven (Ari Gold)

As Ari Gold, a hot-shot Hollywood super-agent with a brief fuse, Jeremy Piven received three Emmys and a Golden Globe for his high-energy efficiency in Entourage. His different notable tv roles have been present in Mr. Selfridge and Ellen, in addition to The Larry Sanders Present, Cupid, Seinfeld, and Knowledge within the Crowd.

On the large display screen, Jeremy Piven performed the lead in The Items: Dwell Laborious, Promote Laborious. He is additionally identified for Say Something…, Grosse Level Clean, Very Dangerous Issues, Singles, The Kingdom, The Household Man, Rush Hour 2, and Outdated Faculty, in addition to Scary Film 3, RocknRolla, Spy Children: All of the Time within the World, Sin Metropolis: A Dame to Kill For, and Preserving Up with the Steins. He will also be seen in Chasing Liberty, Black Hawk Down, Bob Roberts, The Grifters, and The Participant.

Final month, Jeremy Piven starred in My Dad’s Christmas Date. Subsequent, he is received Final Name, Ghost Killers, American Evening, Crabs in a Bucket, and All-Star Weekend on the docket.