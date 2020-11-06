television Where You've Seen The Euphoria Cast Before

Actually, HBO’s Euphoria gained quite a lot of consideration when it premiered final yr. The celebrated and controversial HBO teen drama collection is the newest mission from Sam Levinson (Assassination Nation), based mostly loosely on Israeli mini-series of the identical identify, and in its depiction of youngsters indulging in intercourse, medication, friendships, and love, whereas additionally discovering their very own identities in as we speak’s ever-changing tech-friendly period, has earned its truthful of acclaim and spot for its uncooked, unflinching depiction of youth tradition.

Euphoria has been a significant stepping stone for Zendaya, who gained an Emmy for her excellent lead efficiency, and it has boosted the profile of a number of key stars, together with (however not restricted to) Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Barbie Ferreira, Alexa Demie, and Jacob Elordi.

Whereas the look ahead to Season 2 has been prolonged as a result of coronavirus pandemic, this delay may give extra audiences an opportunity to atone for what’s thought-about each a sensational and sensationalized first season. If you end up questioning the place you acknowledge this younger ensemble, nonetheless, we’re right here to assist. That is the place you’ve got seen the Euphoria solid earlier than.