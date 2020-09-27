television What The Mad Men Cast Is Doing Now

Depart a Remark
Following its debut on AMC in 2007, Mad Men grew to become a pivotal sequence in what’s now thought of the period of Peak Tv. Even when each different community turned down the prospect to choose up this soon-to-be hit drama, Matthew Weiner’s interval piece sequence discovered a house on the cable station, and it resulted in probably the most beloved and critically acclaimed sequence in current historical past. With a gifted ensemble of nice actors, Mad Men‘s solid acquired heaps of reward and quite a lot of awards in addition. Following the present’s finish in 2015, what have they been engaged on now? Let’s have a look and see.
Jon Hamm (Don Draper)
As Don Draper, the artistic director of Sterling Cooper, Jon Hamm grew to become a star by way of his main man function in Mad Men. Beforehand a TV actor with credit on Windfall, Ally McBeal, Gilmore Women, Charmed, and The Division, in addition to movie roles in House Cowboys, Kissing Jessica Stein, and We Have been Troopers, Hamm’s breakthrough function paved the way in which for appearances in A Single Man, The Day the Earth Stood Nonetheless, The City, Million Greenback Arm, and Bridesmaids.
Following his Emmy-winning efficiency in Mad Men, Hamm starred in Retaining Up with the Joneses, Marjorie Prime, Child Driver, Beirut, Tag, Unhealthy Occasions on the El Royale, and The Report. He was final seen in Richard Jewell and The Jesus Rolls. In tv, Hamm starred in A Younger Physician’s Pocket book, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and Good Omens. He’ll subsequent be seen in Prime Gun: Maverick and Wild Mountain Thyme.
Elisabeth Moss (Peggy Olson)
Taking part in Peggy Olson, who was as soon as Don’s secretary earlier than shifting up the company ladder, Elisabeth Moss performed a pivotal function in Mad Men. Previous to her function in Mad Men, Moss was finest identified for her work on The West Wing, Wherever However Right here, The Lacking, and Lady, Interrupted. Throughout her time on Mad Men, Moss was additionally seen in Get Him to the Greek, On the Street, Pay attention Up Philip, The One I Love, and Prime of the Lake.
Following this career-defining function, Moss has continued to search out success and acclaim by way of her Emmy-winning efficiency in Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Story. She additionally starred in The Sq., The Outdated Man & The Gun, Her Odor, The Kitchen, Excessive-Rise, Reality, Queen of Earth, and most just lately, The Invisible Man and Shirley earlier this yr. Subsequent, Moss will likely be seen in The French Dispatch and Subsequent Objective Wins.
Vincent Kartheiser (Pete Campbell)
Within the function of Pete Campbell, the eventual junior associate at Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce, Vincent Kartheiser performed a major character all through the whole thing of Mad Men‘s run. A stage actor who grew to become a movie and TV performer, Kartheiser was beforehand seen within the TV sequence Angel and movies like Alpha Canine, Alaska, and Dandelion. Because the actor starred on this hit sequence, he was additionally seen/heard in In Time, Rango, Elektra Luxx, and Days Out of Days.
Following Kartheiser’s time in Mad Men, Kartheiser starred in My Good friend Dahmer, The Most Hated Lady in America, A Sort Of Homicide, Most Doubtless To Homicide, Das Boot, and Crypto. Kartheiser additionally had a starring function in final yr’s Confirmed Harmless and in episodes of The OA. He was most just lately seen in Netflix’s The Social Dilemma.
January Jones (Betty Draper)
As Betty Draper, the spouse (then ex-wife) of Don Draper, January Jones offered an Emmy-nominated efficiency in Mad Men. Beforehand a mannequin, Jones starred in Anger Administration, Love Truly, Soiled Dancing: Havana Nights, The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada, and We Are Marshall.
Via the success of the present, Jones discovered roles in Unknown, X-Men: First Class, In search of Justice, Pirate Radio, Sweetwater, and Good Kill. She additionally narrated 2015’s documentary Unity. When Mad Men wrapped, the actress grew to become a important solid member on Fox’s The Final Man on Earth earlier than it led to 2018. She appeared in The Politician and voiced a personality in Animals earlier than she starred in Netflix’s short-lived sequence Spinning Out earlier this yr.
Christina Hendricks (Joan Holloway)
Within the function of Joan Holloway, the workplace supervisor of Sterling Cooper, Christina Hendricks offered a full of life presence all through Mad Men‘s revered run. Previously a mannequin, Hendricks entered the performing enterprise within the late ’90s, the place she starred in Showtime’s Beggars and Choosers and in ER, The Courtroom, Firefly, Kevin Hill, and extra earlier than she landed her Mad Men function. Throughout this time, Hendricks additionally starred in Life As We Know It, Drive, The Household Tree, I Do not Know How She Does It, Ginger & Rosa, Detachment, Struck By Lightning, God’s Pocket, and Misplaced River.
Following her Mad Men commitments, Hendricks starred in Zoolander 2, The Neon Demon, Unhealthy Santa 2, Fist Combat, and Pottersville, in addition to reveals like One other Interval, Tin Star, The Romanoffs, and Hap and Leonard. Hendricks is now on NBC’s Good Women.
Kiernan Shipka (Sally Draper)
Taking part in the a part of Sally Draper, the eldest little one of Don and Betty, Kiernan Shipka discovered her fame by way of this acclaimed drama sequence. As a baby actress, Shipka beforehand appeared in Monk, Heroes, MadTV, and Jimmy Kimmel Stay!, and he or she was later seen in Land of the Misplaced, Cats & Canine: The Revenge of Kitty Galore, and Very Good Women when the sequence got here to a detailed. She additionally lent her voice to The Legend of Korra.
Most notably, Shipka starred within the title function of Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which was canceled earlier this yr. The actress additionally starred in The Blackcoat’s Daughter, Let It Snow, and Feud: Bette and Joan. Subsequent, Shipka will star in Quibi’s Swimming with Sharks.
John Slattery (Roger Sterling)
As Roger Sterling, a senior associate and accounts government at Sterling Cooper Promoting Company, John Slattery was a outstanding participant in Mad Men, notably after the primary season. Previous to Mad Men, Slattery starred in motion pictures like Eraser, Visitors, Unhealthy Firm, The Station Agent, Mona Lisa Smile, Soiled Dancing: Havana Nights, and Flag of Our Fathers, and in TV reveals like Homefront, Occasion Of 5, Underneath Cowl, Jack & Bobby, Determined Housewives, and Maggie.
Marvel followers will certainly acknowledge him within the recurring function as Howard Stark, Tony’s late father. His first look was in Iron Man 2, and he returned to the function in extra MCU motion pictures afterward, together with Avengers: Endgame.
Throughout his Mad Men time, Slattery additionally starred in Reservation Street, Charlie Wilson’s Conflict, Iron Man 2, The Adjustment Bureau, and Ted 2. And he directed 2014’s God’s Pocket. Shortly after Mad Men ended, Slattery appeared in 2015’s Finest Image winner, Highlight. Subsequent, Slattery stars in Fox’s upcoming Subsequent.
Robert Morse (Bert Cooper)
Within the function of Bert Cooper, the senior associate of Sterling Cooper, Robert Morse performed an more and more outstanding function within the later seasons of Mad Men. A prestigious actor of the stage and display with two Tonys, an Emmy, and a Grammy to his identify, Morse was most notably seen in each the Broadway manufacturing and the movie adaptation of The right way to Reach Enterprise With out Actually Attempting.
Throughout his time on Mad Men, for which he acquired a number of Emmy nominations, Morse additionally starred in The Man Who Shook The Hand of Vincente Fernandez. He did voice work for Sofia the First, The Legend of Korra, and Teen Titans Go! Following his function on this acclaimed AMC sequence, Morse has been seen in American Crime Story: The Folks vs. OJ Simpson and Company. He returned to Broadway for a 2016 manufacturing of The Entrance Web page.
Aaron Staton (Ken Cosgrove)
Taking part in Ken Cosgrove, an account government at Sterling Cooper, Aaron Staton was seen all through the whole thing of Mad Men‘s run. Throughout his time within the present, Staton was additionally notably the actor behind Cole Phelps within the online game L.A. Noire, for which he acquired a BAFTA nomination. Following Mad Men‘s run, he appeared in Citadel Rock, Individual of Curiosity, Ray Donovan, God Friended Me, Narcos: Mexico, Girlfriends Information to Divorce, The Good Spouse, and Unbelievable. He additionally starred in movies like Alex & The Checklist, and Preservation. Subsequent, Staton will likely be seen in Disney+ forthcoming mini-series, The Proper Stuff.
Wealthy Sommer (Harry Crane)
As Harry Crane, a media purchaser for Sterling Cooper, Wealthy Sommer was a relentless presence all through Mad Men‘s total run. Previous to this hit sequence, Sommer was notably seen in The Satan Wears Prada. Throughout his Mad Men time, Sommer additionally appeared in Celeste and Jesse Ceaselessly, The Big Mechanical Man, The Workplace, Elementary, and The League.
Following Mad Men, Sommer starred in LBJ, Hiya My Title Is Doris, Girlfriend’s Day, Summer season of ’84, and A Futile and Silly Gesture. He additionally lent his voice to Common Present and appeared in Moist Scorching American Summer season: First Day of Camp, Love, GLOW, Masters of Intercourse, and Elena of Avalor. Lately, Sommer starred in HBO’s Run. He is now a important function in The CW’s Within the Darkish.
Mason Vale Cotton (Bobby Draper)
Within the function of Bobby Draper, the center little one of Don and Betty Draper, Mason Vale Cotton performed a major function within the fifth, sixth, and seventh seasons of Mad Men. He was beforehand on Determined Housewives. As soon as his function in Mad Men got here to a detailed, Cotton starred in Scales: A Mermaids Story, Mad Households, and voiced the title character in Hey Arnold: The Jungle Film. He was final seen in 2017’s quick movie, Tremendous.
Bryan Batt (Salvatore Romano)
As Salvatore Romano, the artwork director at Sterling Cooper, Bryan Batt was a important solid member throughout the first three seasons of Mad Men. Primarily often called a theater actor, Batt carried out in Broadway productions of Cats, Starlight Specific, Sundown Boulevard, Saturday Evening Fever, Seussical, and Joseph and the Superb Technicolor Dreamcoat previous to his time on this hit drama sequence.
Following his function in Mad Men, Batt performed a recurring function in MTV’s Scream and made appearances in NCIS, NCIS: New Orleans, and EastSiders. He additionally starred in movies like 12 Years a Slave, Parkland, LBJ, Tales From The Hood 2, and Billionaire Boys Membership. Most just lately, Batt produced and starred in Straightforward Does It. He’ll subsequent be seen in Do not Look Again, American Reject, and Evening Enamel.
Michael Gladis (Paul Kinsey)
Taking part in Paul Kinsey, a copywriter at Sterling Cooper, Michael Gladis was a part of Mad Men‘s important solid all through its first three seasons. Following his function within the hit sequence, which additionally included a visitor star look in Season 5, the actor offered turns in Satan’s Knot, Knights of Badassdom, Not Secure For Work, Terminator Genisys, and Armed Response.
On tv, he starred in Eagleheart, Reckless, Extant, and Feed the Beast, and he seems in episodes of The Good Spouse, Medium, Leverage, The Mentalist, Justified, Home of Lies, Elementary, Lucifier, and Felony Minds. Earlier this yr, Gladis grew to become a important solid member on Showtime’s Penny Dreadful: Metropolis of Angels. He’ll additionally quickly be seen in The Psychological State.
Jared Harris (Lane Pryce)
Within the function of Lane Pryce, the previous monetary officer at Sterling Cooper, Jared Harris gave an Emmy-nominated standout efficiency within the center seasons of Mad Men. As a well-trained English actor, Harris starred in I Shot Andy Warhol, Pure Born Killers, The Final of the Mohicans, Far and Away, Lifeless Man, Happiness, Misplaced in House, Mr. Deeds, Ocean’s Twelve, Girl within the Water, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, amongst others, previous to his work on this sequence.
He additionally performed a reoccurring function in Fringe. Throughout his time on Mad Men, Harris was additionally seen in Sherlock Holmes: A Sport of Shadows. Within the following years, Harris starred in The Mortal Devices: Metropolis of Bones, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., Allied, Sure Ladies, and Poltergeist (2015). He was additionally in Cherynbol, The Crown, and Carnival Row. Subsequent, he’ll star in Morbius and AppleTV’s Basis.
Who's your favourite Mad Men character?
