television What The My Name Is Earl Cast Is Doing Now

Created by Greg Garcia, My Name Is Earl ran for practically 100 episodes on NBC and earned crucial acclaim and business success all through its 4 seasons. Whereas it sadly by no means acquired an opportunity to complete its run in a correct style, the sequence served as an awesome showcase for Jason Lee, in addition to his co-stars Ethan Suplee, Jaime Pressley, Nadine Velazquez, and Eddie Steeples. Whereas it is a disgrace to know that we’ll by no means get a correct conclusion to this sequence, the forged has gone to work on a lot of intriguing high-profile tasks within the years to observe. With that mentioned, let’s check out what the forged of My Name Is Earl is doing now.
Jason Lee (Earl Hickey)
As our titular protagonist, Earl Hickey, Jason Lee performs a petty felony who wins large within the lottery however is struck immediately by a passing automotive, leading to him studying the exhausting means about karma. In an effort to cleanse his historical past of misdeeds and do proper by the universe, Earl makes an inventory of each unhealthy factor he is ever achieved and vows to do good deeds to repay for his or her misfortunes.
Whereas his Golden Globe-nominated efficiency grew to become one in every of his most high-profile thus far, Lee was already confirmed as an actor, notably together with his roles in Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Dogma, A Man Factor, Heartbreakers, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Again, Kissing A Idiot, Virtually Well-known, and The Incredibles. Within the years for the reason that present started, Lee was notably seen in all 4 Alvin and the Chipmunks motion pictures. He additionally voiced the title character in Underdog.
Moreover, Jason Lee starred within the short-lived sequence, Memphis Beat, and he can at present be heard within the animated sequence, We Naked Bears. Most not too long ago, Lee was seen in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot and heard in We Bear Bears: The Film. Exterior of performing, Lee is the co-founder and co-owner of Stereo Skateboards, notably as he’s a former skateboarder himself. He’s additionally the co-owner of the restaurant Barley and Board. He additionally printed a guide of pictures in 2016.
Ethan Suplee (Randy Hickey)
Enjoying Randy Hickey, Earl’s loyal youthful brother, Ethan Suplee performed one of many lead roles in My Name is Earl. A outstanding character actor on each the massive and small display screen, Suplee starred in Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Dogma, Boy Meets World, American Historical past X, Bear in mind the Titans, The Butterfly Impact, Blow, John Q, Highway Journey, and Chilly Mountain earlier than he starred on this acclaimed sitcom.
Because the present concluded, Suplee has most notably been seen in Brothers, Unstoppable, The Wolf of Wall Avenue, Stroll of Disgrace, True Story, Deepwater Horizon, and Motherless Brooklyn. He additionally performed a fundamental function in Jennifer Falls and a fundamental character on Likelihood, whereas additionally taking part in recurring roles in The Ranch and Santa Clarita Weight loss plan. Most not too long ago, Suplee starred in The Hunt and three episodes of NBC’s Good Women. Suplee additionally starred in Gossamer Folds, which is hitting the pageant circuits.
Jaime Pressly (Pleasure Turner)
Within the function of Pleasure Turner, Earl’s ex-wife who marries his pal, Darnell, Jaime Pressly was excellent in her Emmy-winning efficiency on My Name Is Earl. Beforehand a mannequin, Pressly starred in Poison Ivy: The New Seduction, Not One other Teen Film, Joe Dust, and Tomcats earlier than she starred on this NBC sequence.
Within the years for the reason that present got here to an finish, Pressly joined the principle forged of the short-lived present, I Hate My Teenage Daughter, and joined the principle forged of CBS’ Mother again in 2014. The actress additionally appeared in episodes of Two and a Half Males, Elevating Hope, and Guidelines of Engagement. She has additionally been seen in motion pictures comparable to DOA: Lifeless Or Alive, I Love You, Man, The Oogieloves within the Massive Balloon Journey, Austin Discovered, and A Haunted Home 2, and her voice is heard in Horton Hears a Who.
Eddie Steeples (Darnell Turner)
As Darnell Turner, Pleasure’s new husband and Earl’s good pal, regardless of impregnating his spouse whereas he was married to her, Eddie Steeples performed a lovable function on My Name Is Earl. Earlier than he landed his half on this NBC sequence, Steeples was finest often known as the “Rubberband Man” from a sequence of OfficeMax commercials. He’s additionally recognized for his roles in Akeelah and the Bee, Wristcutters: A Love Story, Torque, and I Know Who Killed Me.
Since his time on My Name Is Earl, Steeples starred within the horror movie, Would You Fairly, whereas additionally showing in Dwelling Alone: The Vacation Heist and Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Highway Chip. He additionally performed a recurring function in Elevating Hope and a fundamental forged function in The Visitor E book. Up subsequent, Steeples will probably be seen within the upcoming action-drama, Fallen Playing cards, and the brief movie, Hungry.
Nadine Velazquez (Catalina)
As Catalina, the attractive housekeeper working at Earl and Randy’s motel and the girl whom Randy has a crush on, Nadine Velazquez performed one of many fundamental characters on My Name Is Earl. Beforehand taking part in transient roles on Entourage and The Daring and the Lovely, this present was Velazquez’s first main function, notably as she turned down Jail Break to look on it.
Within the years for the reason that sequence got here to an in depth, Velazquez performed outstanding roles in The League and Main Crimes, whereas additionally taking part in recurring roles on Hart of Dixie and Actual Husbands of Hollywood. The actress additionally starred within the short-lived sequence, Six, again in 2017-2018. She additionally appeared in episodes of CSI: NY, Scrubs, Hawaii 5-0, Arrested Growth, and CSI: Miami. She additionally performed outstanding roles in Warfare, Flight, Snitch, and Trip Alongside 2. She was final seen in 2019’s A World Away.
Trey Carlisle (Earl Hickey, Jr.)
As Pleasure and Darnell’s younger son, Earl Hickey, Jr., Trey Carlisle was an lovable addition to My Name Is Earl. The present was simply the previous youngster actor’s most outstanding function, although he additionally starred in a few episodes of All Of Us.
After the present wrapped, Carlisle principally stopped performing. He could be seen in a few brief movies, Rising Solar and Outcast, from 2012 and 2015, respectively. The one-time actor did step behind-the-camera, nonetheless, for the brief movie Historical past Lesson, which he wrote and directed in 2012. Carlisle additionally served as a second unit director on 2015’s brief movie, No person’s Excellent. Exterior of those jobs, Carlisle has usually saved a low profile.
Noah Crawford (Younger Earl)
As a youthful model of Earl seen in flashbacks, Noah Crawford appeared repeatedly all through My Name Is Earl‘s four-season run. The present was the previous youngster actor’s first function. Following in time on the sequence, Crawford notably joined the principle forged of Nickelodeon’s short-lived How To Rock. He was additionally seen in episodes of True Jackson, VP, Okay.C. Undercover, Rizzoli & Isles, The Actual O’Neals, Bizaardvark, and Pair of Kings. He additionally starred in movies like Land of the Misplaced and The Killer Inside Me and he performed a lead function in 2013’s TV film, Swindle. Moreover, in 2016, Crawford, wrote, directed, starred in, and produced the fantasy/sci-fi brief movie, From Darkness His Name.
Louis T. Moyle (Dodge Hickey)
As Dodge Hickey, the oldest son of Pleasure, Louis T. Moyle was a relentless presence all through My Name Is Earl‘s run. Exterior of this present, Moyle was solely seen in a single episode of Shark. It seems that the kid actor left performing shortly after the NBC sequence got here an in depth. He has saved a low profile since.
Dale Dickey (Patty)
As Patty, a middle-aged intercourse employee residing within the county, Dale Dickey performed a memorable recurring function in My Name Is Earl. A veteran actress with a substantial amount of expertise on the stage and display screen, Dickey appeared in episodes of The X-Recordsdata, Christy, Frasier, CSI, ER, Gilmore Women, and Ugly Betty earlier than and through her time on the NBC sitcom.
Within the years since, Dickey’s been seen on Breaking Unhealthy, Elevating Hope, The Center, Sons of Anarchy, 2 Broke Women, Shameless, and Gray’s Anatomy. She additionally performed recurring roles on Elevating Hope, Justified, Claws, and Unbelievable, and she or he was seen in a number of episodes of Vice Principals. Dickey gained consideration, together with an Unbiased Spirit Award nomination, for her efficiency in Winter’s Bone. She additionally appeared in Tremendous 8, Iron Man 3, Hell or Excessive Water, and, not too long ago, Palm Springs. Subsequent, she stars in Sean Penn’s Flag Day.
Gregg Binkley (Kenny James)
As Kenny James, a former sufferer of Earl’s childhood bullying, Gregg Binkley performed a recurring function all through all 4 seasons of My Name Is Earl. Previous to this efficiency, Binkley was seen in visitor spots on Gilmore Women, Malcolm within the Center, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, The Drew Carey Present, Full Home, and extra.
Since his time on the present, Binkley appeared in State of Play, Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel, and Cafe Society. He additionally performed a outstanding function in Elevating Fox. On tv, Binkley has starred in Hitting the Brakes, Kirby Buckets, and Diary of a Future President. His most up-to-date function was in Discovering Love in Quarantine. The actor additionally wrote for Dads in Park and directed episodes of The Beverlys.
Mike O’Malley (Stuart Daniels)
As Stuart Daniels, an incompetent police officer, Mike O’Malley performed a recurring function all through My Name Is Earl. Greatest often known as the host of the Nickelodeon sport present Guts and the star of Sure, Expensive, O’Malley is a comic/actor with a substantial amount of performing expertise on tv.
Along with his function on My Name Is Earl, he appeared Parenthood, Justified, Parks and Recreation, Elevating Hope, The Good Place, Get Shorty, The Morning Present, and Wayne. He additionally performed a outstanding function in Glee, for which he was Emmy-nominated. O’Malley was additionally a author and creator of the Starz sequence, Survivor’s Regret, and he starred in movies like Eat, Pray, Love, Cedar Rapids, R.I.P.D., Concussion, and Sully. He is at present taking part in a fundamental function in Snowpiecer, based mostly on the movie of the identical title. He additionally co-wrote the musical Escape to Margaritaville with Greg Garcia.
Billy Gardell (Jeff Hoyne)
Within the function of Jeff Hoyne, one other incompetent police officer, Billy Gardell was seen all through the third and fourth seasons of My Name Is Earl. The comic beforehand performed recurring roles in Sure, Expensive, Fortunate, The Follow, and Judging Amy earlier than he signed onto this sitcom.
Since then, he is been notably seen within the well-liked sequence, Mike & Molly, alongside Melissa McCarthy, which ran from 2010 by 2016. He picked up roles in Sullivan & Son, Solar Information, Phineas & Ferb, Angie Tribeca, and Younger Sheldon earlier than he landed a brand new tv sequence with CBS’ Bob Hearts Abishola, which premiered final yr. He additionally starred in movies like Jersey Boys, Undrafted, and As soon as Upon a Time in Venice. He additionally supplied the voice of Santa within the TV particular, Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas. Moreover, Gardell beforehand hosted the short-lived sport present sequence, Monopoly Millionaires’ Membership.
Alyssa Milano (Billie Cunningham)
Enjoying Billie Cunningham, a felony as soon as married to Earl, Alyssa Milano appeared all through the third season of My Name Is Earl. Greatest recognized for her roles on Who’s the Boss? and Charmed, she additionally starred in Melrose Place for a lot of seasons. She has saved engaged on tv and the massive display screen, notably with lead roles in Insatiable and Mistresses, in addition to roles in Moist Scorching American Summer time: Ten Years Later, Romantically Challenged, New Yr’s Eve, Corridor Move, and Little Italy, to solely title just a few. These days, she’s recognized for her outstanding activism work. Milano can be quickly set to be seen within the upcoming sequence, The Now.
