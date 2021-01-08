television What’s Going On With Julie And The Phantoms Season 2?

In September 2020, Netflix subscribers watched in amazement because the hit musical dramedy Julie and the Phantoms and its gifted and versatile forged offered among the finest tales, moments, and catchy pop songs the likes of which hadn’t been seen in a while. And whereas it looks like Madison Reyes’ Julie Molina, Charlie Gillespie’s Luke, and the remainder of the enchanted pop-rock group shall be again at a while to choose up the place issues left off, the present’s followers are left questioning: what’s happening with Julie and the Phantoms Season 2?

So, what’s going on with the Netflix present’s sophomore season? Even months after the Julie and the Phantoms Season 1 got here to an finish after 9 healthful and entertaining episodes, there hasn’t been a peep from the streamer concerning the present’s extremely anticipated second effort. Under is a breakdown of feedback which were made about Season 2 from the forged and crew, in addition to what Netflix has been doing to maintain from letting followers overlook all these catchy tunes. Let’s get began…