television What The Pretty Little Liars Cast Is Up To Now

She appeared in a few horror movies, Reality or Dare and Fantasy Island. She appeared within the movies Dude, The Unicorn, and A Good Woman Like You. Hale additionally had a job in an animated film known as Hassle. In 2020, she appeared within the film Son of The South and has an upcoming film known as Large Gold Brick in manufacturing. It’s a darkish comedy the place she’ll star reverse Emory Cohen, Andy Garcia, Megan Fox, and Oscar Isaac.

In 2018, Hale had the main function within the short-lived CW collection Life Sentence. She then returned to the world of the CW within the Riverdale spin-off Katy Keene. It was additionally canceled after one season. In July 2020, she signed on to affix the solid of survival thriller Borrego.