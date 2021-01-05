television What The Star Trek: The Next Generation Cast Is Doing Now

Depart a Remark
House will be the last frontier, however for the solid of Star Trek: The Next Generation, it was the start of a number of lengthy and affluent careers. In fact, I’m not counting Sir Patrick Stewart, who had beforehand discovered success as a Shakespearean actor on the stage and display screen, or LeVar Burton, who had already acquired Emmy-nominated fame because the star of Roots in 1977. But, the acclaimed sci-fi TV hit would stay a defining period of their working lives, not just for these aforementioned esteemed performers, however their gifted co-stars as properly.
As soon as once more coming from the thoughts of creator Gene Roddenberry, the Emmy-winning cultural landmark chronicled the persevering with adventures of Starfleet, however with a brand new crew aboard a brand new starship (additionally dubbed the Enterprise) and set practically a century after the exploratory mission led by Captain James T. Kirk. The sequel sequence was, actually, so profitable (lasting seven seasons, from 1987 to 1994) that it could encourage a civil battle among the many most loyal of Trekkies relating to which iteration of Star Trek is superior: The Next Generation or William Shatner and TOS firm’s run within the late Nineteen Sixties.
Properly, until you’re somebody who prefers J.J. Abrams’ cinematic updates, we could by no means see the tip of that debate, which is at the very least much less combative than the struggle between Trekkies and Star Wars followers (or Star Wars followers and Star Wars followers, even). However, one factor that’s for sure is how the solid of Star Trek: The Next Generation have all since been cemented as popular culture icons, as the next careers show. Let’s interact in a deeper dive into their present whereabouts, beginning with one whose journey to go the place nobody has gone earlier than shouldn’t be but over.
Patrick Stewart (Capt. Jean-Luc Picard)
Succeeding within the captain’s chair on Star Trek: The Next Generation skyrocketed the theatre-trained Patrick Stewart into the mainstream, and the hearts of sci-fi followers in all places. That appreciation would solely improve when he was solid as Professor Charles Xavier within the first of seven X-Males movies. Along with working usually with fellow Star Trek vet Seth MacFarlane, taking part in a neo-Nazi in Inexperienced Room, and supposedly poking enjoyable on the Star Wars vs. Star Trek debate in an Uber Eats advert reverse Mark Hamill, the 80-year-old, knighted Englishman has additionally returned to the function of Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: Picard, which has been greenlit for Season 2 on CBS All Entry in some unspecified time in the future in near-ish the long run.
Jonathan Frakes (Cmdr. William Riker)
Patrick Stewart’s spin-off has already introduced again just a few different sequence veterans, resembling Jonathan Frakes. The actor/director adopted his tenure as William Riker with extra TV roles (resembling voicing a Gargoyles villain and exhibiting up as Riker many extra occasions), and directing movies like Clockstoppers, and even just a few of the Star Trek motion pictures that he additionally appeared in. The 68-year-old nonetheless acts (most just lately on the Nickelodeon sci-fi sequence The Astronauts), and is a prolific TV director whose credit embody episodes of NCIS, The Orville, and plenty of Trek spin-offs, together with TNG and the just lately introduced upcoming prequel sequence, Star Trek: Unusual New Worlds.
Brent Spiner (Lt. Cmdr. Knowledge)
Regardless of his earlier claims that he by no means wished to reprise the character, Star Trek: Picard additionally noticed Brent Spiner’s return because the Soong-type android Knowledge – his finest identified function and the primary of many notable sci-fi and fantasy initiatives. These embody Independence Day and its 2016 sequel, Robert Kirkman’s horror sequence Outcast, and even the animated Star Wars: Rebels sequence (which you would possibly wish to preserve quiet about round some TNG followers). The 71-year-old additionally had a recurring function on Patrick Stewart’s Starz comedy Blunt Speak, has voiced a number of comedian e book characters (most just lately Riddler on Justice League Motion), and performed a veteran police detective on Penny Dreadful: Metropolis of Angels in 2020.
LeVar Burton (Lt. Cmdr. Geordi La Forge)
This multi-talented Emmy-nominee has taking part in Geordi La Forge on Star Trek: The Next Generation, Kunta Kinte on the groundbreaking miniseries Roots, Kwame on Captain Planet and the Planeteers, and internet hosting Studying Rainbow as his claims to fame. Outdoors of TV directing and government producing a Roots remake in 2016, LeVar Burton is finest identified currently for taking part in himself to hilarious impact on exhibits like Neighborhood and The Huge Bang Concept. And, along with followers demanding a Star Trek: Picard cameo, others have been pulling for him to succeed Alex Trebek as the brand new host of Jeopardy!
Marina Sirtis (Counselor Deanna Troi)
Followers didn’t must demand a Star Trek: Picard look from Marina Sirtis, who additionally reprised Deanna Troi on the animated Star Trek: Decrease Decks in 2020. Sirtis payed homage to her Star Trek: The Next Generation days the earlier yr in a cameo on The Orville, and even earlier by voicing the Enterprise on the fan-made, Nineteen Sixties-inspired spin-off, Star Trek Continues. The 65-year-old British actress can also be starring within the upcoming London-set crime thriller The Benzoians with Vinnie Jones, and is likely one of the 4 feminine Star Trek veterans showing within the crowdfunded sequence about New Orleans’ red-light district referred to as Storyville.
Michael Dorn (Lt. Worf)
Except you depend his Ted 2 character’s conference cosplay alternative, Michael Dorn nonetheless has but to reprise his Klingon character, Worf, since 2002’s Star Trek: Nemesis – not that he actually must, although. The 68-year-old Texan already has extra geektastic credit below his belt than most actors may even dream of with a number of voice roles, together with video video games like Mass Impact 2, an uncredited recurring spot as Prometheus on Arrow, and the upcoming Amazon Prime authentic animated sequence Invincible, based mostly on a comic book e book by Robert Kirkman.
Gates McFadden (Dr. Beverly Crusher)
In the event you actually wish to get technical, Michael Dorn final performed Worf in a Household Man online game, which was additionally the final time Gates McFadden performed the Enterprise-D’s chief medical officer, Beverly Crusher. A lot of the 71-year-old actress’ work since Star Trek: The Next Generation has been smaller recurring roles and visitor appearances on TV exhibits like NCIS, or the authorized dramedy Franklin & Bash. However, she additionally revisited her legacy as Beverly by appearing as narrator (and one of many topics) of the third installment of the documentary franchise, That Man.. Who Was in That Factor, which focuses on lesser-known Star Trek stars.
Wil Wheaton (Wesley Crusher)
Enjoying Beverly Crusher’s teenage son Wesley was Wil Wheaton, who joined the solid of Star Trek: The Next Generation after rising to fame in Stand By Me, and happening to a gradual profession that may later consist primarily of voice appearing, resembling taking part in Aqualad on Teen Titans and Teen Titans GO! Extra just lately, he performed himself in 17 episodes of The Huge Bang Concept as Sheldon’s on-and-off nemesis, appeared on the CW’s Disaster on Infinite Earths crossover occasion, and at present hosts the Star Trek after-show The Prepared Room.
Colm Meaney (Chief Miles O’Brien)
Irish actor Colm Meaney technically performed three characters on Star Trek: The Next Generation, however Miles O’Brien was the one one with a reputation, and would go on to have a extra outstanding function on Star Trek: Deep House 9. It was throughout that point when he additionally appeared within the 1997 actioner Con Air, and far later landed a starring function on AMC’s Hell on Wheels reverse future Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Unusual New Worlds star, Anson Mount. The Gangs of London actor has numerous movie initiatives at present in post-production, resembling Eire-set horror flick The Little Folks and the crime thriller Confession, with True Blood and fellow UK-based actor Stephen Moyer.
Whoopi Goldberg (Guinan)
With an Oscar nomination for The Coloration Purple and worldwide success as a comic already below her belt, Whoopi Goldberg joined the solid of Star Trek: The Next Generation within the recurring function of clairvoyant bartender Guinan, whom she would reprise thrice extra in two motion pictures and the Household Man: The Quest for Stuff online game. The Academy Award winner is busy lately as a daily co-host of The View, since 2007, and performs one more all-knowing determine on CBS All Entry’ new miniseries adaptation of Stephen King’s The Stand. She’s additionally getting ready to star in a 3rd installment of the Sister Act franchise for Disney+.
Majel Barrett (Enterprise Laptop Voice)
Followers of Star Trek: The Next Generation will doubtless acknowledge the face of Majel Barrett as Lwaxana Troi (mom to Deanna), whom she would play once more on DS9, however most will certainly acknowledge her because the voice of the ship’s pc – not simply in that sequence, however in a number of video video games and each small display screen and large display screen spin-off till her demise. That being mentioned, a fan of the unique Star Trek sequence ought to certainly acknowledge the actress as Nurse Christine Chapel, in addition to the spouse of the franchise’s authentic creator, Gene Roddenberry. Barrett would additionally play the pc in J.J. Abrams’ 2009 replace, which, sadly, was launched one yr after her demise from Leukemia on the age of 76.
What do you assume? With the entire identified recordings of Majel Barrett’s unmistakable voice obtainable in inventory, ought to the franchise attempt to carry the late Mrs. Roddenberry again to voice Starfleet computer systems at the very least as soon as extra? Tell us in case you assume they need to make it so within the feedback, and be sure you examine again for extra data and updates on previous and current actors within the Star Trek universe, in addition to much more perception into the present whereabouts of your favourite celebrities, right here on CinemaBlend.
