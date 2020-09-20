television What The Pretty Little Liars Cast Is Up To Now

Go away a Remark
Pretty Little Liars was a Freeform hit collection from 2010 to 2017, again when the community was nonetheless known as ABC Household. The collection adopted 4 finest mates as they handled the mysterious disappearance and potential demise of their different finest pal. Whereas attempting to determine what occurred to Alison (Sasha Pieterse), the buddies began to obtain textual content messages from the mysterious A determine. He or she needed to reveal all of their secrets and techniques. What’s slightly blackmail amongst mates, proper? The Liars had been in for a whirlwind as A tormented them for seven seasons.
Pretty Little Liars had two official spin-off collection Ravenswood and the lately canceled The Perfectionists. It’s solely been just a few years since Pretty Little Liars ended, however there’s already a reboot within the works. Earlier than a brand new set of Liars hit the small display screen, let’s verify in with the actors who introduced the unique Liars and their family and friends to teen drama fame
Lucy Hale (Aria Montgomery)
Lucy Hale performed Aria Montgomery, one of many Liars from 2010 to 2017. Aria had one of many collection’ most intricate romantic entanglements, as she spent a lot of her teen years in a relationship together with her English instructor, Ezra Fitz (Ian Harding). Hale has been fairly busy since Pretty Little Liars ended.
She appeared in a few horror movies, Reality or Dare and Fantasy Island. She appeared within the movies Dude, The Unicorn, and A Good Woman Like You. Hale additionally had a job in an animated film known as Hassle. In 2020, she appeared within the film Son of The South and has an upcoming film known as Large Gold Brick in manufacturing. It’s a darkish comedy the place she’ll star reverse Emory Cohen, Andy Garcia, Megan Fox, and Oscar Isaac.
In 2018, Hale had the main function within the short-lived CW collection Life Sentence. She then returned to the world of the CW within the Riverdale spin-off Katy Keene. It was additionally canceled after one season. In July 2020, she signed on to affix the solid of survival thriller Borrego.
Ashley Benson (Hanna Marin)
All seven seasons, Ashley Benson performed Hanna Marin, the insecure member of the Pretty Little Liars membership who finally discovered her voice and perspective. In 2018, Benson appeared in a movie known as Her Odor that had an ensemble solid that included Elisabeth Moss, Cara Delevingne, Dan Stevens, and Amber Heard. The movie was a couple of fictional rock star and her band.
Benson has one characteristic movie in manufacturing, The Birthday Cake. It’s a film a couple of younger Italian man who should journey to deliver his uncle a cake to have a good time the tenth anniversary of his father’s passing. He witnesses a homicide on the way in which to his uncle’s home, which ends up in him investigating the true story behind his father’s demise. In collaboration with eyewear firm Prive Revaux, Benson teamed up with Matt Bomer to make their very own assortment of eyewear known as Bomer X Benzo.
Shay Mitchell (Emily Fields)
Shay Mitchell performed Emily Fields, a teen who began the collection coming to phrases together with her sexuality and sexual identification as a lesbian. In 2018, Mitchell starred within the horror movie The Possession of Hannah Grace.The movie adopted a former policewoman who encounters supernatural beings whereas working in a morgue.
Mitchell appeared within the first season of Netflix’s hit-series You as Peach Salinger. In 2019, she appeared as one of many stars of Hulu’s collection Dollface. The collection additionally stars Kat Dennings, Brenda Tune, and Esther Povitsky. Dollface is a couple of girl who will get dumped by her boyfriend and now should check out her life and decisions as she reenters the world of feminine friendships. Hulu lately renewed it for a second season. In 2018, Shay Mitchell appeared in Drake’s video for “In My Emotions.”
Troian Bellisario (Spencer Hastings)
Troian Bellisario performed a-typical Spencer Hasting all through Pretty Little Liars. She was the tightly wound one who had a factor for her sister’s boyfriends. She usually discovered herself spinning uncontrolled when issues received too difficult. In 2017, Bellisario wrote and produced a movie known as Feed. She co-starred in it with Tom Felton. Troian Bellisario additionally appeared in a science fiction movie known as Clara together with her husband Patrick J. Adams.
In 2019, she appeared within the movie adaptation of The place’d You Go, Bernadette. The movie was directed by Richard Linklater and starred Cate Blanchett, Billy Crudup, Kristen Wiig, and Laurence Fishburne. She appeared on an episode of Stumptown and directed episodes for different Freeform reveals. She directed an episode of Well-known in Love and two episodes of Good Hassle.
Sasha Pieterse (Alison DiLaurentis)
Pretty Little Liars started with the disappearance of Alison DiLaurentis and have become a lot extra difficult. The Liars spent a lot of the primary few seasons attempting to determine if Ali was nonetheless alive. In 2018, Sasha Pieterse appeared in a drama known as Coin Heist, which was launched by Netflix. It was primarily based on the younger grownup novel of the identical identify. Pieterse additionally appeared within the movie The Honor Listing.
In 2017, she was a contestant on Dancing with the Stars. She appeared in the identical season that Jordan Fisher gained. In 2019, Pieterse reprised her function as Alison to seem on the Pretty Little Liars spinoff collection The Perfectionists. She additionally appeared in an interactive collection known as Epic Night time.
Janel Parrish (Mona Vanderwaal)
Mona Vanderwaal was simply somebody you could possibly not belief within the Pretty Little Liars world. Janel Parrish performed the insane, however enjoyable Mona very properly. Parrish appeared within the To All of the Boys I’ve Cherished Earlier than franchise as Margot Covey, the older sister of lead Lara Jean (Lana Condor). She additionally appeared within the movies Mighty Oak, I’ll Be Watching, Trespassers, and Till We Meet Once more.
Parrish co-starred with Sasha Pieterse in The Perfectionists, the place she as soon as once more turned Mona. She additionally appeared in an episode of Magnum P.I. Parrish has a theater background and in 2017 appeared in A Stroll to Bear in mind: The Musical and Merciless Intentions: The Musical. From 2017-2018, she took on the function of Sandy in a manufacturing of Grease.
Ian Harding (Ezra Fitz)
Ian Harding performed Ezra Fitzgerald, Fitz for brief. He was the new new English instructor who risked jail time to be with Aria. Harding appeared in a number of movies since Pretty Little Liars ended: Folks You Could Know, Workplace Rebellion, and the Oscar-nominated Ford v Ferrari.
Harding additionally had a recurring function on Chicago Med, reuniting him together with his former Pretty Little Liars co-star Torrey DeVitto. He additionally had a recurring function on the DreamWorks animated collection Kipo and the Age of the Wonderbeasts. In 2019, Harding signed on for the Amazon Comedy Pilot Good Folks. It’s a collection about three generations of girls working in a university as they attempt to navigate feminism throughout the present climax. Lisa Kudrow, Whitney Cummings, Tasha Smith, Greg Kinnear, and Josie Totah signed on for the pilot. It’s written and created by Cummings and Lee Daniels.
Tyler Blackburn (Caleb Rivers)
Tyler Blackburn performed Caleb Rivers from Season 1 to Season 7. He appeared in direction of the tip of Pretty Little Liars Season 1, and Hanna and he had immediate chemistry. They then had a rollercoaster relationship that at one level had Caleb shifting to Ravenswood, to seem on the spinoff collection. In 2017, Blackburn appeared within the musical Hiya Once more. His greatest function since Pretty Little Liars has been as Alex Manes on Roswell, New Mexico.
Blackburn additionally appeared in an episode of Charmed and within the Discovery channel movie Capsized: Blood within the Water.
Keegan Allen (Toby Cavanaugh)
Toby Cavanaugh began Pretty Little Liars because the unusual child who’s compelled right into a secret affair together with his blind stepsister. He finally started an on-again/off-again romance with Spencer. Keegan Allen appeared within the collection Main Crimes and What/If. He additionally voiced a Slut Dragon in Rick and Morty.
Just lately, Allen signed on to seem within the Walker: Texas Ranger reboot starring Jared Padalecki. He performs Walker’s brother. He appeared within the movies Actors Nameless and James Franco directed Zeroville. In 2020, he appeared within the horror movie No Escape with Holland Roden.
Holly Marie Combs (Ella Montgomery)
Holly Marie Combs performed Aria’s mom Ella Montgomery on Pretty Little Liars. In 2019, Combs appeared in an episode of Gray’s Anatomy. It additionally featured her former Charmed co-star Alyssa Milano. In US Weekly, Combs teased that she might launch a podcast dedicated to her hit-series Charmed.
In Could 2020, she additionally launched the Pretty Little Wine Mothers podcast, which reunites her with former Liars co-stars Lesley Fera and Nina Peeples as they drink wine and rewatch Pretty Little Liars episodes. It additionally contains visitor appearances by different Pretty Little Liars actors and actresses.
Laura Leighton (Ashley Marin)
Laura Leighton performed Hannah’s mother Ashley Marin. Leighton appeared on the collection Code Black and L.A’s Most interesting. She additionally appeared within the Hallmark vacation film Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane. She additionally guested on Holly Marie Combs’ podcast Pretty Little Wine Mothers.
Chad Lowe (Byron Montgomery)
Chad Lowe performed Aria’s dad Byron Montgomery. In 2018, Lowe appeared within the comedy 7 Days to Vegas. From 2017-2018, he appeared on a number of episodes of Supergirl as Thomas Coville. He additionally appeared within the Hallmark Hailey Dean Thriller film collection.
Lowe directed a few episodes of Life in Items, Supergirl, Mild as a Feather, 9-1-1, The Flash, and the Excessive Faculty Musical TV collection.
For those who’re now feeling nostalgic about Pretty Little Liars, you may stream all the collection on HBO Max. Stream it right here.
Add Comment