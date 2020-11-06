television Where You've Seen The Euphoria Cast Before

Depart a Remark
Actually, HBO’s Euphoria gained quite a lot of consideration when it premiered final yr. The celebrated and controversial HBO teen drama collection is the newest mission from Sam Levinson (Assassination Nation), based mostly loosely on Israeli mini-series of the identical identify, and in its depiction of youngsters indulging in intercourse, medication, friendships, and love, whereas additionally discovering their very own identities in as we speak’s ever-changing tech-friendly period, has earned its truthful of acclaim and spot for its uncooked, unflinching depiction of youth tradition.
Euphoria has been a significant stepping stone for Zendaya, who gained an Emmy for her excellent lead efficiency, and it has boosted the profile of a number of key stars, together with (however not restricted to) Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Barbie Ferreira, Alexa Demie, and Jacob Elordi.
Whereas the look ahead to Season 2 has been prolonged as a result of coronavirus pandemic, this delay may give extra audiences an opportunity to atone for what’s thought-about each a sensational and sensationalized first season. If you end up questioning the place you acknowledge this younger ensemble, nonetheless, we’re right here to assist. That is the place you’ve got seen the Euphoria solid earlier than.
Zendaya (Rue Bennett)
Taking part in the a part of Rue Bennett, a recovering addict who’s looking for her place in an unsure world, Zendaya gave an Emmy-winning efficiency within the first season of Euphoria. As an actress, mannequin, and back-up dancer, Zendaya has been forging a profession in Hollywood from an early age, notably along with her starring roles in Disney Channel’s Shake It Up and Ok.C. Undercover. She gained much more prominence and fame, nonetheless, along with her standout position as MJ in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Dwelling, in addition to her robust supporting position in The Biggest Showman.
Along with these display screen credit, Zendaya additionally lent her voice to Tremendous Buddies, Duck Duck Goose, and Smallfoot (as Meechee, as you may very effectively bear in mind). Subsequent, the actress will star in Dune, Malcolm & Marie, and the most recent Spider-Man film. She was additionally a contestant on Dancing with the Stars.
Sydney Sweeney (Cassie Howard)
Within the position of Cassie Howard, Lexi’s older sister with a sexual previous that continues to hang-out her, Sydney Sweeney discovered her star-making position in Euphoria. Previous to her noteworthy efficiency on this HBO collection, Sweeney starred in Netflix’s short-lived Every part Sucks! She additionally had a recurring position in The Handmaid’s Story, and he or she was seen in HBO’s high-profile mini-series, Sharp Objects. The identical yr that Sweeney made a splash in Euphoria, she performed a short half in Quentin Tarantino’s As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood. Her different movie roles embrace Underneath the Silver Lake, The Martial Arts Child, and Alongside Got here the Satan. She might be seen in episodes of The Center, Kickin’ It, Legal Minds, Heroes, and Fairly Little Liars.
Earlier this yr, Sweeney starred in Hulu’s Huge Time Adolescence, Clementine, and, most not too long ago, Amazon Prime’s Nocturne — the latter two because the lead.
Maude Apatow (Lexi Howard)
As Lexi Howard, Rue’s childhood greatest pal, in addition to Cassie’s youthful sister, Maude Apatow acquired her largest position thus far — TV or in any other case — in Euphoria. The eldest daughter of filmmaker Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann, Apatow made her first performing appearances in her father’s movies, Knocked Up, Humorous Individuals, and That is 40. Moreover, the actress appeared in a number of episodes of HBO’s Women, which her dad produced. Her different display screen credit embrace Pitch Excellent 2, Different Individuals, The Home of Tomorrow, Assassination Nation, and several other episodes of Netflix’s Hollywood.
Most not too long ago, Maude Apatow appeared in Judd Apatow’s newest movie, The King of Staten Island, earlier this yr. She additionally co-wrote and co-directed 2017’s brief movie, Do not Thoughts Alice.
Alexa Demie (Maddy Perez)
Taking part in the a part of Maddy Perez, the on-again, off-again girlfriend of Nate, Alexa Demie offers a standout efficiency in Euphoria. Previous to her time on this controversial HBO drama collection, Demi was notably seen within the pleasant Brisby Bear and Jonah Hill’s Mid90s. She guest-starred in episodes of Ray Donovan, Love, and The OA. Moreover, the up-and-coming actress starred in a pair of brief movies, Miles and To the Moon, again in 2015 and 2017, respectively. Throughout her time on Euphoria, Demie might be seen in A24’s Waves. Most not too long ago, Demie starred in Gia Coppola’s Mainstream, alongside Andrew Garfield, which not too long ago premiered on the Venice Movie Competition again in September.
Subsequent, Alexa Demie stars within the brief movie, Nineteen on Fireplace. In 2018, she additionally co-directed JMSN’s music video for “Speak is Low cost.”
Algee Smith (Christopher McKay)
As Christopher McKay, Cassie’s soccer participant boyfriend who’s having bother adjusting to the variations and difficulties of school, Algee Smith performs a notable position in Euphoria. Smith’s skilled performing profession started in earnest in 2012; he appeared in reveals like Find out how to Rock, Military Wives, Let It Shine, Issues, Right here We Go Once more, and films like Earth to Echo and Saints & Sinners. However Smith discovered his first brushes with fame in 2017 when he portrayed musician Ralph Tresvant in BET’s mini-series, The New Version Story. Moreover, that very same yr, Smith earned acclaim and spot for his efficiency in Kathryn Bigelow’s Detroit.
In 2018, Algee Smith appeared in The Hate U Give and reprised the position of Ralph Tresvant in The Bobby Brown Story. Subsequent, he’ll be seen in Judas and the Black Messiah and Mom/Android. He is additionally rumored to star within the drama movie, Younger Wild Free.
Hunter Schafer (Jules Vaughn)
Within the position of Jules Vaughn, a transgender lady who quickly befriends Rue when she comes into city, Hunter Schafer gave an impressive efficiency within the first season of Euphoria. This in style present serves as her performing debut, although she was additionally a vogue mannequin for Dior, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Coach, Vera Wang, Marc Jacobs, Rick Owens, Helmet Lang, and several other different manufacturers. Schafer can also be an outspoken LGBTQ+ rights activist and spokesperson.
Angus Cloud (Fezco)
As Feczo, a drug vendor on the town with an in depth connection to Ruse, Angus Cloud is a key persona in Euphoria. His efficiency in Euphoria is not merely the younger actor’s breakout position; it is also his first skilled display screen credit score. Outdoors of this HBO collection, viewers may solely be accustomed to Cloud by way of the brand new movie, North Hollywood, which premiered in Los Angeles earlier this yr. Certainly, as GQ famous, Cloud was primarily picked up off the road, and it will be attention-grabbing to see the place he goes as an actor following this present’s continued success.
Barbie Ferreira (Kat Hernandez)
Within the position of Kat Hernadez, a teenage lady who’s exploring her sexuality, Barbie Ferreira performed a noteworthy position in Euphoria Season 1. Previous to her position on this collection, Ferreira was recognized primarily as a Brazilan-American mannequin, showing in promotional supplies for Adidas, Without end 21, Goal, H&M, Aerie, Asos, and extra. It was Aerie’s promotional supplies, specifically, in addition to a video interview from this marketing campaign, that helped Ferreira discover her fame. That stated, Euphoria is kind of simply her most well-known work thus far, significantly as she solely had episodes of HBO’s Divorce and few brief movies on her resume previous to this foremost solid position. Earlier this yr, Ferreira performed one of many leads in HBO Max’s street journey buddy comedy, Unpregnant.
Moreover, exterior of performing, Barbie Ferreira starred in Vice’s Find out how to Behave. And she or he directed the music video for Dounia’s “So Cool.”
Eric Dane (Cal Jacobs)
Taking part in the a part of Cal Jacobs, the daddy of Nate who retains his personal secrets and techniques from his household, Eric Dane offers the uncommon outstanding older grownup position on this teen-based drama. Outdoors of this newest high-profile half for the TV actor, Dane is greatest recognized for enjoying Dr. Mark Sloan, i.e. McSteamy, in practically 140 episodes of Gray’s Anatomy. He is additionally well-known for his recurring position in Charmed. Following his time on Gray’s Anatomy, Dane discovered a number one half in TNT’s post-apocalyptic action-drama collection, The Final Ship, which ran for 5 seasons. He had notable appearances in movies like Marley & Me, Valentine’s Day, X-Males: The Final Stand, Feast, Open Water 2: Adrift, and Burlesque.
Along with these performances, Eric Dane appeared in episodes of Saved by the Bell, The Surprise Years, Married… with Youngsters, Roseanne, Silk Stalkings, and Non-public Apply, the place he performed McSteamy.
Storm Reid (Gia Bennett)
Within the position of Gia Bennett, Rue’s youthful sister, Storm Reid performs a outstanding supporting character in HBO’s Euphoria. Previous to this key supporting half on this acclaimed HBO drama collection, Reid was seen within the lead position in Disney’s 2018 adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time. She starred in Do not Let Go, Netflix’s mini-series When They See Us, and The Invisible Man earlier this yr, and her performances in every of those productions acquired ample reward. Reid’s different notable movie credit embrace 12 Years a Slave, Sleight, A Occurring of Monumental Proportions, and Lea to the Rescue. She additionally offers the voice of Nia in Hulu’s new animated collection, The Bravest Knight.
Moreover, Storm Reid appeared in episodes of Chicago P.D., NCIS: Los Angeles, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Daybreak, and Adam DeVine’s Home Get together. Subsequent, she’ll star in The Suicide Squad.
Jacob Elordi (Nate Jacobs)
As Nate Jacobs, a jock whose anger points usually masks his sexual insecurities, Jacob Elordi is a notable persona in Euphoria. Outdoors of this position, Elordi is most definitely recognized for enjoying Noah Flynn in Netflix’s in style teen romance motion pictures, The Kissing Sales space and this yr’s The Kissing Sales space 2. Moreover, the actor has an uncredited half in Pirates of the Caribbean: Lifeless Males Inform No Tales, and he might be seen in Swinging Safari and The Mortuary Assortment. Elordi starred in 2015’s brief movie Carpe Liam, 2016’s brief movie, Max & Iosefa (which he additionally co-wrote), and 2019’s brief movie, Dangerous Goals. On tv, exterior of Euphoria, he stars in The Bends.
Most not too long ago, Jacob Elordi starred in 2 Hearts, which not too long ago hit theaters. He was in The Very Wonderful Mr. Dundee, which shall be launched within the U.S. in December. Subsequent, Elordi stars in The Kissing Sales space 3 and Deep Water.
Nika King (Leslie Bennett)
Within the position of Leslie Bennett, the mom of Rue and Gia, Nika King is one other outstanding older grownup persona on this teenager-based highschool drama. An expert humorist along with being an actress, King appeared in episodes of CSI: Miami, Hanna Montana, All of Us, iCarly, Fortress, NCIS, Glory Daze, Fashionable Household, Companions, 2 Broke Women, NCIS: Los Angeles, Greenleaf, Finest Mates No matter, Stevie TV, and, most notably, the online collection, Humorous Married Stuff, which she additionally wrote for.
Her movie credit embrace 50 First Dates, American Weapon, Noise Issues, B-Woman, Common Distant, and Dwelling the Dream. Suffice to say, her foremost solid position in Euphoria is well her most high-profile efficiency.
Austin Abrams (Ethan Lewis)
As Ethan Lewis, Kat’s love curiosity, Austin Abrahams performs a recurring position in HBO’s Euphoria. The former baby actor has appeared in a wide range of movies and reveals all through his early profession, although he is greatest recognized for enjoying Ron Anderson within the fifth and sixth seasons of AMC’s The Strolling Lifeless. Along with this position, Abrams performed the male lead in Amazon Prime’s Chemical Hearts earlier this yr. He starred in Paper Cities, Brad’s Standing, Scary Tales to Inform within the Darkish, All Summers Finish, Tragedy Women, Puzzle, Dude, We Do not Belong Right here, and The Kings of Summer time.
Moreover, Austin Abrams has a recurring position in NBC’s That is Us. He was additionally seen in episodes of The Inbetweeners, Silicon Valley, Shameless, SMILF, and The Individuals. Subsequent, he’ll play one half of the titular duo in Netflix’s Sprint & Lily, which arrives on November tenth.
Do you like HBO’s Euphoria? Who’s your favourite solid member? Tell us within the remark part under!
