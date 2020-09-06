television What The My Name Is Earl Cast Is Doing Now

Jason Lee (Earl Hickey)

As our titular protagonist, Earl Hickey, Jason Lee performs a petty felony who wins large within the lottery however is struck immediately by a passing automotive, leading to him studying the exhausting means about karma. In an effort to cleanse his historical past of misdeeds and do proper by the universe, Earl makes an inventory of each unhealthy factor he is ever achieved and vows to do good deeds to repay for his or her misfortunes.

Whereas his Golden Globe-nominated efficiency grew to become one in every of his most high-profile thus far, Lee was already confirmed as an actor, notably together with his roles in Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Dogma, A Man Factor, Heartbreakers, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Again, Kissing A Idiot, Virtually Well-known, and The Incredibles. Within the years for the reason that present started, Lee was notably seen in all 4 Alvin and the Chipmunks motion pictures. He additionally voiced the title character in Underdog.