television What’s Going On With Julie And The Phantoms Season 2?

In September 2020, Netflix subscribers watched in amazement because the hit musical dramedy Julie and the Phantoms and its gifted and versatile forged offered among the finest tales, moments, and catchy pop songs the likes of which hadn’t been seen in a while. And whereas it looks like Madison Reyes’ Julie Molina, Charlie Gillespie’s Luke, and the remainder of the enchanted pop-rock group shall be again at a while to choose up the place issues left off, the present’s followers are left questioning: what’s happening with Julie and the Phantoms Season 2?
So, what’s going on with the Netflix present’s sophomore season? Even months after the Julie and the Phantoms Season 1 got here to an finish after 9 healthful and entertaining episodes, there hasn’t been a peep from the streamer concerning the present’s extremely anticipated second effort. Under is a breakdown of feedback which were made about Season 2 from the forged and crew, in addition to what Netflix has been doing to maintain from letting followers overlook all these catchy tunes. Let’s get began…
Julie And The Phantoms Season 2 Has Been Rumored However Not But Made Official
Ever since followers blew via the primary set of 9 episodes of Julie and the Phantoms in September 2020, they’ve been questioning when they’ll be capable to decide again up with the gifted singer and her backing band of specter musicians shall be returning to the stage (and display screen). There have been loads of rumors floating across the nice past in latest months, however Netflix has remained mum on the entire state of affairs.
With not a lot as a peep from the OG streaming service, followers are left scrambling to determine simply when Julie and the Phantoms Season 2 will premiere. And contemplating what Netflix did with the arrival of Cobra Kai Season 3 forward of the present’s January 1, 2021 launch (initially set for January 8 earlier than being listed as “Coming in January), the present may randomly seem out of nowhere so far as anybody is aware of.
One Of The Present’s Producers Thinks Season 2 May Be Higher Than The First
It’s secure to say Julie and the Phantoms caught everybody unexpectedly. From Netflix to the present’s producers to the followers who obsessively watched and took within the present’s songs and heartfelt messages about love, range, and discovering one’s place, Season 1 was undoubtedly a serious success. However one of many present’s producers, Shawn Williamson, advised CinemaBlend in November 2020 that there are extra locations for the present to go and be even higher if Season 2 occurs. When requested if there have been new locations to go, Williamson acknowledged:
I imagine so, sure. Completely. So that they’ve definitely set them up effectively for fulfillment on the subsequent season. And Dan [Cross] and Dave [Hoge] because the showrunners had been spectacular. And I do know that the second season can be pretty much as good or higher than the primary.
This doesn’t a lot as verify the renewal of Julie and the Phantoms for a second season, however Shawn Williamson’s feedback concerning the present’s future and its high quality have to go away followers greater than a little bit excited as we await extra info.
Cheyenne Jackson Hopes Season 2 Will Clarify Caleb Covington’s Obsession With Sundown Curve
Cheyenne Jackson’s Caleb Covington, the well-known ghost who owns and operates the Hollywood Ghost Membership in Julie and the Phantoms Season 1, is happy to see the place the present takes his character sooner or later, particularly after he possessed Nick (Sacha Carlson) within the closing moments of the finale. Throughout a September 2020 interview with ET, the Name Me Kat star had this to say concerning the thought of determining how the story will develop transferring ahead:
I feel that’s going to be the enjoyable factor, if Season 2 does occur, is the backstory and what’s his obsession with this band. Why this band? Does he have a particular factor with one among them or all three? These are the enjoyable questions I hope we get to reply. He will need to have a private reference to one among them. I simply can’t work out some other cause why he can be so resigned to it’s all about Sundown Curve.
Contemplating the way in which issues ended for Caleb, Nick, Julie, and the remainder of the forged of Julie and the Phantoms there’s a robust likelihood these questions and others shall be resolved each time the present makes its eventual return to Netflix.
Kenny Ortega Would Like To See The Connection Between Julie And Luke Develop In Season 2
One of many issues Kenny Ortega, the chief producer and director of 5 episodes of Julie and the Phantoms Season 1 (in addition to the unique Hocus Pocus), is most excited to discover within the present’s second season is the connection shared by Julie and Luke when it comes to songwriting and turning into each other’s love interesest. In the identical ET interview talked about above, Ortega mentioned the connection between the pair will most likely develop in a a lot larger capability if the present returns for Season 2 as followers watch as their love of songwriting and performing brings them nearer than ever earlier than.
There Are A number of Instructions Julie And The Phantoms May Take Following The Present’s First Season
Along with the story angles talked about by Cheyenne Jackson and Kenny Ortega, there are many different instructions Julie and the Phantoms may take transferring ahead. With every little thing from Luke, Alex, and Reggie having to unravel their “Unfinished Enterprise” to Julie’s “Hologram Projector” to how the characters’ previous will have an effect on their respective futures, there’s going to be rather a lot to unpack. CinemaBlend beforehand requested concerning the lingering questions from the Season 1 finale and what they imply for the present’s future.
Followers Are Clamoring For Julie And The Phantoms Season 2
When you run a easy search Twitter search for Julie and the Phantoms you’ll be met with a barrage of tweets from the present’s followers begging and generally demanding Netflix renew the musical dramedy and convey it again instantly. And after going via the scores of tweets which were posted within the weeks following the conclusion of Season 1, the overall feeling given off by followers is WHAT IS TAKING NETFLIX SO LONG to carry the present again.
Each time Netflix posts about reveals just like the steamy Bridgerton or films just like the insanely enjoyable We Can Be Heroes, Julie and the Phantoms followers waste no time hijacking the chain of responses to let the streaming large, or at the least its social media group, know they wish to see the subsequent chapter within the musical. Stick with it!
Netflix Has Been Streaming Each Track From Julie And The Phantoms Season 1 Since December 2020
And lastly, it seems that Netflix has one thing cooking or at the least it’s having enjoyable with followers of Julie and the Phantoms because the Netflix Futures YouTube account has been streaming each music from the present’s first season since December 16, 2020. This limitless loop of songs options hits like “Now or By no means,” “All Eyes On Me,” “Stand Tall,” and each different catchy tune from the hit sequence. This could possibly be a means for Netflix to maintain individuals within the present and music discovered inside in, nevertheless it may be a outstanding means of letting followers know that one thing could possibly be occurring down the highway. I assume we’ll simply have to attend and see.
There are nonetheless a whole lot of unknowns about the way forward for Julie and the Phantoms, however as soon as extra info is on the market, it is possible for you to to seek out every little thing there may be to know right here at CinemaBlend. And because you’re right here, now’s the proper time to take a look at the 2021 Netflix unique sequence premiere schedule.
