television What The Entourage Cast Is Doing Now

Loosely primarily based on producer Mark Wahlberg’s early rise-to-fame, Entourage was one among HBO’s earliest hits, leading to eight seasons, almost 100 episodes, a number of accolades, and ultimately a 2015 film follow-up. Now that it has been almost ten years because the sequence left the paid cable service, what’s the Entourage solid, together with Jeremy Piven and Adrian Grenier, doing now? Let’s take a cruise down the Sundown Strip and discover out!
Jeremy Piven (Ari Gold)
As Ari Gold, a hot-shot Hollywood super-agent with a brief fuse, Jeremy Piven received three Emmys and a Golden Globe for his high-energy efficiency in Entourage. His different notable tv roles have been present in Mr. Selfridge and Ellen, in addition to The Larry Sanders Present, Cupid, Seinfeld, and Knowledge within the Crowd.
On the large display screen, Jeremy Piven performed the lead in The Items: Dwell Laborious, Promote Laborious. He is additionally identified for Say Something…, Grosse Level Clean, Very Dangerous Issues, Singles, The Kingdom, The Household Man, Rush Hour 2, and Outdated Faculty, in addition to Scary Film 3, RocknRolla, Spy Children: All of the Time within the World, Sin Metropolis: A Dame to Kill For, and Preserving Up with the Steins. He will also be seen in Chasing Liberty, Black Hawk Down, Bob Roberts, The Grifters, and The Participant.
Final month, Jeremy Piven starred in My Dad’s Christmas Date. Subsequent, he is received Final Name, Ghost Killers, American Evening, Crabs in a Bucket, and All-Star Weekend on the docket.
Adrian Grenier (Vincent Chase)
Within the position of Vincent Chase, a promising rising actor on the verge of being thought of one of many greats, Adrian Grenier performed the central protagonist on this HBO ensemble sequence. Whereas this efficiency is actually his most recognizable, Grenier can be well-known for The Satan Wears Prada.
The actor’s different notable movie credit embrace Drive Me Loopy, Something Else, Affairs of State, Cecil B. Demented, Harvard Man, Hart’s Battle, Celeb, and Love within the Time of Cash. He additionally did voice work for Vietnam in HD and Miles from Tomorrowland. Exterior of performing, Grenier directed documentaries like Shot within the Darkish and Teenage Paparazzo, whereas additionally producing many others. His most up-to-date performing credit embrace Hallmark’s Christmas at Graceland: Residence for the Holidays, Stage Mom, and the quick movie, Freeze.
Subsequent, Adrian Grenier is about to star within the new sequence, Clickbait.
Kevin Connolly (Eric Murphy)
As Vincent Chase’s supervisor and greatest buddy Eric Murphy, often known as “E,” Kevin Connolly performed one of many 5 principal characters in Entourage. Previous to this efficiency, Connolly starred in Unhappily Ever After. His notable movie credit embrace The Pocket book, He is Simply Not That Into You, The Beverly Hillbillies, Rocky V, John Q, Antwone Fisher, The Ugly Reality, Secretariat, Attain Me, and Don’s Plum. He was additionally a sequence common on Nice Scott! and Buddies with Higher Lives, whereas additionally enjoying recurring roles in Pitch and The Oath.
Along with performing, Connolly directs. He known as the pictures on two Entourage episodes, whereas additionally directing installments of Unhappily Ever After, 30 for 30, Snatch, and The Oath. Moreover, Connolly helmed Gotti, Pricey Eleanor, and Gardener of Eden.
Most just lately, Kevin Connolly appeared in final month’s Chick Struggle. Earlier this 12 months, he confronted accusations of sexual assault.
Kevin Dillon (Johnny “Drama” Chase)
Enjoying Johnny “Drama” Chase, Vincent Chase’s half-brother and a fellow wannabe actor, Kevin Dillon gave a three-time Emmy-nominated standout efficiency in Entourage. He is additionally well-known for Platoon and The Doorways. After Entourage, Dillon starred within the short-lived CBS sitcom, The best way to Be a Gentleman. His different notable tv credit embrace That is Life, NYPD Blue, Tales from the Crypt, 24, Blue Bloods, and voice work in TripTank and The Simpsons. Moreover, Dillon may be seen in 2006’s Poseidon, Lodge for Canines, Compulsion, The Throwaways, and A Midnight’s Clear, in addition to When He is Not A Stranger, Speedy Household, 1988’s The Blob, Battle Get together, Heaven Assist Us, and Distant Management.
Most just lately, Kevin Dillon starred in final month’s Buddy Video games. He is presently within the midst of filming Reagan and he is anticipated to star in Crimson Cash.
Jerry Ferrara (Salvatore ‘Turtle’ Assante)
Within the position of Salvatore Assante, higher identified by his nickname “Turtle,” Jerry Ferrera was a scene-stealer on Entourage. He additionally had a hand in writing a pair episodes. Whereas Entourage is his most well-known efficiency, Ferrara’s different notable credit embrace a recurring position in USA Community’s Shooter, in addition to visitor star appearances in The King of Queens, Grounded for Life, NYPD Blue, and Leap of Religion. He additionally labored on Vietnam in HD, and starred in Lone Survivor, Battleship, Eagle Eye, Brooklyn Guidelines, and Empire State, in addition to Final Vegas, Sully, Assume Like a Man, and Assume Like a Man Too. Moreover, Ferrara produced the 2012 documentary, A Band Referred to as Dying.
Most just lately, Jerry Ferrara starred in Starz’s Energy, which ended its run in February. The actor additionally guest-starred on A Million Little Issues, and he performed himself in Netflix’s Sneakerheads. Subsequent, Ferrara stars in Relationship in New York.
Rex Lee (Lloyd Lee)
Enjoying the a part of Lloyd Lee, Ari Gold’s assistant-turned-agent, Rex Lee was a constantly recurring character on Entourage, showing in almost each episode. Away from Entourage, Lee is greatest identified for ABC Household/Freeform’s Younger & Hungry. He additionally had a recurring position in ABC’s Suburgatory, whereas making visitor star appearances in Recent Off the Boat, Fort, Glee, and Zoey 101. And Lee did voice work for Glenn Martin DDS. His movie credit embrace Lemon, For the Love of George, Somebody I Used To Know, Shades of Ray, and Phrase of Mouth. He additionally did an advert marketing campaign for Wix.com in 2015.
Earlier this 12 months, Rex Lee starred in Netflix’s Really feel the Beat and the YouTube web-series, Vicious Mannies. Lee additionally just lately appeared within the internet pilot, UDrive Me. Subsequent, he’ll star in Preserving Firm.
Perrey Reeves (Mrs. Ari)
As Melissa Gold, a.ok.a. Mrs. Ari, the long-suffering spouse of Ari Gold, Perrey Reeves performed a extremely exasperated character in Entourage. Away from this in style sequence, Reeves starred in Freeform’s Well-known in Love and The Lyon’s Den. She additionally guest-starred in NCIS, White Collar, Non-public Follow, Fort, Gray’s Anatomy, Guidelines of Engagement, CSI, The X-Information, and Homicide, She Wrote. And the actress appeared in Doogie Howser, M.D. The Affair, and 21 Bounce Road (the present). Moreover, Reeves’ movie credit embrace Outdated Faculty, Kid’s Play 3, Kicking and Screaming (1995), Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Smoke Indicators, and Excessive Voltage. Additionally, she just lately starred in Plus One.
Most just lately, Perrey Reeves starred within the Lifetime film, Kidnapped on Air. Subsequent, the actress will star within the upcoming sequence, Paradise Metropolis.
Debi Mazar (Shauna)
Within the position of Shauna, Vince’s sharp-tongued publicist, Debi Mazar performs a spirited, closely opinionated recurring character in Entourage. She additionally starred in Cooking Channel’s Additional Virgin, whereas additionally having main roles in L.A. Legislation, Briefly Yours, Working, Civil Wars, and That is Life. Her notable movie credit embrace Little Man Tate, Beethoven’s 2nd, Goodfellas, Singles, Bullets Over Broadway, Malcolm X, The Doorways, Batman Endlessly, Collateral, and Residence Alone: The Vacation Heist, in addition to Empire Data, Toys, So I Married an Axe Homicide, Timber Lounge, Casper: A Spirited Starting, The Insider, Be Cool, and 2008’s The Girls.
Debi Mazar can be seen in Area Monkeys’ “Sugarcane” music video, and she or he’s heard in Grand Theft Auto III and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. Moreover, Mazar performed Ava Gardener in Arde Madrid.
At present, Debi Mazar stars in TV Land’s Youthful. Additionally, Mazar appeared in Starz’s Energy and The CW’s Katy Keene.
Rhys Coiro (Billy Walsh)
Enjoying the a part of Billy Walsh, the director of Queens Boulevard, Rhys Coiro had a recurring character on Entourage. Getting his begin on Broadway, this position was one among his earliest successes, later leading to him starring in MacGruber, The Unborn, 2011’s Straw Canines, Valley of Bones, and Gotti. His TV credit embrace Six Ft Underneath, CSI: NY, CSI: Miami, 24, Prison Minds, Individual of Curiosity, The Strolling Useless, Dexter, and Burn Discover, in addition to The Mick, Ray Donovan, Numb3rs, Ugly Betty, and CSI. He was additionally in the primary solid for CBS’ short-lived Hostages.
Most just lately, Rhys Coiro had a recurring position in A Million Little Issues. He additionally performed supporting elements in Hustlers and Discovering Steve McQueen, and he appeared in I Assume You Ought to Depart with Tim Robinson. Subsequent, Coiro stars in Paradise Metropolis.
Gary Cole (Andrew Klein)
As supervisor Andrew Klein, Gary Cole performs a distinguished half in Entourage‘s sixth season, whereas additionally showing in Seasons 5 and seven, respectively. A tough-working actor with numerous movie and tv credit on his resume, Cole starred in The Brady Bunch Film, Workplace Area, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, One Hour Picture, Veep, Pineapple Specific, and American Gothic, in addition to Midnight Caller, Chicago Fireplace, The Good Spouse, Blockers, Hop, The Ring Two, A Easy Plan, Determined Housewives, Fits, and The West Wing. He additionally voiced the lead in Harvey Birdman, Legal professional at Legislation, and he lent his voice to Kim Doable.
Final 12 months, Gary Cole starred in CBS’s Fam. Most just lately, he appeared in Darkness Falls, in addition to episodes of mixed-ish, The Good Struggle, Room 104, and he did voice work for Household Man, Star Trek: Decrease Decks, and Batman: Dying within the Household.
Emmanuelle Chriqui (Sloan McQuewick)
Enjoying the a part of Sloan McQuewick, E’s on-and-off girlfriend, Emmanuelle Chriqui was ceaselessly seen all through Entourage beginning in Season 2. Exterior of this HBO comedy sequence, the actress starred in You Do not Mess with the Zohan and The Mentalist. She additionally performed a daily half in Cleaners, in addition to principal roles in Homicide within the First, Shut Eye, and final 12 months’s The Passage. Moreover, Chriqui starred in Detroit Rock Metropolis, Snow Day, Fort Bliss, Ready…, Cadillac Data, Nationwide Lampoon’s Adam and Eve, Within the Combine, Tremendous Troopers 2, Elektra Luxx, 100 Women, Fallacious Flip, and, most just lately, The Knight Earlier than Christmas.
Subsequent, Emmanuelle Chriqui seems in Die in a Gunfight. Quickly, she’ll star in The CW’s Superman and Lois.
Scott Caan (Scott Lavin)
Within the position of Scott Lavin, a Hollywood supervisor who turns into the co-founder of the Murphy Lavin Group with E, Scott Caan performed a key position in Entourage‘s final three seasons. The son of James Caan, Caan is thought for Ocean’s motion pictures, Into the Blue, Enemy of the State, Able to Rumble, Gone in 60 Seconds, Varsity Blues, Novocaine, and Boiler Room. He is additionally the author, director, and star of Dallas 362 and The Canine Downside. Moreover, Caan wrote and acted in Mercy.
Most notably, Scott Caan starred in CBS’s Hawaii 5-0 reboot, which just lately ended its run after 10 seasons. He was Golden Globe-nominated for this efficiency.
Mark Wahlberg (Himself)
Each because the producer and the inspiration for this hit HBO sequence, Mark Wahlberg’s involvement in Entourage is primarily behind the digital camera, although he appeared as himself in choose episodes, whereas additionally making a cameo within the 2015 film. An Oscar-nominated actor and producer for The Departed and The Fighter, respectively, Wahlberg has change into one among Hollywood’s greatest A-listers. Solely a choose few of his notable movie credit embrace Boogie Nights, Three Kings, The Different Guys, Ted 1 & 2, Daddy’s Residence & Daddy’s Residence Two, The Occurring, Shooter, Ache & Achieve, Transformers: Age of Extinction, and Transformers: The Final Knight.
Most just lately, Mark Wahlberg starred in and produced Spenser Confidential, and he lent his voice to Scoob! He additionally starred in and produced Joe Bell, which premiered on the TIFF below its unique identify, Good Joe Bell. Subsequent, Wahlberg stars in Infinite and Uncharted. Additionally, he stays connected to The Six Billion Greenback Man reboot as an actor and producer.
Did you watch each episode of HBO’s Entourage? Who was your favourite character? Tell us within the feedback!
