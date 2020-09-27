television What The Mad Men Cast Is Doing Now

Jon Hamm (Don Draper)

As Don Draper, the artistic director of Sterling Cooper, Jon Hamm grew to become a star by way of his main man function in Mad Men. Beforehand a TV actor with credit on Windfall, Ally McBeal, Gilmore Women, Charmed, and The Division, in addition to movie roles in House Cowboys, Kissing Jessica Stein, and We Have been Troopers, Hamm’s breakthrough function paved the way in which for appearances in A Single Man, The Day the Earth Stood Nonetheless, The City, Million Greenback Arm, and Bridesmaids.

Following his Emmy-winning efficiency in Mad Men, Hamm starred in Retaining Up with the Joneses, Marjorie Prime, Child Driver, Beirut, Tag, Unhealthy Occasions on the El Royale, and The Report. He was final seen in Richard Jewell and The Jesus Rolls. In tv, Hamm starred in A Younger Physician’s Pocket book, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and Good Omens. He’ll subsequent be seen in Prime Gun: Maverick and Wild Mountain Thyme.